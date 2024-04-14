Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

In my day, never was longer.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

T R E 4 5 O N

You cannot shame the shameless.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Hey Lurkers!

looking in a large storefront window with reflections in the glass and a sign that says “Come in, We’re Open"

It’s way past time for another thread for all the lurkers out there.  I don’t think we’ve had one for months!

You guys may already know this, but when you post your first comment, it goes into moderation, and sometimes it takes a while for one of us to see it and free your comment so it shows up for everyone.  Once it’s released from moderation, it goes into the comments with the time-stamp for when you first submitted it, so then most people probably never see it.  So it’s not surprising that first comments often don’t get replied to.

So here’s a special open thread where we can keep a particular eye out for first comments that go into moderation.

A few of you who poked your heads up on previous lurker threads have turned into commenters, but don’t let that scare the rest of you away!

I think it’s especially awesome to see lurkers joining in on the Ukraine raffles, meetups, Balloon Juice zooms, fundraising, and even Balloon Juice angels.  We don’t know your names, but you guys rock.

In any case, it’s lurker appreciation day here on Balloon Juice!  Welcome, all.

Totally open thread.

  • BellaPea
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • gkoutnik
  • H.E.Wolf
  • J_A
  • Jharp
  • Justjames
  • Kerry
  • kmax
  • Mapaghimagsik
  • Math Guy
  • Nunc Pro Tunc
  • PaulB
  • Piper
  • Poe Larity
  • Quadrillipede
  • Robin
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Unabogie
  • w3ski
  • WaterGirl

      Unabogie

      I’m a lapsed lurker. I post here once in a great while, mostly to check in on the dogs and cats. You people are ok too, just not as good as the animals ;-)

    10. 10.

      BellaPea

      I’m trying to comment more often so I won’t qualify as a “lurker.” I love the dog and cat posts too. I recently adopted my Mom’s cat, a calico named Callie, and we are getting used to having a kitty after our last cat passed in February. My Mom is unfortunately showing signs of dementia, and I just did not feel like she needed to be taking care of a pet. We are glad we took Callie in, she is beautiful and very sweet.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @BellaPea:  Very sorry to hear about your mom.

      Is this your dog?  Someone had written to be twice asking about the Favorite Dogs & Cats series.

      Favorite Dogs & Cats
      I had uploaded the photo to the Media Library but then lost track of the message it had come with.

    14. 14.

      Robin

      I’m a several times a day reader but I think I’ve only commented once or twice, if that…definitely a lurker

    15. 15.

      kmax

      Just saying hi.  Can’t remember when I last commented.  It’s been a while.

      Scanned the blog in a free moment.  I generally read every post and as many comments as I can squeeze into a day.

      Now it’s off to pick up some gardening stuff.

    17. 17.

      Quadrillipede

      While I was on vacation, I had an interesting idea for a side project, so now I’m back at work and trying to put 3-4 hours into that on the evenings, I’m at risk of re-lurking, if that’s a word…

    19. 19.

      J_A

      Like Robin at @14 above, I read the blog several times a day but only comment about things I know something about.

      Thank you all for the fine work. It’s rare to find such a useful and pleasant place to be around.

    26. 26.

      Poe Larity

      There is a diner across from a car rental that I use. When not filled with tourists, I’ll get breakfast there.

      Apparently during covid I made some impression, so whenever I walk in like today they make a big deal and put me in what used to be my quiet, corner lurker booth. The overhead light used to always be burnt out and now it has a 200 watt bulb so I feel like I’m on a broadway stage.

    27. 27.

      Nunc Pro Tunc

      Thank you.

      It’s a legal term meaning “now for then.”

      It’s used to reflect that there was a mistake made in the past that needs to be corrected in the present, but once it’s corrected, it’s going to be treated as if the mistake never had been made.

    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Poe Larity: You might have been their only customer. :-)  or showed some appreciation.

      I gave a $100 bill to my UPS guy at the beginning of the pandemic. I imagine that knowing someone appreciated the recognition that they were allowing some of us to stay home meant more to him than the $100

      I’m still pissed that “essential workers” were basically considered “expendable workers”.  If they are essential, treat them like they are.

    30. 30.

      gkoutnik

      I’m a 99% pure lurker, commenting maybe once or twice a year when I’m lucky enough to hop on when a thread is live and I have something to say.  I have read BJ every day for probably ten years; I count on the thoughtful analysis and expert opinions (and colorful writing!  Looking at you Betty!) in the posts and comments.  And I think I can depend on the BJ community to gather around the kinds of funding initiatives that make a difference, so most of my non-local political contributions are through BJ.

      I did a blog for two years during COVID – “The New World,” speculations on what would be different ‘after’ the pandemic.  I depended on AL’s daily COVID post to point me at interesting articles to follow up on.  Thanks again, AL!

      Thanks all – this is a great place.

    34. 34.

      w3ski

      Greetings all. I am a long-time lurker. I do comment once in a great while, like now, but it’s too hard for my feeble mind and fingers to scroll for replies. Sorry if that seems rude?  Love the site and read it every day. A special fan of Ukraine news but currently that is hard to read since it is mostly bad.  I’m retired and 70 years old. My longtime wife and I live in CA. Gold Country at about 2600 feet (some snow, not often) and love our privacy out here in the woods.  My very best to all the people who write here, Mr. Cole especially.

      w3ski

    38. 38.

      PaulB

      I can’t really call myself a lurker, since I’ve been posting here off and on since 2007, but I don’t post much these days, as usually by the time I get to a thread, I find that anything I would want to say has already been said, and almost always said better than I would. There’s only so many times you can write, “What they said….” before you start feeling a bit foolish.

      But, hey, WG recently liked my link to Pete Buttigieg’s comments on late-term abortion enough to elevate it to her main post on that thread, so I feel validated. :-)

      While I’m here, WG, do check out the Media Matters Project 2025 overview link I provided in the previous post, as I think it’s a good starting point for any deep dive you want to do on that topic.

      [Back to lurking, and vacation planning. Cascade Loop, here I come.]

    40. 40.

      gkoutnik

      Watergirl: “Were you correct about any of your predictions about the new world after Covid?”

      I was tremendously disappointed.  Here’s me, signing off in my last post:

      I wanted to live in the “possibility of other worlds.”  I wanted the massive pandemic’s disruption to wake us all up and move us forward into a new set of possibilities, where we were more able to see each other, treat each other kindly and fairly, help each other, and all benefit from “working together for the common good.”  I had hoped we would come out the other side of the pandemic and say, “Wow!  We don’t want to go through that again!  Let’s see how we can use the world’s massive resources to make life safer and more enriching for everyone.”

      Or something like that.  But it didn’t happen, not even something vaguely like that.  Oh, things changed all right.  We’re now more divided and bitter, entrenched and intractable, and as a society, we’re less likely to work for the common good than we were two and a half years ago.  You’ve been there.  You’ve watched it happen.  You know it’s true.

      So there is, I guess, a new world.  It’s a world in which those who were able to benefit and profit by the “disasters and emergencies” have consolidated those gains and become even wealthier, while those who have felt the power of those calamities are left in ruins, or, at best, left without a single lesson learned.

      In America, the pandemic is not over, but it might as well be.  We have learned nothing, and are in the process of setting our clocks back 50 years.  Living in America continues to mean tolerating child murder, living without adequate healthcare, aiding and abetting historic income inequality, and elevating those who live by hypocrisy.  Here’s the new world:  An America where over one million Americans died, and nothing changed.

      I’m not usually that cynical, but it really hurt.  We had a chance.

