Little Boots was mentioned in the Hey Lurkers! thread, and it reminded me of how much I miss the music threads we used to have. So let’s have one tonight!

You pedants can tell me how to best punctuate the thread title so it’s clear that I am asking for a music thread like we used to have – and not asking for an old-time music thread like polkas or Sinatra or Elvis or whatever. Though all of those are welcome!

I thought about titling the post Classic Music Thread, but then I figured you’d think I was looking for classical music. Titles are complicated!

I’ll add a YouTube video up top for one of the first 5 songs that is mentioned in the comments.