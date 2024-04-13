

In November, millions of rural voters will mark their ballot for a man who has pledged to “close the borders”. In interviews and in rallies, this group of white voters will pretend that they don’t need immigration, yet the evidence of their deep need of immigrants to work on rural farms is all over the heartland. This picture was taken in a bathroom stall at a Love’s truck stop in Boise City, Oklahoma, a panhandle town on US Highway 287. Anyone who’s visited non-resort areas of Mexico knows exactly why it’s there — the plumbing can’t handle toilet paper so every toilet has a garbage can next to it for used TP. Well, that’s not the way we do here in God’s Country, where we flush our TP the way Baby Jesus told us in the Bible. So the Mexican, Central and South American truck drivers and workers need to be reminded of that fact.

Walk into any small-town Wal-Mart in this area after suppertime and you’ll see at least a few Latino workers in the aisles. If you look on Google Maps, in some of these towns the highest-rated restaurants serve Mexican food, and they open around 5 AM and close just after noon. Who, I wonder, needs to pick up food at that hour other than workers who are picking up lunch or having an early breakfast?

These workers, who are treated as the lowest form of human life by the Republican Party, are absolutely essential to the rural economy. And they work hard. But, because we’re supposed to venerate the “heartland values” of white rural voters as somehow being better than the rest of us, we tiptoe around the fact that they’ve been fed a fantasy that white kids will somehow come back from the city to do the hard work that documented and undocumented immigrants do every single day. Well, the simple fact is that those kids aren’t coming back, and everyone needs to accept that fact and start building a path to citizenship for those workers who want to stay in the country.

Every Cletus Safari that I’ve seen goes to the diners where a bunch of old white guys are drinking coffee at 10 in the morning. Maybe those reporters ought to get up before the sun and head over to La Unica Taqueria, just off Highway 287 in Childress, Texas, to interview people who work for a living instead.