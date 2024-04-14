Some inspirational (aspirational?) eye candy from ace photographer / commentor Ema:

I finally got around to calling in my Laurel’s Heirlooms order, so with my earlier WFF list I’ve got this year’s tomato (rootpouch) garden lined up: Bear Claw, Black Bear, Bloody Butcher, Cherokee Purple, Chocolate Stripes, Momotaro Gold, Mortgage Lifter, Ruby Gold, Tati’s Wedding, plus a Sun Gold and two Chocolate Sprinkles cherry tomato plants. The Spousal Unit is *very* fond of his Chocolate Sprinkles, and I’m honey-dewing him about his plan to build dollies for the rootpouches — 20″ plywood squares, and wheels built to deal with a summer on asphalt. Next step: Lining up a delivery of fresh planting mix, but that won’t be for a couple weeks yet…



What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?