Sunday Morning Open Thread: Same As It Ever Was

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,


 
As I understand it, Sunday strip comics are produced some weeks in advance, but a good political artist has the gift of timing…
(Doonesbury via GoComics.com)

 
Speaking of forty-year-old comedic stylings… In Japan, some fear the demise of vintage rakugo, and yet America’s SNL has retained a very similar structure since Lorne Michael was a fresh young creative:

  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • brantl
  • NotMax
  • sab

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Just last week it was reported that an illegal adlinthin– and you just look at thisss, what’s happening”

      He’s transitioning to full gollum.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      We jackals are an old demographic. We need to choose our nursing homes well and not just rely on outdated word of mouth conventional wisdom.

      And don’t even get me started on out of state siblings in denial.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Almost Retired

      Good morning.  I am in Texas.  Saw my first open carry in the Safeway.  Because you never know when the Deli Manager is going to go berserk and jump over the counter.  I feel much safer here than in California.​

      Reply

