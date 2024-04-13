Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

The words do not have to be perfect.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 780: The World Burns

War for Ukraine Day 780: The World Burns

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , , , ,

As I start tonight’s post, 6:17 PM EDT, only Kharkiv is under air raid alert and it has been under attack for the past two hours.

And Israel, Israel is under air raid alert too.

I’m going to keep the focus tonight on Ukraine, because, while Iran is not blameless in its own and its proxies actions against Israel,quite frankly, the Israelis have done this to themselves with their attack on the Quds Force commander in Damascus. I don’t want anyone else in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza to get hurt, and there is a real risk of that when debris comes down as Iran has launched about 400 drones and an unknown number of cruise missiles. These are expected to target Israeli military facilities in the Golan and Negev in the early morning hours, well away from most Israel civilians and civilian infrastructure. This is the same aerial bombardment strategy that we are used to seeing the Russians use against the Ukrainians.

We are where we are because, as Avraham Shalom, the head of the Shin Bet in the early to mid 80s, stated in regard to Israeli leadership in The Gatekeepers documentary: ayn strategik, raq taktik. No strategy, only tactics. I will, however, start with a couple of items pertaining to what is going on between Israel and Iran.

First, a more recent former head of Shin Bet:

And two assessments from Eran Etzion, the former deputy director of Israel’s equivalent to the US National Security Council.

⭕️Crucial points from Eran Etzion, former deputy head of the National Security Council in the Israeli Prime Minister’s office:

🛑The elimination of the Iranian general in Damascus was one of two things – either severe strategic negligence that needs to be investigated, or a deliberate attempt to draw Iran into the conflict, in absolute contradiction to the demands of the USA & its interests. Anyone involved in this decision needs to provide explanations.

🛑Israel is deep in the most severe crisis in its history, with broken national decision-making mechanisms, led by a man who has lost his judgment and acts based on foreign considerations, & without control and oversight mechanisms over the executive authority.

🛑In my cautious estimate, what is actually happening is coordination between the USA and Iran and containment of the Iranian response. If the coordination succeeds, the USA will prevent an Israeli response. And if the coordination fails, the USA will be in a difficult dilemma.
_

Eran Etzion, former deputy head of the National Security Council in the Israeli Prime Minister’s office:

“At this stage, it is too early to assess what exactly Iran is trying to achieve with its massive and unprecedented retaliatory operation against Israel.

However, it seems that Iran does not intend to enter into a full-scale war. This is also clearly evident from the wording of the American response. Both countries are trying to contain the incident. Arab states are also walking a tightrope. They will intercept Iranian armaments that enter their territory and will not approve the passage of Israeli aircraft.

Tomorrow morning, when we will probably be after the Iranian attack, a damage assessment will be conducted. As long as the damages are limited (and we are not entering a more precise resolution at the moment), the USA will likely demand Israel not to respond, or to respond in a very limited way.

And so it is right that Israel should act. The main reason is the fact that Israel does not have a functioning government, led by a person who is unfit, and that the top ranks of the IDF are tainted by the terrible failure of 10/7.

This government must not drag Israel into a regional war, and we are already a step from there. In hopes that the event can be closed quickly, we must return to the negotiating table with Hamas, quickly agree on a hostage deal in exchange for a ceasefire, and go to snap elections.

Only a competent government, with new military leadership, will be worthy of the trust of the citizens of Israel, and will be able to start planning and implementing a comprehensive strategy against regional threats.

This will be done in full and close coordination with the USA, and with the relevant regional countries.”

Iran’s official statement:

Bibi is hiding in a built to spec nuclear bunker under the home of an Israeli-American billionaire in Jerusalem where he and his wife Sara have been hiding from the protestors every night.

Says it all really.

Bibi will, of course, do the stupidest thing possible in response because he needs to expand his war. The war against Hamas in Gaza is a failure. Israel has not achieved a single one of its strategic objectives because it never actually developed a theater campaign plan to do so. Just a tactical response. On the 8th of October 2023, Israel’s war cabinet voted to go to war with Hezbullah in Lebanon. President Biden put a stop to that, though Israel has been trading missile strikes both with Hezbullah in Lebanon and with other Iranian proxies in Syria. Those tit for tat strikes have led Israelis living in the north to flee. At the same time the extremist ultra-nationalist and ultra-devout settlers in the West Bank are fighting their own low intensity war against the Palestinians there. They are being egged on by convicted terrorist and Minister of National Security ben-Gvir and Minister of the Treasury Smotrich. Bibi needs a wider regional war even though he can’t even win the ones he’s currently waging.

