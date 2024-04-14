Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

No one could have predicted…

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The revolution will be supervised.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Republicans don’t trust women.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 781: A Brief(ish) Sunday Night Update

War for Ukraine Day 781: A Brief(ish) Sunday Night Update

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Painting by NEIVANMADE. It has a white background an in the center are Soldiers in green doing air defense by firing at incoming Russian missiles in the upper right. The missiles are red and yellow. In the upper left, written in green, is the text: "SAVE THE BRAVEST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD!" Below the Soldiers, also written in green, is "SUPPORT FOR KHARKIV"

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I chose not to do an update on Israel and Iran because there’s not much to say. The US assembled a coalition with the British, French, Jordanians, and Saudis to either take down Iranian drones and missiles that were overflying their airspaces (the Jordanians and Saudis) or to just shoot them down en route regardless of whose air space they were in (the US, Britain, and France). There was only one Israeli casualty – a 7 year old Bedouin girl was injured and is being treated in an Israel hospital – and minimal damage to the bases in the Golan and the Negev. President Biden apparently got Bibi to not immediately retaliate, thereby lowering the temperature. At the same time he laid it on thick telling Bibi that this was a huge victory for Israel, demonstrated how Israel can defend itself, and that Bibi should take the win. The reality is that had the US and the coalition the Biden administration had not quickly put together interceded, we have no idea whether Israel’s air defense and missile defense would have been effective enough. Because of the intervention of the US led coalition, we don’t really know how effective the David’s Arrow and David’s sling missile defense systems are.

Ukraine condemns Iran’s attack on Israel using “Shahed” drones and missiles. We in Ukraine know very well the horror of similar attacks by Russia, which uses the same “Shahed” drones and Russian missiles, the same tactics of mass air strikes.

Every effort must be made to prevent a further escalation in the Middle East. Iran’s actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia’s actions threaten a larger conflict, and the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world.

The sound of “Shahed” drones, a tool of terror, is the same in the skies over the Middle East and Europe. This sound must serve as a wake-up call to the free world, demonstrating that only our unity and resoluteness can save lives and prevent the spread of terror worldwide.

The world cannot wait for discussions to go on. Words do not stop drones and do not intercept missiles. Only tangible assistance does. The assistance we are anticipating. We must strengthen security and resolutely counter all those who want to make terror a new normal.

It is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America’s allies at this critical time.

 

We do know that modern fighter jets are a necessary component of anti-drone and anti-missile defense. While they already knew this, the Ukrainians have again taken note of this reality. And that at the end of the day, despite all the rhetoric, they are on their own. No one is going to launch fighters to intercept inbound drones and missiles targeting Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure. And because the Biden administration dithered, hemmed, hawed, and let Putin have a say in their deliberations, the Ukrainians are still month’s away from getting F-16s. Israel does something strategically stupid and it gets all the help it needs. Ukraine fights for its life and gets fuck all.

As of right now, 7:09 PM EDT, the only air raid alerts are the ones over Russian occupied Luhansk and Crimea.

While the US was leading a coalition to defend Israel, the Russians once again bombarded Kharkiv:

Dnipro was also targeted again today. Unfortunately I can’t embed the tweet with video from Iulia Mendel because it is one of the ones that won’t embed because Musk has manipulated the code to target certain types of posts about Ukraine.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Assistance to Ukraine is Still Limited, and Russia Still Has Access to Missile Components – Address by the President

14 April 2024 – 20:39

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

This day, just as every day of this war, began with the results of our defenders of the sky. Last night, they managed to shoot down 10 “Shahed” drones out of 10 used by the Russians. I am grateful to all our warriors of the mobile firing groups and all other defenders of the sky. In total, Russian terrorists have already used almost 130 “Shahed” drones against Ukraine this week. Fortunately, we managed to shoot down most of them. They also used more than 80 Russian missiles and almost 700 guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, it is much more difficult to destroy them. And these are the numbers for this one week only.

Today missiles and drones were used again. Dnipro and Nikopol, Pokrovsk and other cities in the Donetsk region, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Sumy regions. There are casualties and, unfortunately, fatalities. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones.

Russia uses every day, week and month to inflict significant damage. Unfortunately, assistance to Ukraine is still limited, and the Russian state still has access to critical components needed to produce missiles and drones. Each missile targeting Ukraine contains at least dozens of components – electronics, chips – supplied by companies from other countries and imported through the territory of Russia’s neighbors. The “Shahed” drones also contain components produced in the free world. All of this must and can be stopped: the connivance at terror, the ability of terrorists to seek accomplices around the world, and all forms of Russian terror itself.

