I’ve been writing about my trip to rural America to see the eclipse. We did see it, by driving at the last minute to a town on the edge of totality, and barely avoiding clouds. (As you can see, the rightmost picture is almost totally obscured by clouds.)

I’ve been to other eclipses, most recently the annular eclipse on October 14, 2023, and the fun of it for me is to see it with a crowd. With that in mind, my wife and I booked four days at the Texas Eclipse festival. It was basically a rave, which we booked in near-total ignorance of what that meant. It turns out that some promoters took over a 1,300 acre ranch near Burnet, Texas and converted it to a festival grounds. That conversion involved bulldozing out a number of roads, RV pads, tent sites and parking areas. They sold almost every ticket, and crowd estimates were around 35,000.

Because it was windy, and because most of the site had been scraped out of the red dirt of the countryside, there was a lot of dust. The festival grounds were huge, so most of us had a pretty long walk from our campsite to the main festival area — from our campsite, two round trips plus some walking around at the site was recorded by our smart watches 10 miles of walking each. As far as I’m concerned, the weather from Friday through Sunday was pretty good, daytime highs in the 70’s and low 80’s, and overnight lows in the mid 50’s to low 60’s. The shows were really well done and near-constant. I am not a fan of techno/EDM, but there were some presentations from space scientists as well as a couple of bands that were more like jam bands.

Even though I thought that the promoters did about as well as they could have given the circumstances, there was a huge amount of complaining on social media. These complaints took two forms. First, for festival goers, there was a bunch of bitching about getting into the venue, the parking process, and the lack of some amenities. Our experience was that the first day of parking was a disorganized mess, and it took about 3 hours from the gate until we were in our campsite, but after we were settled we found that the portable toilets were cleaned out more-or-less regularly, and that the promised clean water was provided in a number of stations in the campgrounds and in the festival grounds. Some people also complained that their favorite artist didn’t perform, but there were something like 500 acts booked, and the entertainment was constant. The second form of complaints came from area residents, who didn’t like the idea of 35,000 people descending on their rural county. Some of the complaints were pretty nasty, calling the ravers “human garbage” and so forth.

On the day of the eclipse, thunderstorm warnings caused the promoters to cancel the rest of the festival and encourage everyone to get out. I didn’t have to be told twice: within a half hour of getting the notice, we were on a Texas road heading for the edge of totality, where the weather looked the best. There were no traffic jams, and we found a place to watch with a few other people in a commercial parking lot in Brady. People were upset about the cancellation, but I think the promoters did the right thing, and they’re promising some kind of refund. They’ve also pointed out that there were tornado watches and lightning strikes on the festival grounds on Tuesday, which was the planned day for everyone to vacate the festival grounds.

So, if you’ve read this far, I do have a point to make: the “human garbage” comments by people claiming to be residents of the area were, to me, all too predictable. There’s just so little tolerance of difference by a lot of these rural folks who are living on a diet of right-wing media. My experience of this festival was that the people there were some of the kindest, friendliest and peaceful folks I’ve ever met. Yeah, they smoke pot and take shrooms, and there were a lot of weird costumes (and thong bikinis and pasties worn by the women), but this was mostly just dress up for adults. I didn’t see a single fight or even a cross word exchanged, and all of the ravers (as distinct from the accidental spectators like me) seemed to really love the music.

In short, I disliked the music and liked the people. It’s something I’d never do again, but it was an experience worth having. But I came to this experience without feeling the need to judge or belittle the young people who clearly put a lot of time and effort to get here, and then to dress up. When your worldview requires you to cast out anyone who looks or acts different, any experience like this is just an excuse to hate “the other”. And that’s both boring and sad.