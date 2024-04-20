Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Hero For Our Times – Shawn Fain

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , ,

There’s an old saying that when the student is ready, the teacher will appear.  It’s not the same, of course, but it strikes me that in these turbulent times, when everything the U.S. stands for is in peril, leaders have appeared.

Sheldon Whitehouse is one.  Marc Elias is another.  ProPublia is another.   Not a person, of course, but a media entity that is leading gate way, committing actual journalism on a regular basis.

To that list I would add Shawn Fain.  We talk about this or that person giving something “a bad name” – in my opinion, Shawn Fain is giving unions a good name.

The Guardian interviews Shawn Fain

From Amazon and UPS to Starbucks and Hollywood studios, organized labor is making a comeback in the US after decades of decline. Shawn Fain thinks he knows why: “Workers have realized they’ve been getting screwed for decades, and they’re fed up.”

The United Auto Workers (UAW) president has emerged at the front of the pack of a new generation of labor leaders as a galvanizing voice in a critical year for the labor movement and American politics.

A soft-spoken but unrelentingly blunt midwesterner, Fain has met the moment in his role as the union’s newly elected president. Having beaten the US’s big three automakers into a landmark new union contract, Fain’s members have been courted by both Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Fain has gone all in for the Democrats despite some reservations and the misgivings of some of his members.

Now he faces bigger tests. The UAW is taking its fight to states that have long, successful records of seeing off union drives – and he must hold his new coalition together as the US enters a fractious election cycle that will pit worker against worker.

The union boss’s political ascendancy was crowned by his recent appearance as a guest at Joe Biden’s State of Union address, where both he and the union were called out in a nationally-televised salute from the commander-in-chief.

Sporting a new, closely cropped beard and wearing a dark business suit and tie for the Capitol occasion, Fain responded with a raised power fist, telegraphing in one succinct image how much organized labor’s message and tone have changed of late, along with their popularity.

The winning trajectory of the union and its new, class-conscious president have caught carmakers off guard, no more so than when Fain, 55, contrasts his workers’ declining wages with corporate share buybacks and the lavish compensation bestowed upon automotive CEOs.

Not without irony, Fain’s ascent almost certainly wouldn’t have been possible but for the 2022 federal felony convictions of more than a dozen union officials, as well as three Stellantis executives, for fraud and corruption, including embezzlement of union training funds. A UAW dissident with near 30 years’ previous service as a Stellantis (formerly FCA and Chrysler) electrician in Kokomo, Indiana, Fain unseated the union’s long-entrenched leadership cabal in 2023, vowing to root out corruption and change what he viewed as the union’s overly accommodating posture toward their employers.

Southern Republican Governors Are Suddenly Afraid (gift link)

by Jamelle Bouie

Last year the United Auto Workers announced an ambitious plan to organize workers and unionize foreign-owned auto plants in the South.

“One of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract victory is to organize like we’ve never organized before,” Shawn Fain, the president of the U.A.W., said after winning significant wage and benefit gains in negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler). “When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won’t just be with the Big Three. It will be the Big Five or Six.”

Fain, believe it or not, may have understated the union’s ambitions.

Another excerpt:

The mere potential for union success was so threatening that the day before the vote began, several of the Southern Republican governors announced their opposition to the U.A.W. campaign. “We the governors of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas are highly concerned about the unionization campaign driven by misinformation and scare tactics that the U.A.W. has brought into our states,” their joint statement reads. “As governors, we have a responsibility to our constituents to speak up when we see special interests looking to come into our state and threaten our jobs and the values we live by.”

It is no shock to see conservative Republicans opposing organized labor. But it is difficult to observe this particular struggle, taking place as it is in the South, without being reminded of the region’s entrenched hostility to unions — or any other institution or effort that might weaken the political and economic dominance of capital over the whole of Southern society.

Jamelle Bouie is one of the redeeming things about the NYT.  Read the whole thing.  

Open thread.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Are most UAW members black? It seems like most photos I see of UAW members in articles about unions feature black people.  Can’t tell if they’re just being inclusive or subliminally trying to paint unions as a black thing.  Or if the whole thing is just my imagination.

      Anywho, as I’ve said before, they’re going to go all out to get Trump elected to nip resurgent union power in the bud.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Shawn walks the talk.  Good, good.

      In other news, the House is debating amendments to the Ukraine supplemental now.  https://www.c-span.org/radio/ has an audio live stream.

      I think the votes are at 1 PM, but I don’t know the details.

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NorthLeft

      The southern/Republican governors are more upset with the unions because they consider the spreading of misinformation and the use of scare tactics strictly their property.

      It’s always about projection with those assholes.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott:  I am sort of leaning toward holding my breath until the voting is over, rather than following along which I would normally want to do.

      I had to quit watching basketball decades ago because I would get so wound up.  Free throws were painful to watch – you’re just standing there, how can you not get it right 99 times out of 100?

      That’s kind of how I feel about the voting that’s going on today.  This vote is make or break for Ukraine, for a functioning government, and for democracy.  I’m not sure I can bear to watch all the ups and downs, ins and outs.

      I think I’ll be better off if I hear it in bits and pieces on Balloon Juice.  Enough to get a feel, but not like watching the fucking needle on the NYT website on election night in 2016.  That visceral memory will never leave me.

      Funny, we are all built differently.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      Journalist Jaime Dupree reported fifteen minutes ago that the House had began debate on 4 Republican amendments to cut funding from the Ukraine aid bill. Voting on the amendments and the bills is supposed to begin at 1 or 1:30 p.m.

      According to Axios reporter Anthony Desiderio(sp?), Chuck Schumer hopes to pass the amended Senate bill on Tuesday. There may be a preliminary Senate vote this afternoon.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @jackmac:  Yet I feel the need to watch the Trump court case sausage!

      Ukraine is an altogether different animal for me.  It’s all-or-nothing time, and there aren’t words for how unacceptable it would be to let Ukraine twist in the wind until Ukraine is gone, and democracy with it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: I think I’ll be better off if I hear it in bits and pieces on Balloon Juice.

      Thanks to all of you, this is where I get my news. I was reminded of that when I read the jurors’ answers to this question. I was shaking my head “nope, nope, nope”. No cable news. A Guardian subscription (and now the Baltimore Banner) but no other real news. Other than that, just blogs.

      This one aggregates all the news sources so I probably could have answered, yes, I spend at least three hours a day reading summaries of all of them.

      Reply

