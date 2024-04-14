WTF- I take a couple days off the website and Mistermix and his wife are hitting raves? YOLO, as the kids say. Maybe he’ll send us some fancy pics from coachella and burning man.

In other news, I have just been super busy with work work which is different from just work in that the former is for an organization and the latter is just shit I have to do to keep the house from collapsing on me and from Audrey in the backyard taking over. I apparently am getting more done at my job than the fucking house Republicans, who are dead set on letting Putin win and fucking Ukraine.

In other news, Netanyahu is still doing his level best to drag us into a war with Iran, something he has been trying to do since he was sabotaging the Iran deal a decade or more ago. At some point, we are going to have to decide to do something about Israel. Personally, I would have cut off all military a while back, and at the very least put some conditions on it- which they would have summarily ignored, and then I would have to do something more drastic. But this shit can not go on forever.

I’m starting to see the re-emergence of Trump stickers and paraphernalia around here, but not as much. Just the ones who do have something in their yard have like 40 things. The nutters are fully invested. He’ll win WV by 70%, and there are a number of straight up fascists running as “constitutional conservatives” in these here parts, and they’ll probably win, too. All of this is making my eventual exit from West Virginia easier.

Back to the last few episodes of Black Sails. I think I might let Fallout marinate for a little bit before I watch it