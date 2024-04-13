Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Arizona, Trying to Become the Site of Our Next Civil War

Arizona - STOCKPILE

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

From the Washington Post, “Clock ticking, an Arizona abortion clinic copes with confusion and fear” [gift link]:

PHOENIX — The staff at the Camelback Family Planning abortion clinic has been through this before, legislative measures and court decisions threatening to block the care they provide to women ending a pregnancy. So they opened their doors as usual on Thursday morning, doctors and nurses steeled for the latest battle, the first appointments already in line and half a dozen protesters clustered just beyond the parking lot entrance of the tan stucco office building.

In a state that has suddenly become a key front in the national fight for reproductive rights, physician Gabrielle Goodrick declared herself ready: “We’re not closing.”

The clinic lobby began to fill with patients in their 20s, 30s and even 40s. Black, White, Latina and Native American. Some were accompanied by husbands and boyfriends. A few cried as they entered, escorted in by volunteers whose umbrellas sought to shield the women from the shouts and signs — “Babies lives matter” — of those abortion opponents…

Goodrick opened the facility in 1999 and seven years later moved it here, near the foot of Camelback Mountain, with a goal of serving as many women as possible in sprawling, booming Phoenix and the surrounding region. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned nationally two years ago, it and other providers in the state have weathered a temporary abortion ban, a prohibition on abortions beyond 15 weeks, restrictions on abortions for fetal anomalies and this week a state Supreme Court ruling that revived a near-total ban dating to 1864 — when Arizona was still only a U.S. territory.

The latest uncertainty, coming seven months before the presidential election, feels punitive. “We’re political pawns,” Goodrick, 58, said Thursday. But she and fellow doctor Barbara Zipkin are resolute. And Zipkin, who began her medical career before abortion was legalized by the Roe decision in 1973, is energized by seeing more and more women engage on the issue.

The clinic expanded shortly before the demise of Roe — when the patient queue at times stretched around the building, some women arriving hours before dawn, from as far as Dallas. The number of patients has only continued to increase, and the seven doctors on staff now do about 4,000 abortions a year. That’s roughly a third of the state’s total.

At one point, to skirt new restrictions, Goodrick arranged for patients to have an ultrasound in Arizona, get a prescription for medication abortion through a California telehealth appointment with Zipkin, who is licensed there, then have the pills mailed to post office boxes where patients could pick them up just over the state line.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday again ratcheted up emotions; the justices signaled the ban could take effect before the end of the month. The only exception would be an abortion to save the life of the pregnant woman. Patients started calling, confused, alarmed, even frantic…

The clinic had 28 abortions scheduled: 18 surgical and 10 medication. Plus, because Arizona requires patients’ consent 24 hours in advance, 29 additional patients were expected for that. Most of the women live in Arizona, but one had traveled from Texas because abortion is already banned there.

On a counter near the front desk was a copy of the petition for a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would establish a fundamental right to an abortion up to the point of fetal viability. Supporters are still collecting signatures to make sure it goes on the November ballot. About a dozen patients had signed since Monday, prompted by staff and signs in the lobby and exam rooms reminding everyone to vote…

A recent poll of Arizona voters showed that only 8 percent back the pending total ban — crafted by a man hired to establish law and order in a Wild West territory. Vice President Harris, visiting a Tucson community center on Friday to campaign alongside abortion patients and providers, excoriated the court ruling to allow it.

“Here in Arizona, they have turned the clock back to the 1800s to take away a woman’s most fundamental right — the right to make decisions about her own body,” she told the crowd. “The overturning of Roe was without any question a seismic event. And this ban in Arizona is one of the biggest aftershocks yet.”

At Camelback, doctors acknowledge that creative workarounds probably won’t succeed this time if the 1864 law is not successfully appealed or blocked by the legislature, as some lawmakers have pledged. The state’s newly elected attorney general, a Democrat, says she won’t prosecute abortion providers under the ban. She has informed several that they probably have 60 days before the ban kicks in, while the proposed ballot measure, should it pass, wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 25.

During that window, Goodrick isn’t sure the attorney general will be able to protect clinics from prosecution by conservative county attorneys…

Arizona - STOCKPILE 1

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Arizona voter:

    35Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      See this is SO UNFAIR, talking about all these “facts” and things Trump “actually said” and horrible things happening to women because of what he and other Republicans “actually did.”

      This is why we need proper control over the librul media …

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I want to change the minds of people who think Kari Lake is an outlier in the GOP.

      In my nastier fantasies, I want to do that using a big mallet, which is what it would probably take.  But it would be wrong, that’s for sure, as a Republican president once said.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      speaking of civil war…from Jamelle Bouie’s newsletter (will probably be in his NYT column in a day or two)

      Nothing depicted in the [new ‘Civil War’] film — torture, summary executions and mass murder — is novel. It is part of our actual past. It has happened in many places around the world. It is happening right now in many places around the world. What makes the film striking, and I think effective, is that it shows us a vision of this violence in something like the contemporary United States.

      The point, however, is not to bemoan division in the usual facile way that marks a good deal of modern political commentary. The point is to remind Americans of the reality of armed conflict of the sort that our government has precipitated in other countries. The point, as well, is to shake Americans of the delusion that we could go to war with each other in a way that would not end in catastrophic disaster.

      There is a palpable thirst for conflict and political violence among some Americans right now. There was the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, of course. There are also open calls on the extreme right for civil war. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right Republican representative from Georgia, wants a “national divorce”.  A writer for the influential Claremont Institute, a right-wing think tank, once mused that “most people living in the United States today — certainly more than half — are not Americans in any meaningful sense of the term.”  Disturbingly large numbers of Americans believe that violence might be necessary to achieve their political goals.