Again, I DO NOT want to see any innocent Israelis, Palestinians in Gaza or the West Bank, or even Iranians who live under their theocratic tyrants, injured as a result of this strategic stupidity. However, as long as Bibi and his extremist coalition are in charge, Israel needs to be treated by the US as a hostile foreign power. It won’t be, but it should be.

Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel will also negatively affect Ukraine:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. It is a bit of good news. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Germany Will Provide Us With Another Patriot System, And We Are Working on an Additional IRIS-T System — Address of the President of Ukraine

13 April 2024 – 20:47

I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians!

Today we have a very good result of our international work: Germany will provide us with an additional Patriot system — Chancellor Scholz and I agreed on this today. We are also working with Germany on an additional IRIS-T system, which is also a strong air defence system, and on missiles for our existing air defence systems. Germany’s leadership is truly felt, and thanks to this leadership, we will be able to save thousands of lives and give Ukraine more protection from Russian terror.

Of course, today we also talked with the Chancellor about our joint international events — we are preparing for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will soon be held in Germany. And together we will do everything to make the Global Peace Summit – the first, inaugural summit to be held in June – a real success. This also requires the leadership of partners, and I am grateful to everyone who helps. Olaf, Mr. Chancellor, thank you again for the air defence!

We will continue to work with all partners who can also help. This week alone, I have already had conversations and meetings with the presidents of Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, and Latvia. A new bilateral security agreement was signed with Latvia. I also spoke with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, and Ireland. Today I had a conversation with the Chancellor of Germany. We will do everything to ensure the results in the coming weeks as well. In every conversation, at every meeting, air defence and the frontline are the main subjects. We are doing everything to have more capabilities for our Defence Forces and the defence-industrial complex.

Each week also brings new contracts for joint production of weapons. We are also working to finance more of our production right here in Ukraine. Ukraine’s potential to produce weapons, in particular, FPVs, is quite high. And we agree with our partners on joint steps to finance this work for the sake of our common strength — the whole of Europe, and all those who are threatened by Russian terror.

Today it is important to honour all our people who work for the sake of Ukrainian strength. This day is a professional holiday for the Ukrainian defence industry. Today I granted state awards to people who are actively developing this industry of ours. Most of them cannot be talked about openly now, and the reasons are clear. But this does not diminish our gratitude to them.

I am proud of every enterprise that produces weapons for Ukraine. We are all rightly proud of every result of Ukrainian weapons — our drones, which can reach more and more distant targets — and we are proud of the results of our missiles. All the production of shells and artillery is fundamentally important for Ukraine. Some production facilities that we haven’t had since independence are already yielding results. And despite all the difficulties, five hundred companies are currently operating in our defence industry, most of them are private initiatives. Ukrainian character, our entrepreneurs show themselves from the best side. I am grateful to everyone. I am grateful to all of our 300,000 people who create Ukrainian weapons! Thanks to everyone who helps!

Today, as always, I was also in touch with the military officials, with the Minister of Defence. The situation at the frontline, in some directions, is quite difficult. And everyone who is now showing their resilience, everyone who defends our positions is doing a tremendous job. I am grateful to every soldier and commander!

We are working with partners, particularly in the United States, to strengthen our actions. Glory to everyone who prevents Russian terrorists from achieving their goals. Glory to all who really protect life.

Glory to Ukraine!

+1 Patriot air defense system to Ukraine from Germany, as well as additional air defense missiles for existing systems.
We are grateful to our German partners for an important decision to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.
Modern air defense systems in Ukraine=saved lives of Ukrainians.
🇺🇦🤝🇩🇪
@BMVg_Bundeswehr

The reason:

This is cool:

General Syrskyi’s update on the eastern front: The situation on the Eastern Front has significantly worsened in recent days. This is primarily due to the significant intensification of the enemy’s offensive actions after the presidential elections in the Russian Federation.

The enemy is actively attacking our positions in the Lyman, Bakhmut directions with assault groups with the support of armored vehicles. In the Pokrovsk direction, he is trying to break through our defenses using dozens of tanks and BMPs.

This is facilitated by warm, dry weather, which has made most of the open areas of the terrain accessible to tanks. Despite significant losses, the enemy is increasing its efforts by using new units on armored vehicles, due to which he periodically achieves tactical success.

Therefore, the first day of my work in the area of the operation is dedicated to this direction and to taking all the necessary measures to stabilize the situation, increase the effectiveness of our troops’ actions, and inflict maximum losses on enemy units.

