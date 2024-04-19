Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

People are weird.

Friday Afternoon Open Thread

I haven’t seen the movie, but this was fun.

Upcoming legislation reported by Jackie in the previous thread:

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the former chair of the January 6 select committee, has filed legislation that would strip Secret Service protection for anyone sentenced to jail for a felony.

The Act may be cited as the ‘‘Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act’’ or the ‘‘DISGRACED Former Protectees Act’’.

I like it!

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    98Comments

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Republicans see opening for prosecuting Obama for felony presidentin’ while Black, and prosecuting the Clenis for obvious reasons. “See how YOU like it” said Rep Somebody(R).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @oldgold: I’ve got money that says when Trump makes a statement, it will be about how awesome Trump is to have inspired someone like that, and there will be nothing about the awfulness of this person having done that, or the loss of life (or however it turns out for this man, but it can’t be good).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MomSense

      I may have found a house.  Realtor is on it.  It’s a crazy, old house but it’s in beautiful condition except for the kitchen.  I’d rather do the kitchen the way I want it so I’m ok with that.  Reminds me of the house I grew up in.  Big front porch and next to the town library, which is about the only thing in the town.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @TBone: I’ve seen reports that the pamphlets the guy threw around had to do with NYU being run by the mob, or something like that. It may be a seriously unbalanced person just taking advantage of all the media present.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      I like the DISGRACED act, but would prefer that it also required the felon to reimburse the government for all protection costs between the time of the felony and the time of conviction. Claw back some of that money Trump got for booking the Secret Service into his own hotels….

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      Tragic.  Such unsettled times brings out the crazy.  I was hoping it would not be a Gaza protester.

      All the Q garbage and conspiracy mongering.  Accumulating a body count.

      We have had several self immolations in recent years, for varying reasons.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RaflW

      From Jackie in the earlier thread: “per Maggie Haberman, TIFG looks very messy today.”

      I assume he’ll fly to Mar-a-Nogo for the weekend, and look a little bit fresher Monday. But if this goes on for 5 more weeks, he’s gonna look like death warmed over by the end.

      He’s having to submit to being in one boring place all day, 4 days per week (I think? What’s the Wednesdays thing?). His good-news pablum-printer is forced to sit too far away to pass him notes, I believe. And he just generally is being deprived of his narcissistic oxygen (like being applauded at dinner every night at his FL ‘club’).

      Poor dear. …

      Suffer.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Bupalos

      Can’t say I care for that kind of legislative stunting and the punishment for any given felony should end at the punishment for the felony, not the “felon” label. Leave that abuse to the wingers.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Fair Economist

      you’ve gotta admit, it’s hard to find a more perfect embodiment of “move fast and break things” than a stuck accelerator pedal (on an 834-horsepower truck)

      Source

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MomSense

      @WaterGirl:

      There is a back yard behind the barn with raised beds and some fruit trees.  The front and side yards are small and I’ll probably make them gardens and get rid of the lawn but I’ll take my time.

       

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Yes, the house is in Maine’s dairy capital and home of fedco seeds and trees.  Yellow and green house with a front porch next to the library.

      ETA the library is on the historic register.  It was designed by John Calvin Stevens.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TBone

      @smith: he’s a Florida man.  I dunno, but it seems like the location for his act is a statement.  As well as the timing.

      Also this from Daily Beast posted above

      Our only goal is to replace our criminal government and replace it with one that serves all.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      @MomSense: the town library, which is about the only thing in the town.

      Sounds like the premise for a TV series, possibly with supernatural themes. Small rural town sixty miles from nowhere with nothing but a few houses, a gas station, and a huge library. I can already picture the three-story Queen Anne facade…

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MomSense

      @Ken:

      Much less ornate!!  Yeah there’s nothing but an old railroad, a library, lots of big dairy farms, and a seed company.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @Fair Economist: From some of the reports I’ve seen, it doesn’t always result in a stuck accelerator. Sometimes the piece slips to the side and wedges under the brake pedal, preventing its use.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      smith

      @TBone: True, and I won’t be surprised if it turns out that he’s MAGA in addition to all his other conspiratorial delusions, but only as part of a complex of disturbed thought. An awful lot of extreme lone wolf actors seem to fit that profile.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jay C

      @TBone:

      Yeah: this via NYT:

      A high-ranking Police Department official identified the man as Max Azzarello, 37, of St. Augustine, Fla. The official requested anonymity because the man had not been publicly identified. Mr. Azzarello had appeared outside the courthouse on Thursday with a sign displaying the address of a website where the same pamphlets were uploaded. The top post of the website says, “I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial.”
      ***

      Some of the pamphlets referred to New York University as a “mob front,” and also mentioned former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Al Gore and the lawyer David Boies, who represented Mr. Gore in the 2000 presidential election recount. Another pamphlet contained anti-government conspiracy theories.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @MomSense: It sounds lovely!

