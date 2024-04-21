Ta da!
Just your basic yellow cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. It’s a bit crooked, but that just screams HOMEMADE, right?
Open thread!
craigie
Looking forward to my slice.
danielx
Most excellent!
Jackie
Looks delicious! 😋 I’d love a slice to go with my coffee ☕️
Baud
I gained 5 pounds just reading this post.
Manyakitty
Looks delicious!
Betty Cracker
When the party starts, I’m counting on some visiting teens to finish it off so there are no leftovers to lead me into temptation.
AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team
Wow that looks yummy Betty!
Joy in FL
It’s beautiful. And I love the view you have.
Sure Lurkalot
No doubt this will add a slice of pleasure to your bro’s happy birthday.
JaySinWA
Bespoke cake, if you please
ETA Hand crafted elegance. Skilled labor at its best
TBone
Mmmmmmm yummy
Reposting from below (hookers & blow for everyone! 😆 nah, cake please!)
Favorite meme for today:
Snoopy on his rooftop typewriter:
“And, after all the dust settled, they suddenly realized America had been saved by a porn star.
The end.”
mrmoshpotato
Nice looking cake. And nice swamp view too.
raven
Friday we had our usual old folks dinner down the street (White Tiger may be closing after 17 years but I’ll leave that for later) and I ran into a woman I met a year ago who is a physician who has moved into non-opioid pain management. We chatted about some of my issues and she recommend a vibrating foam roller to address piriformis syndrome so I ordered one and it came! It’s a bluetooth operated device that had five vibration settings and includes a series of images on how to use it for each. She said it would take a few days to see any benefit and, of course, right now it hurts like hell to use!
TBone
@mrmoshpotato: 😎💜😆
I’m gonna wear my red, white & blue Joe Cool T-shirt today. It’s JOE cool!
Did you bring enough for everyone?
#KindergartenRules
trollhattan
“Death, or cake?”
Pause
“What kind of cake?”
Still morning espresso time here. Cake will just have to wait, but that one will do nicely, thanks.
RepubAnon
Vitamin C2: Chocolate Cake.
If you’re worried about the appearance, try looking at the weekday editions of CakeWrecks.com. Stay away from putting blobs of chocolate frosting on a cake…
On Sundays, the site shows true cake decorating artistry.
raven
