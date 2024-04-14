Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Medium Cool – Old Time Music Thread

Medium Cool – Old Time Music Thread

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: 

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Little Boots was mentioned in the Hey Lurkers! thread, and it reminded me of how much I miss the music threads we used to have.  So let’s have one tonight!

You pedants can tell me how to best punctuate the thread title so it’s clear that I am asking for a music thread like we used to have – and not asking for an old-time music thread like polkas or Sinatra or Elvis or whatever.  Though all of those are welcome!

I thought about titling the post Classic Music Thread, but then I figured you’d think I was looking for classical music.  Titles are complicated!

I’ll add a YouTube video up top for one of the first 5 songs that is mentioned in the comments.

    37Comments

    6. 6.

      PaulB

      “The Tenors” used to be called “The Canadian Tenors.” For an amusing look at an earlier song they performed, see this YouTube video where they perform “Hallelujah” for Oprah. What they didn’t know is that Oprah had a surprise guest join them halfway through the song. Their reactions are hilarious.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Xavier

      Difference between country music and old time music: Country music is three chords and the truth, old time music is one or two chords and a bunch of lies.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      karen marie

      I love me some WMBR on Sunday mornings when Patrick Bryant, he of the mellifluous voice, “[explores] a single song each show, through multiple wild and weird cover versions.”

      It’s incredible.  A couple months ago he did “Amazing Grace.”  Today was “Route 66.”  Patrick provides a great music history lesson each episode.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MattF

      Your post title reminds me of an anecdote that Gillian Welsh told. She said that after a concert she was approached by a little old lady who asked “Were those real songs or did you just write them?”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      billcinsd

      @WaterGirl: Looks like they have two rooms, one holds ~800, the ~550. The Feelies are from the DC area so would probably do well at that size despite mostly being a niche band 40 years ago

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF:

      She said that after a concert she was approached by a little old lady who asked “Were those real songs or did you just write them?”

      I laughed out loud, then figured the artist wanted to punch the person who said that.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Another Scott:

      Never heard of The Feelies until I saw them open for Lou Reed in March 1989 (the New York tour). At the door, they passed out a cassette with Higher Ground and two covers songs, What Goes On? and Dancing Barefoot. Good luck finding that album or EP or whatever it was.

      Anyway, I became a fan, got all their albums, got Glenn Mercer’s solo albums. They are regulars in my rotations.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Okay, here are two performances of the same song. One is from early in the band’s career, in the early 2000’s, when the audience still didn’t know the song the band was performing – even though it had already been out for a few years at the time of the show. Yeah, this is a band that took a few years to find their audience.

      The second performance is from 2023, same band, same members, performing the same song at the Albert Hall in London, with an audience of seemingly mostly women, the entirety of whom are pogo-ing and singing along, loud enough to drown out the singer, even singing the missing guitar parts at the beginning of the song.

      FYI, the lead singer is Kathleen Hanna, whose other bands include Bikini Kill and The Julie Ruin.

      The contrast between audience reactions in these two performances is just astonishing:

      Deceptacon – Le Tigre (early 2000’s)

      Deceptacon – Le Tigre (Albert Hall, 2023)

      P.S. Lyrics:

      Who took the bomp?

      Every day and night
      Every day and night
      I can see your disco
      Disco dick is sucking my heart out of my mind
      I’m outta time
      I’m outta fucking time
      I’m a gasoline gut with a vasoline mind but
      Wanna disco?
      Wanna see me disco?
      Let me hear you depoliticize my rhyme
      (One, two, three, four)
      You got what you been asking for
      You’re so policy free
      And your fantasy wheels
      And everything you think
      And everything you feel is
      Alright, alright, alright, alright, alright

      I take you home now I watch me get you hard
      You’re just a parrot
      When you’re screaming and you’re shouting
      “More crackers please! More crackers please!”
      You want what you want
      But you don’t wanna be on your knees
      Who does your-, who does your hair?

      Who took the bomp from the bompalompalomp?
      Who took the ram from the ramalamading-dong?
      Who took the bomp from the bompalompalomp?
      Who took the ram from the ramalamading-dong?

      “How are you?”
      “Fine, thank you”
      “How are you?”
      “Fine, thank you”

      You bought a new van
      The first year of your band
      You’re cool and
      I hardly wanna say
      “Not” because I’m so bored
      That I’d be entertained even by a stupid fuckin’
      Linoleum floor, linoleum floor
      Your lyrics are dumb like a linoleum floor
      I’ll walk on it
      I’ll walk all over you
      Walk on it, walk on it
      Walking one, two

      (Who? Who? Who? Who?)
      Who took the bomp from the bompalompalomp?
      Who took the ram from the ramalamading dong?
      Who took the bomp from the bompalompalomp?
      Who took the ram from the ramalamading dong?

      “See you later”
      “See you later”
      “See you later”
      “See you later”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Citizen Dave

      Love the feelies.  Only time I saw them was late 1980s, think Only Life was out.  Similar to the Pixies, I think,  as having good initial success, then inactive for a good while, then a second act.

      My listening today while doing yard work was:

      John Lee Hooker solo album from early 1960s; Neil Young, Chrome Dreams ( not the bootleg but a recent release showing what he would have put out in the 1970s); Hoagy Carmichael Sings Hoagy; and a 100 Years of Jazz compilation.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      BigJimSlade

      @Xavier: I thought the blues was three chords and the truth. And for country music you play the record backwards to get your wife, truck and dog back ;-)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      glc

      Wake up Little Suzie (Everly Brothers)

      Not actually my favorite of theirs (I like the style of “All I have to do is dream” better, though the content seems dubious) but it made its mark, and it even got banned in Boston at the time, always a mark of distinction.

      Speaking of banning, at another time and place  “You’ve got to be carefully taught” (South Pacific) was perceived as “a threat to the American way of life,” as it suggested that racial animosity was not innate.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Citizen Dave

      @MattF: Great Gillian Welch story!  Love her and David Rawlings.  Gillian has written some fantastic songs, and for me Time The Revelator is on the highest level of songs.  Interesting given your story that that one is a reworking of a “real song”.

      Reply