Based on conclusions regarding the nature of the enemy’s actions, decisions were made aimed at strengthening the most problematic areas of the defense by means of EW and air defense. Also, stocks of drones of all types, anti-tank missiles were replenished, additional reserves of forces and means were moved.

The question of achieving technical superiority over the enemy in high-tech weapons arose again.
Only this will give us the opportunity to defeat the larger enemy and create conditions for overtaking the strategic initiative.
The second serious problem is to improve the quality of training of military personnel, primarily infantry units, so that they can make maximum use of all the capabilities of military equipment and Western weapons.

First of all, the solution of this task depends on the command of the Ground Forces, which has returned in full from the area of hostilities.

The results of my work will be taken into account in the training plans of the troops and governing bodies.

Of course, I honored the best warriors with awards and valuable gifts.
In personal communication with our servicemen, they discussed the current situation, as well as ways to solve all problematic issues. We are aware of the real scale and degree of threat from the enemy and are ready to take adequate and effective actions.

https://t.me/osirskiy/650

 

The Financial Times has more details:

Ukraine’s top commander warned that his outmanned and outgunned army is struggling to halt a multipronged and intensifying Russian offensive, as Kyiv pleads with western partners for more air defences and a critical military aid package remains stalled in the US Congress.

“The situation on the eastern front has significantly worsened in recent days,” Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky wrote on Telegram during a visit to the eastern Donetsk region on Saturday.

He said a “significant intensification of the enemy’s offensive actions” along the 1,000km southeastern frontline was a direct result of Russian President Vladimir Putin becoming emboldened following his recent re-election.

Ukrainian and western officials have told the Financial Times that Russia may be gearing up for a large-scale attack in late spring or summer in hopes of capturing more of the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. The Kremlin partly occupies these areas, which Putin illegally claimed to have annexed in September 2022.

Officials in Kyiv are also concerned that Moscow might be planning an assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the north-east. It is mobilising hundreds of thousands of forces and pummelling the city with rockets in preparation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week warned of his country’s diminishing air defence capabilities after massive Russian missile and drones strikes hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials have asked western partners for more Patriot and SAMP/T air defence systems and munitions but were rebuffed.

“The enemy is actively attacking our positions in the Lyman [and] Bakhmut directions with assault groups and the support of armoured vehicles,” Syrsky said, referring to strategically important areas of eastern Ukraine. “In the Pokrovsk direction, it is trying to break through our defences using dozens of tanks and [infantry fighting vehicles].”

Syrsky said the “warm, dry weather, which has made most of the open areas of the terrain accessible to tanks” has aided Russia’s advance.

Russia’s main effort is focused around the mining city of Chasiv Yar, which sits atop a hill just 15km west of Bakhmut, the city destroyed and occupied by Russian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries nearly a year ago after a grinding 11-month fight.

Videos shared on Telegram by Russian military bloggers showed “glide bombs” and heavy artillery pounding Ukrainian positions and flattening apartment buildings in Chasiv Yar.

“This will likely be an important battle. Chasiv Yar is located on defensible high ground,” said Rob Lee, a senior fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia programme. “If Russia takes the city, they could potentially increase the rate of advance deeper into Donetsk [region] as part of an expected summer offensive.”

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the “Achilles” drone battalion, told the Financial Times last week that Ukrainian troops were outgunned by at least five artillery shells to one but had no choice except to fight.

Speaking near Chasiv Yar, he said losing the town would allow Russian troops “fire control” of the nearby strategic cities of Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk and give them a foothold from which they could launch attacks.

Deep State, a Ukrainian analytical group that monitors the battlefield, said on Saturday that Russian troops had reached a canal that separates Chasiv Yar’s eastern and western districts but had not yet crossed it.

The group suggested that a fierce battle for the city loomed, writing that “the coming weeks will bring a lot of unpleasant and difficult news”.

“The enemy is gathering reserves for the Battle of Chasiv Yar,” said Deep State, which is close to Ukraine’s defence ministry.

Lee said that “immediate increased deliveries of ammunition could prove critical” for Ukrainian forces.

Syrsky said he was taking “all the necessary measures” to stabilise the situation and to “increase the effectiveness of our troops’ actions, and inflict maximum losses on enemy units”.

“Despite significant losses the enemy is increasing its efforts by using new units on armoured vehicles, thanks to which it periodically achieves tactical success,” he said.

Syrsky said he had ordered “the most problematic areas of the defence” to be strengthened with air defence and electronic warfare systems.