      How many people in the town?

      They say you do more work the year you move into the house than you do in the 7 years the follow.  Definitely true for me, but then I was closer to 25 then, and it’s surely different when you’re not still a young pup.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @Jay C: It’s horrifying that a high-ranking, or even low ranging, police department official would relieve a name before officially identified.

      Is someone going to learn this about their brother when they turn on the radio in the car?

      Someone like that should not be a high-ranking anything.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MomSense

      @Timill:

      That’s a big deal for me.  My mom can sit on the porch this summer and walk next door to the library to read the paper. The elementary school is .1 mile away and hopefully she can see the walkers and the buses go by.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Spanky

      @MomSense:  So are you bidding for it? You say the “realtor is on it”, but that’s kinda indefinite.

      We’re in an 1810/1850s/1970s hybrid down here, and are definitely rooting for you!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      TBone

      @Jackie: I hope fat ass farts so loudly that it has to be recorded by the Court Reporter.  I wonder what the shorthand key for that looks like 😆 and  for anyone that has cult membership as part of their very identity, I can’t work up much sympathy.  It’s willful, petulant, ignorant selfishness.  Like Ginni Thomas.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jay C

      @WaterGirl:

      Agree in principle: although it sounds like ol’ Max was definitely looking for the publicity for his “manifesto” (it’s already been linked online); and would probably applaud the coverage….

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MomSense

      @WaterGirl:

      Just shy of 3,500.  My Aunt is going to visit in the fall and I’m going to ask for her help planning the garden.  She designed major gardens including some at Huntington Gardens.  I don’t want to have to mow.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: The Rules Committee met for several hours yesterday afternoon and evening and proceeded to prescribe precise procedures.* They also considered which amendments to allow to be debated and voted upon tomorrow.

      The key votes were carried 8 to 3, with Republicans Roy, Norman and some other knuckledragger voting no and 4 other Republicans and the 4 Democrats voting yes. The Rule they passed sets the terms of tomorrow’s debate and votes.

      John Bresnahan and Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News tweeted as the meeting went along.

      * My knowledge of House rules is somewhat general.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      TBone

      @smith: ugh it’s gonna be a long slog. The only way to is through. The next, smarter guy to hold sway is the one I worry about the most.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      CaseyL

      @MomSense:

      I *love* crazy old houses. Rooms that open up off one another, strange alcoves and niches, built-in cabinets, wood-framed hallways… I love them so much, and wish you all the luck in landing this one.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @RaflW:

      It is a little surprising that a person with access to the best makeup and tailoring people in America looks like a failing used car salesman.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      raven

      Strap it on for a fun read.

      Read Max Azzarello Manifesto About Lighting Himself on Fire at Trump Trial

       

      “My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan,” the site reads.

      “This extreme act of protest is to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery: We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.”

       

      https://www.newsweek.com/read-max-azzarello-manifesto-about-lighting-himself-fire-trump-trial-1892368

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Suzanne

      @MomSense: OHHHHHHH fantastic. When we opened the walls up, we were hoping that our pocket doors were still there, but alas. Just the tracks.

      Pocket doors >>>>>> barn doors. By a lot.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Nelle

      Holy Sheeeiitt!  I usually don’t answer unknown numbers but I picked up on this one because it was a 202 area code.  It was my Republican Congressman.  In person.  I’ve said here that I’ve been calling every week to fund Ukraine.  He said he just wanted to talk to me about his ideas, my ideas, and the vote coming up tomorrow.  He will be supporting Ukraine.  We chatted for 13 minutes.  He talked about his trip to Ukraine (one of the few Republicans to do that this past year).  Also about clawing back at least the interest on frozen Russian money to give to Ukraine for weapons and for infrastructure.

      I did not expect that.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      raven

      One of the key findings of this research is that Harvard University is one of the largest organized crime fronts in history, which is how they churn out billionaires – it’s a major hub of this sprawling criminal network.

      As it turns out, dozens of the writers of The Simpsons went to Harvard. So I asked myself the question: If The Simpsons served the interests of organized crime, how would it do so?

