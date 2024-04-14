Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

The lights are all blinking red.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show

Some inspirational (aspirational?) eye candy from ace photographer / commentor Ema:

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 1

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 2

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 3

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 5

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 6

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 7

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 8

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 9

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: NY Botanical Garden Orchid Show 4

***********

I finally got around to calling in my Laurel’s Heirlooms order, so with my earlier WFF list I’ve got this year’s tomato (rootpouch) garden lined up: Bear Claw, Black Bear, Bloody Butcher, Cherokee Purple, Chocolate Stripes, Momotaro Gold, Mortgage Lifter, Ruby Gold, Tati’s Wedding, plus a Sun Gold and two Chocolate Sprinkles cherry tomato plants. The Spousal Unit is *very* fond of his Chocolate Sprinkles, and I’m honey-dewing him about his plan to build dollies for the rootpouches — 20″ plywood squares, and wheels built to deal with a summer on asphalt. Next step: Lining up a delivery of fresh planting mix, but that won’t be for a couple weeks yet…

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Beautiful pics, as per normal thank you very much Ema, of beautiful orchids, thank you very much NY Botanical Garden.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.