“Also, stocks of drones of all types, anti-tank missiles were replenished, additional reserves of forces and means were moved,” he said.

The only way to defeat Russia’s larger and more powerful army and create conditions for seizing the strategic initiative on the battlefield is to achieve technical superiority with “high-tech weapons”, Syrsky said. Those, he suggested, should come from western partners.

Even then, he admitted, Ukraine will still face the challenges of mobilising enough troops for the fight and providing them with sufficient training.

“The second serious problem is to improve the quality of training of military personnel, primarily infantry units, so that they can make maximum use of all the capabilities of military equipment and western weapons,” Syrsky said.

There is a Hebrew phrase that emerged in the Yishuv, the Jewish settlement in mandatory Palestine, during the fight for what would become Israeli independence: Zchor Babi Yar, which translates as remember Babin Yar. There was even a chapter of the Jewish fraternal youth group, AZA, named Zchor Babi Yar. I expect we will eventually, unfortunately, get a Ukrainian phrase that translates to remember Chasiv Yar.

This is a lesson in the importance of quick and decisive military support.

If Ukraine had been given everything it needed to defeat the russians early on, then Iran would have calculated that supporting russia with drones and missiles was pointless.

Instead, western inaction empowered the iranians, the chinese, the russians and others.

Now this is spiraling out of control because of these stupid redlines.

Easy solution.

Peace Through Superior Firepower.

Kharkiv:

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Lord, guard and guide the ones who fly
Through the great spaces in the sky.
Be with them always in the air,
In darkening storms or sunlight fair.

Ochretyne, Avdiivka front:

Chernihiv Oblast:

Russians shot a civilian car in Chernihiv region, the National Police reported.

This morning, the car of a resident of Novhorod-Severskyi came under attack by Russians. The car burst into flames and the man born in 1990 was mortally wounded.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, the man was carrying food to local residents.

That’s enough for tonight.

I may be back later with an Israel-Iran war update depending on how things go.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos tonight, so here’s some adjacent material.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • cain
  • Chris
  • Freemark
  • JPL
  • Kristine
  • Martin
  • Nukular Biskits
  • peter
  • Rocks
  • sab
  • Suzanne
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Anonymous At Work

      Adam,

      Looking for a few charities in Ukraine to support and direct others to.  Got a list or suggestions, besides BJ’s ActBlue?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chris

      Apologies if this was in one of your posts that I missed earlier this year, but I have an Iran question:

      A friend of mine discussing the Iran/Israel dust up today mentioned something I had never heard previously, that it was determined in the last few months that Iran now had enough enriched uranium to build several nuclear bombs if it should so choose. Some googling did turn up a few articles from U.S. and Israeli sources earlier this year saying that. As far as you know is this accurate?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Chris: Yes, it is estimated that Iran is close to or has reached the bust out stage, more formally known as the Japan stage. Essentially they have both the technology and the capability to quickly assemble nuclear weapons should they decide they need to.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kristine

      Adam, I want to add to everyone else’s thanks for the discussions here (and on BJ as a whole). It’s a refuge from the shitshow that is social media at times like these.

      This is one of my primary news sites. I don’t have to worry about faked graphics and other infestations. The odd troll is a small price to pay.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      F*ck! What news to wake up to!

      In other news, Israeli police killed a Palestinian employee of USAID (of some 2 decades), following a scuffle. Shot him 8 or 9 times in broad daylight.

      Incredible that Iran seems to be behaving a bit more rationally (albeit w/ typical cynicism & brutality) & strategically than Israel, if the retaliation is really mostly aimed at IDF facilities. The IRGC also seized an Israeli owned cargo ship traveling from India to the UAE. Apparently Israeli shipping companies have been using thr land route through the Gulf State to circumvent the Red Sea.

      SecState Blinken was on the phones w/ global counterparts asking them to sway Iran away from an escalatory retaliation. They may very well have done so, but the obvious rejoinder would be that the US 1st needs to dissuade Israel from escalatory strikes against diplomatic missions.

      Then again, Israel has been telegraphing for months that they intend to invade Southern Lebanon to cut down the Hezbollah threat. The relative draw down in Gaza a couple of months ago was in service of this shift, & so are the requests for emergency US arms & munitions. So on the one hand the Biden Administration is trying to restrain Israel from escalating to a regional war, & on the other is giving Isrwel all the arms it wants to precipitate such a regional war.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chris

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Thanks.

