Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The willow is too close to the house.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

You cannot shame the shameless.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Please don’t feed the bears.

This blog will pay for itself.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We’re not going back!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Life’s Rich Panorama

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Life’s Rich Panorama

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • TBone
  • trnc

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      This:

      Trump being a 78-year-old man who’s not completely there and nods off in the middle of the day is genuinely new information

      After all the “Sleepy Joe” bullshit, it is obvious that every accusation is a confession.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trnc

      @OzarkHillbilly: Also, he literally fundraises off of each court appearance, so the claim that he can’t campaign while he’s in court is a stretch.  Also, since his speeches are all the same grievance fest anyway, his campaign could set up rallies and play video of his Gettysburg speech on a jumbotron. Win-win.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TBone

      If anyone is interested, here is a follow up interview with the editor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Chris Quinn.  He’s the guy who put the hammer down on the both-sidesing bullshit in our press, and who was highlighted here recently (many new subscriptions resulted).

      In his weekly “letter from the editor,” under the headline “Our Trump reporting upsets some readers, but there aren’t two sides to facts

      https://presswatchers.org/2024/04/an-interview-with-a-newsroom-leader-who-speaks-the-truth-about-donald-trump/

      Maybe that helped break the recent NPR story.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.