Modern aviation proves its effectiveness, modern air defense systems are capable of protecting lives – this was demonstrated in the Middle East when aviation and air defense shot down Iranian missiles and “Shahed” drones aimed at Israel. The whole world sees what real defense is. It sees that it is feasible. And the whole world saw that Israel was not alone in this defense – the threat in the sky was also being eliminated by its allies. And when Ukraine tells its allies that unity provides the best defense, they are already well aware of its effectiveness. They are aware of it and ensure it. And when Ukraine says that its allies should not turn a blind eye to Russian missiles and drones, it means action is needed – a bold one.

It is not rhetoric that protects the sky, it is not opinions that curb the production of missiles and drones for terror. And the fact that sanctions against Russia are still being circumvented, and that we in Ukraine have been waiting for months for a vital support package – that we are still waiting for a vote in Congress – shows that the terrorists’ confidence has been on the rise for months as well. We cannot waste any more time.

Real protection of life must be ensured wherever there is a terrorist threat to it. Everything must be done to prevent evil and wars from spreading across the world – in Europe, the Middle East, or anywhere else. I thank everyone who understands this. Everyone who can protect life must do so. Everyone who can restrict the potential of terror must do so. Ukraine, the Middle East, and all other parts of the world equally deserve a just and lasting peace.

And one more thing. The frontline. The situation at the front in such a fierce war is always tough. But these days – especially in the Donetsk sector – it is aggravating. I am grateful to every brigade, every soldier and commander who are doing everything to defend our positions and who are destroying the occupier. This week, I am especially grateful to the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade, the 68th separate jaeger brigade, and the 148th separate artillery brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces – its warriors are unfailingly effective. And this week was the 148th brigade’s day. My congratulations to you guys, thank you! I am also thankful to the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich separate artillery brigade. Well done! It is also worth mentioning the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine – the Kraken and Artan units and the 9th Department of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. I am proud of you!

Glory to all who contribute to Ukraine’s defense against Russian terror! Glory to everyone who makes our country stronger. I thank everyone in the world who helps!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is an interview with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba. I have the closed captioning on and set to English:

The price:

Here’s more on how the US is being perceived in Ukraine:

Dipshit, ineffective, self promoting Democratic campaign operatives need to shut the fuck up.

The interception of Iranian missiles and drones by American and British air defense systems over Israel is very showing.

On one side, Russia has been attacking Ukraine for two years using various means, ranging from cruise missiles to gliding bombs and drones, including those supplied by Iran. Despite this, Ukraine stands alone in defending itself against these deadly assaults, with neighboring NATO countries even tolerating Russian provocations with missiles flying into NATO airspace, and no one takes them out.

Meanwhile, the close alliance between Russia and Iran, the “new Axis,” is evident. Yet, targeted strikes against Iran, including its top military figures, are carried out regularly and effectively.

The disparity between Iran and Russia is not vast, except for one crucial aspect: Russia possesses huge nuclear arsenals and frequently employs them in nuclear blackmail. While the West states how it is hesitant to engage in direct conflict with Russia to avoid direct confrontation, it seems more willing to confront Iran.

Concerningly, the West is trembling before Russian nuclear blackmail and will continue being intimidated. And of course, this does not mean that the Americans and the British should have avoided helping Israel (which is not in NATO, like Ukraine), that’s not the point.

No, the issue is that Ukraine’s so-called allies have to be begged to provide defence to protect the vital energy infrastructure, while to others, the aid is handed out without any hesitation.

Speaking of the Starlink Snowflake, the Russian neo-NAZIs are very fond of him:

Chasiv Yar:

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi says Russia set a goal of capturing Chasiv Yar by 9 May (“Victory Day” in Russia), in line with the future targets of reaching Kramatorks agglomeration (where Ukrainian Eastern HQ is located).

Full message:

“I worked in another, very important and dangerous direction.

The enemy is also concentrating efforts to break through our defenses west of Bakhmut, to reach the Siverskyi Donets – Donbas canal, capture the settlement of Chasiv Yar, and create conditions for further advance to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

The implementation of the enemy’s plans is hindered by the heroic defense of our brigades, which literally dug into the ground, holding back the enemy’s daily attacks. Using numerical superiority and various motivational factors, including shootings [of their own], separate groups of enemy infantry reached the “Noviy” district, but were destroyed by FPV-kamikaze strikes and artillery fire.

At the same time, the threat remains relevant, taking into account the fact that the higher Russian military leadership has set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9.

