You are here: Home / Open Threads / Four Directions AZ and NV – an Extra Angel (6x) for the Next $500 $11 in Matching Donations

Four Directions AZ and NV – an Extra Angel (6x) for the Next $500 $11 in Matching Donations

Opportunity knocks!

We have a new Balloon Juice Angel who is willing to add his angel match of $500 so we can complete BOTH of the current angel matches. Thank goodness for impatient people. :-)

So anything you donate up to $50 will turn into 6x the amount you donate.

$50 -> $300  / $35 -> $210  /  $25 -> $150  /  $10 -> 60  /  $5 -> $30

And everything in between!

To complete our current matches, we need $150 donated to AZ and $275 to NV.  The remaining $75 can go to either one.

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer.  Let me know which state or state in the comments.

ARIZONA

NEVADA

Let’s do this!

    1. 1.

      Joy in FL

      I just donated $17 for each state.
      With all the angel-matching, that will be $100 for each state.
      Thank you angels!

    3. 3.

      Almost Retired

      Woo Hoo! $25 for me this time around for Nevada – which by my shaky math becomes $150. I’m in Nevada a lot, and I’ve never put down $25 and left with $150, so this is a first for me.

