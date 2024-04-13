Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

He really is that stupid.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Please don’t feed the bears.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

Bark louder, little dog.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

It’s a doggy dog world.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

White supremacy is terrorism.

Let’s Flush the Rural ‘Resentment’ About Immigration

Let's Stop Buying the Rural 'Resentment' About Immigration
In November, millions of rural voters will mark their ballot for a man who has pledged to “close the borders”.  In interviews and in rallies, this group of white voters will pretend that they don’t need immigration, yet the evidence of their deep need of immigrants to work on rural farms is all over the heartland.  This picture was taken in a bathroom stall at a Love’s truck stop in Boise City, Oklahoma, a panhandle town on US Highway 287.  Anyone who’s visited non-resort areas of Mexico knows exactly why it’s there — the plumbing can’t handle toilet paper so every toilet has a garbage can next to it for used TP.  Well, that’s not the way we do here in God’s Country, where we flush our TP the way Baby Jesus told us in the Bible.  So the Mexican, Central and South American truck drivers and workers need to be reminded of that fact.

Walk into any small-town Wal-Mart in this area after suppertime and you’ll see at least a few Latino workers in the aisles.  If you look on Google Maps, in some of these towns the highest-rated restaurants serve Mexican food, and they open around 5 AM and close just after noon.  Who, I wonder, needs to pick up food at that hour other than workers who are picking up lunch or having an early breakfast?

These workers, who are treated as the lowest form of human life by the Republican Party, are absolutely essential to the rural economy.  And they work hard.  But, because we’re supposed to venerate the “heartland values” of white rural voters as somehow being better than the rest of us, we tiptoe around the fact that they’ve been fed a fantasy that white kids will somehow come back from the city to do the hard work that documented and undocumented immigrants do every single day.  Well, the simple fact is that those kids aren’t coming back, and everyone needs to accept that fact and start building a path to citizenship for those workers who want to stay in the country.

Every Cletus Safari that I’ve seen goes to the diners where a bunch of old white guys are drinking coffee at 10 in the morning.  Maybe those reporters ought to get up before the sun and head over to La Unica Taqueria, just off Highway 287 in Childress, Texas, to interview people who work for a living instead.

    1. 1.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Rural American also gets a lot of its health care from immigrants. I realize the “close the border” people don’t mean to keep those professionals out, but unintended consequences can happen.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RepubAnon

      I expect those farmers feel that Trump’s hate-filled screeds help keep their migrant workers subservient.

      The most effective way to discourage hiring undocumented workers would be to arrest and imprison those who hire them.  As these folks trend Republican, that’s not something Trump would propose.

       

      On a side note, how about putting photos on Social Security cards?  It’d be a good (free) way to get photo IDs issued to folks who need them

      Reply
    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Ditch the Cletus safaris?  Will no one think of angry, misinformed, aging white guys?  How will we hear the pained voice of toxic masculinity?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Walk into any small-town Walmart in red, rurl CO, NM, TX and KS and you’ll see a lot of Latino *shoppers*.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @RepubAnon: That’s sensible, and diametrically opposite the intent of the people pushing the Voter ID laws: make it as difficult as possible for undesirable citizens to vote.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Righteous rant:

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      Maybe those reporters ought to get up before the sun and head over to La Unica Taqueria, just off Highway 287 in Childress, Texas, to interview people who work for a living instead.

      Ewwww, noo!  Cooties!  And besides, brown people don’t vote (or at least, they probably shouldn’t be allowed to).  And really, who gets up at that time of day?  Isn’t everyone still sleeping off Cocktail Hour?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I realize the “close the border” people don’t mean to keep those professionals out

      A lot of them do.  Come on, you’ve watched even leading, elected, establishment Republicans talk about their policies.  They’re not aware of the consequences.  They do not think through the consequences.  They don’t care about the consequences, or about nuances.  This is all gut “I hate brown people, keep them out,” and they are surprised every single time their hateful ideology slams them face-first into the brick wall of reality.

      Reply