      Well, it offers a dysfunctional family suffering from moral decay, a community incapable of solving its problems, a worker drone who slaves away for an evil billionaire, and cathartic laughs for our poor collective circumstances.

      There are some notable specifics as it relates to this research, too: In Marge vs. The Monorail, the townsfolk are too oafish and divided to invest in the town’s needs (fix Main Street) and fall for the charms of a dazzling showman with a bogus monorail Ponzi scheme. When we know that the show is closely linked to an organization that invests billions of dollars in Ponzi factories, this becomes quite damning.

      In Lisa the Iconoclast, Lisa discovers that town founder Jebediah Springfield was a secret criminal con artist, and that the townsfolk’s lives are a lie. Realizing this is an important discovery, she desperately tries to get the townsfolk to listen to her. But they meet her with hostility, apathy, disbelief, and partisanship and she fails to get through to them. Ultimately, she realizes the town is so far gone that perhaps it’s better for them to be lied to by con artists, and she keeps the secret to herself.

      And here I’ve been, like Lisa Simpson, desperately trying to get friends, family, and the public to believe the proof of a totalitarian con I’m trying to show them, and they’ve turned away with hostility, apathy, disbelief, and partisanship.

      And so, we realize the criminal truth of The Simpsons: Our elites are telling us that our eroding collective circumstances are our own fault, and we can’t do anything about it, while they steal the American Dream from us. It is, for lack of a more elegant word, brainwashing.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      trollhattan

      @Jay C: Didn’t even have the decency to wait for a comet.

      ETA BBC: The man’s motive is unknown, and he is in a critical condition in hospital, the NYPD has said.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Baud

      @raven:

      As it turns out, dozens of the writers of The Simpsons went to Harvard. So I asked myself the question: If The Simpsons served the interests of organized crime, how would it do so?

      D’Oh.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Nelle

      @Baud:  I don’t think totally redeemable, but I believe in working the margins for a little of what I want.  Plant the seeds, start the ripples….

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Bill Arnold

      @TBone:
      Apparently Trump can’t stop farting during trial (Henry Giardina, April 19, 2024)

      According to reporter Ben Meiselas of Meidastouch, Trump can’t not only can’t keep his eyes open during the proceedings: he also can’t contain his flatulence in court.

      (Twitter, video at link)

      Meiselas: What I’m hearing from credible sources is that Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom… I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep, he’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell. pic.twitter.com/wa6F3iRDgX
      — Acyn (@Acyn) April 19, 2024

      This is how it’s done. :-)

      Reply
    81. 81.

      TBone

      @raven: perfect description of some Florida folk

      Well, it offers a dysfunctional family suffering from moral decay, a community incapable of solving its problems, a worker drone who slaves away for an evil billionaire, and cathartic laughs for our poor collective circumstances.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Spanky: ​
       

      We’re in an 1810/1850s/1970s hybrid down here, and are definitely rooting for you!

      OK, now I want to see your house!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Old School

      @Nelle:

      It was my Republican Congressman.  …  We chatted for 13 minutes.

      Wow!  Mrs. School talked to a local school board candidate for a half hour or so last month.  I think you win.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @MomSense:

      Found it!  There’s some nice stuff in there.

      Our fireplace/mantel setup is similar:

      https://www.flickr.com/photos/63463131@N00/shares/v412065gE6

      The pocket doors and the fact they work is also fantastic.  Our very modest 1905 city cottage had some “luxury” appointments when the original owners had it built and that included pocket doors.  Amazingly, none of our woodwork had been painted but the hardware didn’t work.  Shortly after we purchased, I took apart the door hardware and found each side stuffed with decades of crap:

      https://www.flickr.com/photos/63463131@N00/shares/wNA6m4o633

      I cleaned up out.  Had to purchase an old key on ebay and grind it slightly in order to be able to lock the doors, not that I needed to but I’m a purist that way.

      And we live on our front porch…in season:

      https://www.flickr.com/photos/63463131@N00/shares/n6SZd62v8Z

      And yeah, we gutted the kitchen.

      Here’s hoping you get it!

      Reply
    92. 92.

      RandomMonster

      @Bill Arnold: “…I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep, he’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell.”

      If it’s true that it’s more offensive than what comes out of his face sphincter, that’s quite an accomplishment.

      Expect a posting from his stubby fingers in the wee hours of the morning: “HE WHO SMELT IT DEALT IT.”

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Spanky

      While farts are fairly provable, I think we’re going to need to hear from some, um, inside sources and find out they were really sharts.

      Reply