In order to respond adequately to the actions of the enemy and strengthen the defense of our troops in this direction, measures were taken to significantly strengthen the brigades with ammunition, drones, and EW devices.

The main conclusion from the two-day work at the front is the need to improve the quality of training, including the moral and psychological component, to increase the number of high-tech unmanned systems of various purposes with trained operators, to improve the quality of conducting asymmetric operations in order to reduce the combat potential of the enemy.

We continue to carry out organisational activities with an emphasis on increasing the efficiency of management, eliminating duplication, directing freed resources to support combat units and units.

The main task of these measures is to increase the fighting capacity of our troops, save the lives of our soldiers, disrupt the enemy’s plans, and ensure the preparation of reserves.

The fight continues!
Glory to Ukraine!”

https://t.me/osirskiy/652

Novomykhailivka:

Antonivka Village:

 

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

No new Patron tweets tonight and I’m saving the video for tomorrow. So here’s some adjacent material:

Please watch this story of Rex the dog.

His home was ruined by Russian shelling, and Rex was trapped inside by the debris. Rex’s owner was injured, his daughter took him to the hospital (the ambulance couldn’t get there because the shelling was that intense).

Volunteers rescued Rex and brought him to Kharkiv.

Rex’s owners kept looking for him, and finally, they were reunited.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • ColoradoGuy
  • Comrade Bukharin
  • dc
  • Devore
  • Gary K
  • Gin & Tonic
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • New Deal democrat
  • Nukular Biskits
  • TeezySkeezy
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      Israel does something strategically stupid and it gets all the help it needs. Ukraine fights for its life and gets fuck all.

      Amen, brother.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dc

      Why can’t the US and Euro allies do the same for Ukraine? And I mean shoot down missiles and drones as they enter Ukrainian territory. Perhaps, the regions closest to the borders with Russia and Belarus would be too risky, but for actions inside Ukraine, the U.S. and other nations would not be at war with Russia just as the U.S., Britain, Jordan, etc. are not at war with Iran despite having shot down their missiles and drones.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Seems like the Biden Administration conducted some very effective crisis management (along w/ Iranian rationality) to help prevent the tit for tat between Israel & Iran from blowing up into a high intensity regional war. From Susan DiMaggio of the Carnegie Endowment:

      Suzanne DiMaggio
      @suzannedimaggio
      Official and unofficial US-Iran back channel diplomacy since the Damascus strike on April 1 helped to prevent this crisis from spiraling out of control.
      Consistent messaging across multiple channels clarified each side’s thinking, spelling out intentions and redlines. 1/
      Early on the US made clear that it was not involved in the strike. Iran informed the US that retaliatory measures were inevitable, relaying the nature and scope of the response over time. 2/
      While urging restraint, a clear redline for the US was no targeting of US forces or facilities. For Iran, a redline was no direct US involvement in any response by Israel. Biden telling Netanyahu the US will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran is notable. 3/
      Both sides communicated they are not seeking a direct conflict or a wider regional war — a consistent message since Oct 7. Both continue to stress reducing tensions while signaling an interest in resuming de-escalation efforts initiated after the Tower 22 incident in Jordan. 4/
      There are some parallels to Iran’s response to the killing of Soleimani. A catastrophic escalation has now been avoided twice — at least for now in the case of this latest episode. We might not be so lucky next time. 5/5

      It appears that Iran telegraphed the retaliatory barrage well in advance. Not sure if Iran intended for the retaliation to do so little damage, but it seems that Iran does want to deescalate & is not interested in waging a high intensity regional war.

      Now things hinge on Bibi’s rationality (& that of the War Cabinet). My fear is that parts of the Israeli & US natsec establishment instead conclude that Iran is impotent to retaliate meaningfully to attacks, & want to push more & more. The last line is very much operative.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @YY_Sima Qian: This is the best description of the strategic stupidity that led to last night.

      The destruction of an entire building in Syria’s capital on April 1 was impressively precise. Whoever fired missiles at Iran’s consular offices in Damascus—and anyone with an iota of experience knows it was Israel’s air force—wanted to destroy that edifice and kill whoever was inside. Then came the information, from Iran’s government itself, that among the dead was the vice commander of the Quds Force, the multinational spearhead of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), along with senior officers who coordinated Iran’s activities in Syria and Lebanon.

      No one claimed responsibility, but sources in Israeli intelligence tell us that IRGC Brigadier-General Mohammed Reza Zahedi was tracked by the Mossad and by Aman, Israel’s technology-driven military intelligence agency, for years. And when Israel’s spies were certain of where he was, and whom he was with, they immediately wanted to take the shot. They had to get Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval, and despite all the current pressures on Israel, he readily agreed.

