Saturday Morning Open Thread: All We Can Do Is All We Can Do

Certain GOP stalwarts chose to be publicly offended by this — spending the taxpayers’ dollars on frippery like education! — so the WH social media team responded in kind:

And the GOP-pwned media decided it wasn’t fair that Democrats got to fight back…

… Except that would violate a deeply held Republican tenet: What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine, if you can’t stop me from prying it away!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Nukular Biskits

      Somber today here:  Significant other and her daughter is taking the daughter’s 9-year old Shih Tzu to the vet to cross the Rainbow Bridge.

      We had tried to find someone who could do the service here in-home,  but it appears MS is behind the rest of the world in that area as well.

    13. 13.

      MattF

      Voted (by mail) for Alsobrooks in the MD Senate D primary. I think she has a better chance of beating Hogan in November— Trone is OK, but just another white guy. Also, needless to say, voted for Jamie Raskin.

    18. 18.

      bbleh

      Now look, y’all are being seriously unfair to Republicans.  The point here is that these are nice White people who had their loans forgiven, and that is right and proper, while the socialist fascist Democrats are trying to forgive loans for Other people, including a bunch of lazy kids who just don’t know what it means to work hard, dammit!

    19. 19.

      Kay

      “You sacrifice and you’ve saved for a decade or more to make your student loan payments, and you originally borrowed $12,000 or less, you’re going to see relief,” Cardona told reporters. “An overwhelming number of those who qualify for SAVE were eligible for Pell grants and come from low- and middle-income communities.”

      Good.
      Half of student loan borrowers borrowed 20,000 or less. If you just clear out those people it’s huge progress.

    20. 20.

      Sid

      Aside from being Tim Carney’s brother*, who is John Carney and why is he important enough for Charles Pierce to respond to?

      *who is Tim Carney?

    21. 21.

      TBone

      Holy shit.  Not sure if this as funny as it seems.  I guffawed at first.

      https://www.theguardian.com/books/2024/apr/13/trump-china-stormy-daniels-rant-randall-stephenson-book

      Donald Trump has made antipathy to China a cornerstone of his campaign to return to the White House next year, but according to a new book, he allowed another obsession, over women and sex, to derail a White House meeting with a senior US tech executive meant to address Chinese threats to US telecoms networks.

    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Nukular Biskits: Blech to everything. eta: also my sympathies to your SOs daughter, it’s always hard.

      Also I want to report the sighting of 2 pay phones in a govt facility* this past wkend. Just shocked I was, I had thought they were extinct. The poor creatures were looking very forlorn. Listless, unwanted, underfed, abandoned. I felt really sorry for them. Wanted to give them a hug but they were bolted to the wall so all I could do was pet them. Thought about giving them treats but I didn’t have enough quarters for the both of them. All in all, just very sad.

      *a Misery rest area just this side of Springfield

      Nukular Biskits

      @TBone:

      I’ve always considered all my pets as being no less worthy of love and compassion than my own flesh and blood.

      Chanel was the youngest daughter’s but she (Chanel) was living with us after the daughter had a baby.  It worked out as Chanel gave my sig other’s mother company.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @MattF: Hey, I’m also in Raskin’s District.  I voted for Alsobrooks in the primary as well.  She can win the General if  Baltimore City, Montgomery County, and PG County come out strong.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: She would never accept the charges, coming from me. Besides, she was out in the parking lot. And armed. She has 2 of them, Throws a really mean left hook.

      TBone

      @Nukular Biskits: love is love as they say.  They give it to us unconditionally which is proof of miracles in my book.  They always just know, somehow, who needs them.  I’m sorry it’s that time.  I’ve had to say goodbye too many times that way, when it feels so unfair…but it is the love we can give back

      Nukular Biskits

      @Harrison Wesley:

      Over the course of my nearly 60 decades on this rock, I’ve had countless (well, ok, they could be counted but I just don’t remember how many) pets:  cats, dogs, birds, chickens, horses, cows (yes, cows:  Had one named “Boogaloo”. Don’t ask me why.) and pigs.

      Most I have only fuzzy recollections of but there are a few who really stand out and, even today,  I miss them greatly.

      Nukular Biskits

      @frosty:

      Stating the obvious here (obviously), but the loss is never easy, even under the best (?) of circumstances.

      I wasn’t very close to Chanel, not like the daughter or grandmother, but I still feel I have somehow let her down, even though this is what’s best.

      Irrational, I know.

      TBone

      The permanent strand of Xmas lights taped to the roof gable (so we don’t have to climb up there in the December freeze every year) blew off in today’s blustery 50mph gusts.  They had a few burned out bulbs so were gonna be replaced this year anyway.  So I’m taking that as a win, less for us to do in December.  They’re the tiny white lights on dark green wire, practically invisible on our dark trim until lit at night. If we don’t decorate, the Rumpy neighbors come over and offer to do it for us 🙄

      citizen dave

      @NotMax: Cool story.  I wanted to thank you again for the NYC tips the other day.  I think the only one we got to was St Luke’s secret garden in the west village.  It was a most welcome resting spot, though, as we’d already walked from World Trade to there.  After that we did Little Island and the High Line before getting a boat back to New Jersey around sunset.

      I didn’t take all that many photos, but have some.  Maybe I’ll make an On The Road.  Lots of flowers were out Tuesday and Wednesday, and my wife and I walked 10+ miles around the city each day.  My feet are still hurting

      Oh now I remember I think you had Strand book store on the list as well.  We stopped in there, but my wife knows better–I could spend hours in there, but pledged not to.  We only looked around half of the first floor where the touristy things are.  I said I could see I will have to make a special trip to NYC just to do the Strand.

      TBone

      @NotMax: We actually still have those concerts in a pavilion in a community park in a nearby town!  It’s like traveling back in time.

      ❤️

      Ken

      @Sid: Aside from being Tim Carney’s brother*, who is John Carney

      From his whining, I’ll guess: Someone who had a hundred thousand dollars or so in PPP loans forgiven.

      Layer8Problem

      @Nukular Biskits:  Rabbit holes, eh? Smart phones right next to the bed with Wikipedia available were always a bad idea. Wake up in the middle of the night, dive straight into “Bavarian Illuminati”, drag yourself out one and a half hours later having traveled through at least fifteen associated links to “1967 Boston Red Sox season”, and try, just try, to get back to sleep.