      More than anything else, “Civil War” is plugged into this almost libidinal desire. It shows people, on both sides of the conflict, relishing the opportunity to kill — taking pleasure in the chance to wipe their enemies from the earth. In depicting this, “Civil War” is asking its American viewers to take a long, hard look at what it means to want to bring harm to their fellow citizens.

      By setting the details of the conflict aside to focus on the experience of violence, “Civil War” is a film that asks a single, simple question of its audience: Is this what you really want?

      (which makes it kind of a waste of everyone’s time, since the answer for so many on the right is, “of course”.  it’s not like they’re going to be dissuaded by a freakin’ movie)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      @Jeffro: it’s funny, but a surprisingly large fraction of my older-middle-aged salt-of-the-earth, pillar-of-their-community, law-abiding, middle-class Democratic friends are quietly going about obtaining handguns (if they didn’t have them already) and (re-)learning how properly to use and store them, just because … [sideways glance] … well, it can’t hurt.

      I know the rightwing yokels are by and large dense as a box of rocks, but it’s far from clear to me that there is any widespread realization at all of the breadth and seriousness of the (quiet) reaction their craziness and violence have provoked.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      VFX Lurker

      @Jeffro: I have the chance to see a free screening of Civil War next Monday. What interests me most about it is director Alex Garland (28 Days LaterEx Machina, Annihilation). His films either make me think, show me something amazing, or both.

      I hope the film is good.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🏀Caitlin Clark🏀 Koch

      A civil war would never happen if only because it would disrupt NFL football. People just aren’t going to put up with that.

       

      Ghostbusters is a more realistic movie.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hoppie

      Ms. Hoppie had a very bad miscarriage while we were visiting Arizona many years ago.  I don’t think she would have survived under this interpretation of the law.  I HATE these assholes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gwangung

      @bbleh: Precisely. They’re thinking like the South did, and that their foes will immediately lie down and bow to their force.

      The first few days will be bloody…but I don’t think 21st Century liberals will repeat the mistakes of Union generals.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      @Jeffro:

        it’s not like they’re going to be dissuaded by a freakin’ movie

      But their families and some of their friends might be. All that ‘just normal’ chat about saving the country by shooting those damn Lieberals gets less normal and a lot less acceptable when what you’re actually talking about is doing that horrible stuff those bad people in that movie did.

      That how you want people looking at ya, Pops?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      Well, we’re just shy of six months to go to the 2024 election. It would be great if Fat Bastard picked KKKari Lakkke to be his running mate. In any case, a convicted rapist and serial sexual predator will be leading the GQP effort to enact a national abortion ban.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      It’s wild that there’s a single clinic in Arizona doing ⅓ of the state’s procedures. Mississippi I would expect that. I’ve got 5 providers that I know of within 2 miles of my house. I would not be shocked to learn there were a few I didn’t know about.

      People keep saying his place is a hellhole and yet it seems pretty lovely.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      @Sister Golden Bear: Good lord, you’ll shoot your eye out with that, kid. You gotta be pretty practiced/strong to use a shotgun without a stock. Probably quite effective if you can handle it, though (which I don’t doubt Adam could). I doubt most people can which is why it’s an odd recommendation.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Martin:

      I put 2 people in the hospital with a 14″ Craftsman pipe wrench. If you are determined to go down that path, that’s my recommendation (any brand). 

      Spunds like they were really monkeying around!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      @Martin: My husband used to have a bat with a plaque on it that said “Ballbuster 1/1/1983”. He used it at a convenience store to fend off 5 people who were trying to rob it. He did have some help.  He was there because a friend’s husband worked there, so they all went to see him because it was New Year’s Eve. All the ones the police caught pled guilty, plus when hubby testified at the preliminary hearing he pointed out that one of them was watching the proceedings! He has had quite a colorful life. I’ve always wished he could tell a story at the Moth, he could probably win.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sab

      @bbleh: Locally we just had another three year old killed by an unsecured gun on a table in a suburban garage. Who knows what happened? It ” fell off the table.” Why was it loaded with the safety off in a garage that children accessed?

      I hate to see our side arming. Guns is guns and are dangerous. Their whole point is to kill.

      ETA If our civil war ever breaks out the US military will decide it. The rest of us can never compete with their arms.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      @Sister Golden Bear: Oh, I’m sure it’s really good in that role, but I would think with that you’d need to spend a decent amount of time learning how to use it so the first shot didn’t send it flying into the dining room.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Martin

      @mrmoshpotato: My bullies pushed me into traffic. Thankfully the driver who was able to stop before running me over (I bounced off the bumper a bit) was also good enough to get out of the car and pull me off of them before I killed them, because I likely would have. They were each substantially larger than me – I was a tiny kid and they were 2 years older than me.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @Soprano2: My friend Debbie keeps a machete on the floor of her truck, between the driver’s seat and the door. Some friends got it for her in Mexico. They knew Debbie would appreciate the inscription:

         Lorena Bobbit Special Edition

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      @bbleh:a surprisingly large fraction of my older-middle-aged salt-of-the-earth, pillar-of-their-community, law-abiding, middle-class Democratic friends are quietly going about obtaining handguns (if they didn’t have them already) and (re-)learning how properly to use and store them, just because … [sideways glance] … well, it can’t hurt.

      can relate, hint hint

      also getting my rear in gear for a proper bug-out bag and set of ready emergency plans for the family (not really trumpov-related…more a function of reading several climate change-related novels the past couple of years)

      but still

      Reply