      That was a mistake. It was the right action, perhaps, but at the wrong time.

      A fresh round of panic was the last thing that the people of Israel needed, half a year after the Hamas attack of last October 7 with its massacres and the kidnapping of over 200 hostages. Netanyahu probably saw flattening an Iranian building in Syria as part of restoring Israel’s deterrence—meaning its ability to intimidate its hostile neighbors. But, as is typical of Israel’s longest serving prime minister, Netanyahu’s main concern was his own image. He wants to look bold, in the wake of a security and intelligence failure for which he must share the blame. He hasn’t stopped playing politics for a second, since the trauma of the worst attack on Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, and every hour of every day he is seeking to reverse his vulnerable political fortune.

      Against this background is a long-standing strategy of the Mossad and other Israeli security agencies: targeted assassinations. It was a Pavlovian reaction when the spies locked on to Brigadier General Zahedi’s precise location. We found him—let’s kill him.

      Much, much more at the link.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      japa21

      @YY_Sima Qian:  Iran not only telegraphed it, but Iran also knew it would be highly ineffective.  But they could tell its people that they did something.  Not doing anything was out of the question for them.

      Counting on Bibi to be rational is another story.

      What has bothered me the most is the media’s reaction in this country.  I have heard Iran’s attack to be unprovoked, unwarranted, and something it is almost necessary for Israel to react to.  And that’s mild compared to what Republicans are calling for.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nukular Biskits

      This paragraph. All of it [emphasis mine]:

      We do know that modern fighter jets are a necessary component of anti-drone and anti-missile defense. While they already knew this, the Ukrainians have again taken note of this reality. And that at the end of the day, despite all the rhetoric, they are on their own. No one is going to launch fighters to intercept inbound drones and missiles targeting Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure. And because the Biden administration dithered, hemmed, hawed, and let Putin have a say in their deliberations, the Ukrainians are still month’s away from getting F-16s. Israel does something strategically stupid and it gets all the help it needs. Ukraine fights for its life and gets fuck all.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      New Deal democrat

      @YY_Sima Qian: Unfortunately the jury is still out on whether the Israel-Iran confrontation will remain contained.

      Kevin Drum wrote this morning that Iran could hardly have telegraphed more that the raid was designed to be face saving and inflict only minimal damage, had it written it across the moon.

      But will Israel be satisfied, or is Israel itching to expand this conflict by, e.g., attacking Iran’s nuclear program? If Israel does retaliate, all bets about containment are off. And the original attack in Damascus, as well as the attack on World Kitchen, sound like a strategy of going for broke.

      At this point, does Netanyahu think that his only strategy for remaining in office is to accomplish a final solution to the Palestinian issue, and vanquish Hezbollah and Iran as well?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Adam L Silverman: Thanks for the link! “Pavlovian response” is a good way to phrase it. All tactics, no strategy, since 1982! (Excepting a fleeting moment of clarity & hope in the early 90s, until Rabin’s  assassination.)

      However, the US & the West has continuous bailed out Israel from its strategic stupidity, even at the cost of their own international standing & undermining the very “rules based international order” that they espouse in the process. Just like the US/UK/France did again in the latest crisis. So why would anything change

      If Iran had not telegraphed the retaliation for 2 weeks, allowing Israeli & Gulf State/Jordanian AD to go on high alert, & for US/UK/France to shift air & naval assets into position to counter the drone & ballistic missiles, things could’ve turned out different. As it is, I think Iran might have more MRBMs it can throw at Israel than Israel has interceptors.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ColoradoGuy

      @Nukular Biskits: Yes, it is impressive that Biden and his staff created a coalition in a matter of hours, complete with rules of engagement and tactical co-ordination between different forces from different countries. That’s a lot of work done very fast, and from what we hear, was impressively efficient in stopping the Iranian drones and missiles.

      Meanwhile, F-16’s for Ukraine are months away. NATO-caliber 155mm shells are nowhere to be seen. Factories are still “ramping up”, whatever that means. Papers lie on desks, unread, and many committee meetings are held with no action taken. KGB/FSB spies control the leadership of the Republican Party while the FBI takes no action, just sort of thinks about it and moves on.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @ColoradoGuy: The coordination took weeks, which is how long Iran gave warning for. It took that long for USN Burke DDGs to be placed in position to bolster ballistic missile defense, & for the RAF to send additional fighters to Cyprus to help shoot down the drones.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.