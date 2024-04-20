Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / 'There's a Lot of Anger With the National Media'

‘There’s a Lot of Anger With the National Media’

26 Comments



Three weeks ago today I put up post saying we should all subscribe to this Cleveland paper – the Plain Dealer – because of his editorial stating that there aren’t two sides to facts.

We Should All Subscribe to this Cleveland Newspaper – The Plain Dealer

And now I want to post a follow-up.  We weren’t the the only ones who felt this way!

An interview with a newsroom leader who speaks the truth about Donald Trump

On the overwhelming response: “There’s a lot of anger with the national media.”

I was shocked. I told my wife and the editor that I asked to read it: “You know I was expecting the complete opposite.” I expected to get a hundred, two hundred emails and texts saying: “You’re an idiot, you’re in the bag for the libs,” and that kind of thing. And when immediately it was not that I was surprised.

And then it just blew up. People were reposting it on their social pages. And you know, I started hearing from across the country and across the globe. And by the end of that first day, I had so many emails from people just to say thanks from everywhere. “Tears in their eyes,” they said, multiple people, saying “I’m reading this with tears in my eyes.”

And I gotta tell you I was taken aback because I didn’t feel like it was anything that we hadn’t said. But then I thought, you know, when you work on something like this for six months, and you’re trying so hard to get the language right. Maybe it’s the tone. Maybe it’s the timing. Maybe it was just the time was right.

There’s a lot of anger with the national media, the New York Times and the Washington Post in particular. People feel that they have allowed the Fox News kind of media to set the agenda — that if you go back and count how many times they’ve looked at Joe Biden’s mental state… Anybody that has read a detailed interview with Joe Biden knows he’s not some dribbling idiot that can’t speak. He’s still got his faculties. But Fox News pieces together the places where he stumbles and says dumb things, and tries to portray him as a blithering idiot, and the people who watch that truly believe it. I mean, I get notes from people that are definitely afraid about the future of this country because they think a guy who has no brain matter left is running it.

So [the readers I heard from] are mad that instead of kind of standing firm and setting their own agenda, because Fox News shows it that way, because a sizable part of the population starts to believe it, they feel like they’ve got to address it like it’s a legitimate concern. Instead of saying: “This is absolute horse shit, we’re not gonna do that.”

I was surprised at how many people brought that up — that understood that and are furious about it. And so they were saying: We wish other national media would do what you’re doing: Speaking about this as clear-headedly as you can, and saying,” the truth is the truth, and we’re not going to veer from the truth.”

Read the whole thing!

Open thread.

  • Another Scott
  • cain
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • Hob
  • PAM Dirac
  • Quicksand
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      I think it’s important that this anger translates to something that hurts their bottom line. Until we do that they are not going to get the message

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      This was funny. (Nitter links.)

      @frankthorp: Sen. Susan Collins just cast her 9000th *consecutive* roll call vote.

      @nycsouthpaw: The Cal Ripken of voting with leadership but expressing concerns.

      Basically a gold star for attendance. 🙄

      ETA: For someone who promised to serve only two terms when first elected in 1996; she’s in her fifth term now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      smith

      @cain: Too many liberalish people still accept the myth that FTFNYT is a liberal paper, and resist any suggestion that they are being propagandized into adopting a corporate viewpoint, which is necessarily rightwing-friendly.

      Then they are perpetually surprised by the paper’s slant, as evidenced by the many times their readers comment loudly and vociferously against something that’s been published there. And still, even with massive reader feedback, nothing changes.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Hob

      I think it’s worth mentioning (as others with more local knowledge have – I may not have a 100% accurate understanding here) that the Plain Dealer under current management has cut back dramatically on staff in what looks like a union-busting effort, and been absorbed into an online media chain, in which Chris Quinn, the editor being interviewed here, had a major role. I think the general consensus is that he has led efforts to greatly reduce the actual journalistic content of the paper.

      So, while I agree that these particular editorial pieces are good, I feel like rewarding the Plain Dealer with a bunch of new subscriptions could be interpreted one of two ways. It could tell Quinn and the chain’s management that they should focus more on getting substantative political news out there, and reverse some of the cuts they’ve made in that area, because there’s an audience out there that wants more of this in particular. Or, it could tell them that what they’ve done to the paper is working fine— that they don’t need more reporting, just some angry editorials. I really don’t know the answer.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Quicksand

      “Tears in their eyes,” they said, multiple people, saying “I’m reading this with tears in my eyes.”

