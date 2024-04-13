(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Sen. @CaptMarkKelly: This is a disaster for women. This is all because of Donald Trump. Doctors could be thrown in jail for just doing their job. It's clear why this happened and Trump spiked the ball on this on Monday. He's claiming responsibility and he is responsible pic.twitter.com/dQiCrLEQGW — Julia Hamelburg (@juliahamelburg) April 11, 2024

From the Washington Post, “Clock ticking, an Arizona abortion clinic copes with confusion and fear” [gift link]:

PHOENIX — The staff at the Camelback Family Planning abortion clinic has been through this before, legislative measures and court decisions threatening to block the care they provide to women ending a pregnancy. So they opened their doors as usual on Thursday morning, doctors and nurses steeled for the latest battle, the first appointments already in line and half a dozen protesters clustered just beyond the parking lot entrance of the tan stucco office building. In a state that has suddenly become a key front in the national fight for reproductive rights, physician Gabrielle Goodrick declared herself ready: “We’re not closing.” The clinic lobby began to fill with patients in their 20s, 30s and even 40s. Black, White, Latina and Native American. Some were accompanied by husbands and boyfriends. A few cried as they entered, escorted in by volunteers whose umbrellas sought to shield the women from the shouts and signs — “Babies lives matter” — of those abortion opponents… Goodrick opened the facility in 1999 and seven years later moved it here, near the foot of Camelback Mountain, with a goal of serving as many women as possible in sprawling, booming Phoenix and the surrounding region. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned nationally two years ago, it and other providers in the state have weathered a temporary abortion ban, a prohibition on abortions beyond 15 weeks, restrictions on abortions for fetal anomalies and this week a state Supreme Court ruling that revived a near-total ban dating to 1864 — when Arizona was still only a U.S. territory. The latest uncertainty, coming seven months before the presidential election, feels punitive. “We’re political pawns,” Goodrick, 58, said Thursday. But she and fellow doctor Barbara Zipkin are resolute. And Zipkin, who began her medical career before abortion was legalized by the Roe decision in 1973, is energized by seeing more and more women engage on the issue.

The clinic expanded shortly before the demise of Roe — when the patient queue at times stretched around the building, some women arriving hours before dawn, from as far as Dallas. The number of patients has only continued to increase, and the seven doctors on staff now do about 4,000 abortions a year. That’s roughly a third of the state’s total. At one point, to skirt new restrictions, Goodrick arranged for patients to have an ultrasound in Arizona, get a prescription for medication abortion through a California telehealth appointment with Zipkin, who is licensed there, then have the pills mailed to post office boxes where patients could pick them up just over the state line. The Arizona Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday again ratcheted up emotions; the justices signaled the ban could take effect before the end of the month. The only exception would be an abortion to save the life of the pregnant woman. Patients started calling, confused, alarmed, even frantic… The clinic had 28 abortions scheduled: 18 surgical and 10 medication. Plus, because Arizona requires patients’ consent 24 hours in advance, 29 additional patients were expected for that. Most of the women live in Arizona, but one had traveled from Texas because abortion is already banned there. On a counter near the front desk was a copy of the petition for a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would establish a fundamental right to an abortion up to the point of fetal viability. Supporters are still collecting signatures to make sure it goes on the November ballot. About a dozen patients had signed since Monday, prompted by staff and signs in the lobby and exam rooms reminding everyone to vote… A recent poll of Arizona voters showed that only 8 percent back the pending total ban — crafted by a man hired to establish law and order in a Wild West territory. Vice President Harris, visiting a Tucson community center on Friday to campaign alongside abortion patients and providers, excoriated the court ruling to allow it. “Here in Arizona, they have turned the clock back to the 1800s to take away a woman’s most fundamental right — the right to make decisions about her own body,” she told the crowd. “The overturning of Roe was without any question a seismic event. And this ban in Arizona is one of the biggest aftershocks yet.” At Camelback, doctors acknowledge that creative workarounds probably won’t succeed this time if the 1864 law is not successfully appealed or blocked by the legislature, as some lawmakers have pledged. The state’s newly elected attorney general, a Democrat, says she won’t prosecute abortion providers under the ban. She has informed several that they probably have 60 days before the ban kicks in, while the proposed ballot measure, should it pass, wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 25. During that window, Goodrick isn’t sure the attorney general will be able to protect clinics from prosecution by conservative county attorneys…

Team Biden-Harris' Gov. @maura_healey: Trump did this. He owns this. He packed the court, he promised they would overturn Roe, and he did. Look at what it has unleashed. My heart aches for women in AZ. It's so draconian and misguided – we must hold him accountable pic.twitter.com/hmr415Kowe — Julia Hamelburg (@juliahamelburg) April 9, 2024

So weird how they keep doing the things everyone in the media claims they wouldn't do! https://t.co/hKTNVkgWAF — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) April 10, 2024

Kari Lake: Banning abortion is the defining issue of our time. We have an opportunity right now with Roe v. Wade being brought down, thankfully. What I want to do is change the minds of people who think abortion is, what do they call it, ‘health care’? pic.twitter.com/afgrGUHDnj — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) April 10, 2024

Arizona voter:

Less than 300 votes were the difference between having Mayes in office and a MAGA freak. Ignore the accelerationists and dead-enders trying to convince you that voting doesn’t matter. It does. https://t.co/UuwCUG23HP pic.twitter.com/kqEQQXk343 — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) April 9, 2024