      Predictable next question, then – do you think they’re getting to the point where they might feel the need to actually build them with all the stuff going on now? Or are we still some ways from that?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      peter

      Adam, let me echo what others have said. Your careful and objective analysis of what’s going on in Ukraine has been essential for me since the war began. So much more nourishing that the junk provided by the media. Kudos to you!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chris

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      The sense I’ve always gotten in twenty odd years of following this off and on is that the Iranian regime is a rational actor. This in no way means “good guys,” but small-C conservatives who’d like to keep their thrones and aren’t going to endanger it by starting shit they can’t finish. Basically, Brezhnev era Russians rather than Putin era Russians.

      Naturally there’s no guarantee of rationality lasting forever, which is one reason I’m asking Adam the questions I did…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      I thought it was pretty obvious a tactic by Israel to maintain an external threat that would make it harder for the US to cut off their military aid. Of course they brought it on themselves, and is there any scenario where US lawmakers (including Democrats) wouldn’t reward them for that, simply because it’s next to impossible to explain that dynamic to the public?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Adam L Silverman: Just want to add my thanks to the chorus, too! While my selfish wish is that you might be able to provide coverage on both conflict, but I certainly understand your bandwidth constraints. & covering the ME must be even more frustrating & maddening than Ukraine. At least Ukraine does not engage in self-harm or self-sabotage.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @YY_Sima Qian: You’re most welcome.

      Given it will be hours until we actually no for sure what has been targeted, I’ll likely do an update in the AM when I get up.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Freemark

      @Chris: ​
        If Reagan hadn’t been a traitor Iran probably would be much less of a threat now.

      Also agree Iran has been one of the more ‘rational’ governments in the Middle-East. Much of the shit we hold against them is legitimate, rational responses to what we, the Israelis, and Saudis have done.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nukular Biskits

      I know this wasn’t the point of your post tonight, but I’m sick and fucking tired of my Republican congressional delegation trying to gaslight me and my fellow constituents with their “STAND BY ISRAEL!!!111!!!!” demands.

      I’m going to keep the focus tonight on Ukraine, because, quite frankly, the Israelis have done this to themselves.

      1 bazillion % agree here.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Nukular Biskits

      I’m also sick & tired of my congressional delegation pretending that Russian aggression in/against Ukraine isn’t and will never be a problem for the US.

      Dammit.

      Thanks, Adam. Sorry this isn’t as eloquent as it should be.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      Thanks for this great post. We are entering what seems like a regional war with Israel not planning on backing down. I think they will also invade south Lebanon and force us to support it all.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Rocks

      As regards Israel and Ukraine, can you imagine how screwed we would be if Trump was President instead of Biden?  I realize Trump is the defacto House majority leader, and is doing everything he can to make us a vassal state to Putin, but thank God he’s not in charge and Biden is.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      YY_Sima Qian

      When the JPCOA re-negotiations fell apart in 2021, before an ultra-hardliner was elected President of Iran, the Biden Administration was rounded criticized for trying to coerce more concessions from Iran even though it was the Trump Administration that unilaterally withdrew from the deal when Iran was still compliant. It seems the Administration thought they can keep muddling along w/ Iran w/o things dramatically deteriorating, kind of like how it thought the Palestinian issue could be shelved indefinitely in the interest of advancing normalization between Israel & the Sunni Arab states. The Biden Administration is certainly not solely responsible for the course of events, since Iran, Israel (& the EU, & Russia, & the PRC) all have agency, but it is & should be accountable for its actions & miscalculations.

      The nuclear NK is another time bomb that the Biden Administration has made a conscious decision to largely ignore, because no resolution seems conceivable. Yes, NK,  Russia, the PRC, SK (w/ the current reactionary right wing government) & Japan all have agency & all have contributed to the current dangerous state of affairs, so it is not solely on the US.

      The critique from Left Wing international relations scholars (such as Van Jackson) toward the Biden team has been that the latter is incapable of conceptualizing let alone addressing (& indeed often exacerbating) the sources of global instability (stalling economic development, interests of global capital owners prioritized, rising economic nationalism, securitization of everything, security dilemmas abound), even while being competent crisis managers, as they are demonstrating yet again right now. So the Biden Administration has been forced to constantly respond (competently) to unforeseen (to the Administration) crises that repeatedly upend its geopolitical plans. & it is likely to continue in its 2nd term, as we all fervently hope there is one.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @cain: Israel can go it alone then. It makes me sick to think about Americans’ tax dollars underwriting Bibi Netanyahu’s monstrosity.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.