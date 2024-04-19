I haven’t seen the movie, but this was fun.
Recap of today’s rule vote pic.twitter.com/0F1tZDfvJ3
— Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) April 19, 2024
Upcoming legislation reported by Jackie in the previous thread:
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the former chair of the January 6 select committee, has filed legislation that would strip Secret Service protection for anyone sentenced to jail for a felony.
The Act may be cited as the ‘‘Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act’’ or the ‘‘DISGRACED Former Protectees Act’’.
I like it!
Open thread.