      “Big guys, strong guys.  Sir,” they say to me . . .

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Did anyone else see this?  Trump’s attorneys filed with the appellate court to STOP THE TRIAL!

      UNFAIR JURY SELECTION!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      The House just took its first vote and rejected a Republican border security bill. Reporter Jaime Dupree says there are 8 votes coming on the foreign aud bills. Sounds like maybe they’ll vote on one amendment for each bill, then on the bill.

      The border bill roll call shows 17 Representatives “Not Voting.”  That’s 8 of one party, 9 of the other. I wonder if they figured the outcome wasn’t in doubt and left early.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Hob: Did you read the article I linked to?  It’s pretty obvious that know the increase in contact, and I’m sure subscriptions, was related to the commitment to sharing facts, not “alternative facts”.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      I enjoyed this AP article this morning.  I think as the Trump news is getting worse and worse for him, the media is starting to just report it and not search far and wide for “both sides.” At least when it comes to his criminal and civil trials.  We’ll see if that also applies to the campaign.

      There was a Trump spokesperson quoted about how defiant and brave he was but the whole article was not at all complimentary to him.

       

      Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him
      Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him.

      It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee, who is accustomed to spending his days in a cocoon of cheering crowds and constant adulation. Now a criminal defendant, Trump will instead spend the next several weeks subjected to strict rules that strip him of control over everything from what he is permitted to say to the temperature of the room.

      “He’s the object of derision. It’s his nightmare. He can’t control the script. He can’t control the cinematography. He can’t control what’s being said about him. And the outcome could go in a direction he really doesn’t want,” said Tim O’Brien, a Trump biographer and critic.

      ‘ ‘ ‘

      New Yorkers who said they couldn’t approach the case fairly were excused during jury selection. But one of the women with the harshest assessments of him will be among those who will determine his fate on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

      “I don’t like his persona, how he presents himself in public,” said the woman, who has lived in upper Manhattan for the last 15 years. The woman said she didn’t agree with some of Trump’s politics, which she called “outrageous.”

      “He just seems very selfish and self-serving, so I don’t really appreciate that in any public servant,” she said, adding that while she doesn’t “know him as a person,” how he “portrays himself in public, it just seems to me it is not my cup of tea.”

      Trump’s legal team took issue with her responses, but they were out of challenges by the time she was up for consideration.

      . . .

      On Friday, one prospective juror, who said she had attended the 2017 Women’s March protesting Trump’s inauguration, complained of the influence he has over his base.

      “I think his rhetoric at times enables people to feel as if they have permission to discriminate or act on their negative impulses,” she said, citing people she has heard make homophobic or racist comments. Still, she said she didn’t have strong feelings about the former president and wasn’t sure of his current policy positions.

      Another man said he’d grown up admiring the former president and business mogul’s real estate portfolio and even thinking he might someday live in Trump Tower. But he had come to oppose Trump’s “negative rhetoric and bias against people that he speaks about.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      @smith:

      I don’t get it either. Must be a strain of Democrats that like being part of an abusive cycle of being told their values suck.

      It seems all this stuff is being replaced by tiktok which is also radicalizing folks to on both the left and right.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Hob

      @Quicksand: Ha! Yeah, that phrasing stood out to me too as weirdly Trumpy. Maybe that’s unfair, I know people should have tears in their eyes sometimes, but after hearing 10000 of those “sir stories” it’s unavoidable.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Yup.

      They’re allowing 5 minutes for votes on the 4 main sections, 2 minutes for votes on amendments.  And unlike most votes in the House, they’re enforcing the time limits.

      They’re flying.

      Spartz amendment #1 goes down in flames.

      MTG’s amendment #2 vote starts now.  2 minutes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PAM Dirac

      Second amendment to the Ukraine funding (by the whacko MTG) going down 71Y 351N

      ETA: the amendment votes are 2 minute votes.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PAM Dirac

      @WaterGirl: The first amendment was something to do with oversite. The MTG amendment was to strip out all money for Ukraine. The third voting now is to strip out all military money.

      The third goes down 146Y 276N

      Reply

