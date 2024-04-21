Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Getting Over the Finish Line – 6x for Four Directions NV Donations

Happy Sunday!  We got a win for Ukraine in the House yesterday.  Let’s take that win and get back to work, hopefully raising enough moolah to meet the external Angel match that Four Directions found us.

The external donor wants to make her match by April 25, and I don’t want to let them down.

So we’re sweetening the deal for donations to our underdog state – NEVADA!

Republicans are coming hard for Jacky Rosen’s SENATE SEAT, and you guys know we need every single senate seat because of the bad senate map this year.

We have a new double Angel match for NV up to $1,500 – that means 6x your NV donation amount up to $50.

In 2022, Four Directions filed suit in Elko County, and won!

On September 16, 2022, with litigation resources provided by Four Directions, the Shoshone-Paiute filed a lawsuit against Elko County, its County Commissioners, County Clerk, Deputy County Clerks, and Chief Deputy County Clerk.

A major hurdle to the Shoshone-Paiute’s access to voting was the fact that its tribal IDs lacked a physical address, a requirement of Nevada voting laws. Four Directions reached an agreement with the Nevada Secretary of State and Elko County officials, which stipulated the tribal government would create an affidavit certifying where residents lived. This would be in lieu of a physical address on their tribal IDs.

Four Directions’ creative thinking allowed the county and tribe to reach a settlement on October 26, 2022. As a result, the Duck Valley Reservation would be granted the following:

  • An early polling location on five days before the general election day
  • A ballot box on Election Day
  • 12 days of early in-person voting
  • In-person voting on Election Day for the 2023 election

“We were given citizenship in 1924, and it took us until 2022 to acquire equal access in the Electoral Process,” said Chairman Mason.

This historic settlement that Four Directions worked out helped the Shoshone-Paiute achieve equal access to voting opportunities for not only 2023, but also 2024 and beyond.

Four Directions won the lawsuit, now let’s make that new access a reality and help Four Directions get their people out to vote.

NEVADA

For those who prefer to donate to Four Directions Arizona, the thermometer is still in the sidebar!

Out-raise them.  Out-organize them.  Out-strategize them.  Out vote them.

