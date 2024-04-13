Morning Joe put together a montage of Trump saying he wants to "terminate" Obamacare — something he now claims he doesn't want to do pic.twitter.com/r1kxOkT5Pn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2024

BREAKING: The Biden campaign put together this montage of every time Donald Trump threatened to cut Social Security and Medicare. Retweet to make sure every American sees this.pic.twitter.com/NDgevQ9Pd6 — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) March 11, 2024

. @Senlaphonza talked to me about being the only Black woman in the Senate. She expects more Black women to run for offices. "We have to be seen and we have to be at the table…Get used to it,'' she told @USATODAY. https://t.co/DAfd1ekSEV , @TheBlackCaucus, @usatodayDC — Deborah Berry (@dberrygannett) April 12, 2024





Biden is canceling $7.4 billion in student debt for 277,000 borrowers. Here's who is eligible. https://t.co/I8fITmYlRr — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2024

Certain GOP stalwarts chose to be publicly offended by this — spending the taxpayers’ dollars on frippery like education! — so the WH social media team responded in kind:

And the GOP-pwned media decided it wasn’t fair that Democrats got to fight back…

This is correct and it is seriously dangerous. It will make all future attempts to stave off economic disaster much more difficult. And it is being done for stupid, partisan reasons. Completely unnecessary and not even well thought out. They're ruining policy to troll. https://t.co/ptBPcLyuzh — John Carney (read Tim’s book: Family Unfriendly) (@carney) April 12, 2024

Translation from the original weaselspeak:

"I got mine, Jack." https://t.co/SUxpDu4x3p — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 12, 2024

These aren’t folks who just GOT PPP loans, though – they’re folks who had their PPP loans *forgiven*. Which is what the White House is trying to do with student loans. So supporting all forms of loan *forgiveness* does seem like a logically consistent position. — Rich Johnston (@rjohnston4) April 12, 2024

Maybe they could just repay the fucking loans? https://t.co/TwklWCXdII — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 12, 2024

… Except that would violate a deeply held Republican tenet: What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine, if you can’t stop me from prying it away!