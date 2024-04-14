Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Night Open Thread

WTF- I take a couple days off the website and Mistermix and his wife are hitting raves? YOLO, as the kids say. Maybe he’ll send us some fancy pics from coachella and burning man.

In other news, I have just been super busy with work work which is different from just work in that the former is for an organization and the latter is just shit I have to do to keep the house from collapsing on me and from Audrey in the backyard taking over. I apparently am getting more done at my job than the fucking house Republicans, who are dead set on letting Putin win and fucking Ukraine.

In other news, Netanyahu is still doing his level best to drag us into a war with Iran, something he has been trying to do since he was sabotaging the Iran deal a decade or more ago. At some point, we are going to have to decide to do something about Israel. Personally, I would have cut off all military a while back, and at the very least put some conditions on it- which they would have summarily ignored, and then I would have to do something more drastic. But this shit can not go on forever.

I’m starting to see the re-emergence of Trump stickers and paraphernalia around here, but not as much. Just the ones who do have something in their yard have like 40 things. The nutters are fully invested. He’ll win WV by 70%, and there are a number of straight up fascists running as “constitutional conservatives” in these here parts, and they’ll probably win, too. All of this is making my eventual exit from West Virginia easier.

Back to the last few episodes of Black Sails. I think I might let Fallout marinate for a little bit before I watch it

    1. 1.

      Martin

      Heard Fallout is pretty good, against my expectations. Video game adaptations don’t really make a lot of sense as a concept.

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Let’s see who gets out first.  Targeting 1 June but that’s optimistic.

      More than the average share of cultists here, but I think there’s also a big chunk who don’t know WTF and they’re just going along with the shouters or “playing it safe.”

      It’s funny though, when I make snarky remarks about TIFG’s lies in, say, the supermarket (fortunately I look like maybe not the best person to mess with), I always get a few bright, slightly ornery smiles, often from older women, and routinely from younger folks, eg cashiers.  I agree about the 70%, but the 30% aren’t just rolling over.

    3. 3.

      J.

      Netanyahu and his supporters are awful in the same or similar way that Trump and his supporters are. However, there are a lot of people in Israel who don’t support Netanyahu and his policies and want him out and don’t deserve to be bombed out of existence, which is what Iran and pick your Middle East terrorist organization will do the second the U.S. stops supporting Israel. Praying Israel gets rid of Netanyahu before it’s too late; ditto Trump going down in flames here.

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Re: the Trump fanatics, the Post has a big article up about those who ‘invested’ in Truth Social and of course are in process of losing their shirts. Not at all surprisingly , they all Still Believe.

