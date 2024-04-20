Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I'm sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We're allowed to grow past that.

T R E 4 5 O N

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Roe isn't about choice, it's about freedom.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

When you're in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that's really bad.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Republicans don't trust women.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man's imagination.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

And we're all out of bubblegum.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

It's easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one's own.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: TFG’s Gettysburg Address, Last Weekend

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

 
Breaking my own pledge, because IMO it’s important to keep a hairy eyeball on the MAGAts trapped ‘in a doom loop of disinformation’


Will Bunch, at the PPhiladelphia Inquirer“‘Trumpstock’ brings peace, unity, and a ton of disinformation to Schnecksville”:

Even 30 mph wind gusts whipping down from the nearby Poconos couldn’t move the bubble of Donald Trump-scented awe and alternative reality that descended on this hilltop village for about eight hours on Saturday…

This Schnecksville extravaganza was the fourth Trump rally in the Mid-Atlantic I’d attended since 2016. I go largely because I think the media still fails to understand America’s most important story of the last 10 years. U.S. democracy is staring out into the abyss not so much because of the narcissistic bluster of one alleged billionaire ex-president, but because of the people with fleece hoodies over their MAGA hats who spent hours in an April windstorm to see him.

These rallygoers are the vanguard of the 74 million who voted for Trump in 2020, and who still have him in a dead heat with Biden, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released hours before the event — despite or maybe because of the two impeachments, the 88 felony charges, or the Project 2025 blueprint for a “Red Caesar” dictatorship. If the American Experiment grinds to a halt after Jan. 20, 2025, it will ultimately be not the fault of Trump, but the everyday citizens I met Saturday who are so eager to put him back in the White House…

In a sense, Trump himself is almost like the MacGuffin, the plot device that gives these characters an excuse to get together. “We already know what the spiel is, we know what he stands for,” one man, a middle-aged Canadian American executive, told me. So why wait in this massive line? It’s partly that a rally gives supporters a chance to get off the couch, shut down the TikTok app, turn off YouTube, and prove to themselves they are actually not alone in thinking that everything has gone to heck. But there’s an even more insidious reason for coming out.

“Look, they’re going to steal the election again,” said one friend of the Canada native, who, like many of the Trump voters I spoke with, didn’t want to give his name. “They need to see a larger number of people supporting a different kind of candidacy than the one they’re trying to throw down our throat.” They are smitten by the theory that the Big Lie that Trump actually defeated Biden in 2020 is proven by their mass willingness to stand in a line in a howling wind for four hours, while Biden couldn’t even fill a high school gym…

… Most have constructed an elaborate worldview about what is happening in America today around the issues that matter most in Trump World, like the southern border or the part of the economy with high grocery prices (but not the part with plentiful jobs or a record stock market). Never mind the inherent contradictions, like the one 69-year-old woman from upstate New York who told me that “America looks weak” on foreign policy,” but also “not one more dollar for Ukraine.

I asked one gaggle in the line where they get their sweeping narratives, considering what they were also telling me about their contempt for the legacy mainstream media. “TikTok!” one immediately blurted. “There’s a lot of information on TikTok.” His neighbor quickly recommended YouTube, while others promoted obscure websites or the right-wing Patriot channel on satellite radio…


Cult!

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

