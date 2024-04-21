Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: There Is Power in A Union

The United Auto Workers’ overwhelming election victory at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee is giving the union hope that it can make broader inroads in the South, the least unionized part of the country.

The UAW won a stunning 73% of the vote at VW after losing elections in 2014 and 2019. It was the union’s first win in a Southern assembly plant owned by a foreign automaker…

However, the UAW is likely to face a tougher test as it tries to represent workers at two Mercedes-Benz plants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A five-day election is scheduled to start May 13, where the union’s campaign has already become heated.

The UAW has accused the German carmaker of violating U.S. and German labor laws with aggressive anti-union tactics, which the company denies.

“They are going to have a much harder road in work sites where they are going to face aggressive management resistance and even community resistance than they faced in Chattanooga,” said Harry Katz, a labor-relations professor at Cornell University. “VW management did not aggressively seek to avoid unionization. Mercedes is going to be a good test. It’s the deeper South.”

Late last year, the UAW announced a drive to represent nearly 150,000 workers at non-union factories largely in the South. The union is targeting U.S. plants run by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo, along with factories operated by electric-vehicle makers Tesla, Rivian and Lucid…

The White House issued a statement from President Joe Biden congratulating the UAW. Biden — who joined a UAW picket line in Michigan during the union’s strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis plants last year — praised the success of unions representing autoworkers, Hollywood actors and writers, health care workers and others in gaining better contracts.

“Together, these union wins have helped raise wages and demonstrate once again that the middle-class built America and that unions are still building and expanding the middle class for all workers,” Biden said.

Biden criticized six Southern Republican governors, including Bill Lee of Tennessee, who told autoworkers this week that voting for union representation would jeopardize jobs.

Sharon Block, a law professor at Harvard University who worked for the Biden administration on labor and other issues, said the governors’ warning rang hollow after nonunion Tesla revealed that it plans to lay off 10% of its workers after disappointing sales results. She said VW workers saw the governors’ open letter as “an empty threat and a cynical ploy,” and they ignored it.

“Workers for a long time have been told that you can’t organize in the South. And many workers, even not in the South, may work in industries where they’ve been told for a long time you can’t organize,” Block said. “What the UAW showed last night is that we need to go and rethink all those negative statements.”

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      Fair Economist

      It’s the fact that the win was a landslide that really raises my hopes. Maybe Southern workers are finally catching on to how they’ve been manipulated at their own expense.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      New Deal democrat

      There was a thread yesterday about why Mike Johnson did such a total 180 on aid to Ukraine.

      I think we have a smoking gun (backing up a theory some commenters had). The following is the lede of an article last week in Christianity Today, the evangelical Christian media magazine founded in 1956 by Billy Graham:

      “Southern Baptist leaders have written to US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a member and former official of their denomination, urging him to support Ukraine in Russia’s war against its Eastern European neighbor.
       
      “‘As you consider efforts to support Ukraine, we humbly ask that you consider the plight of Christians,’ wrote the leaders, who either have ties to the SBC’s Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary or to Ukrainian Baptists. ‘The Russian government’s decision to invade Ukraine and to target Baptists and other evangelical Christians in Ukraine has been a tragic hallmark of the war.’”
       
       https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2024/april/ukraine-christians-mike-johnson-us-speaker-southern-baptist.html 

      For Johnson, in any case of a conflict between Trump and actual Evangelical leaders, Trump is going to lose and the Evangelical position win.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lapassionara

      @Fair Economist: I will be interested to see how this plays out. When we first moved to South Carolina, Mack Truck decided to build a plant there, north of Columbia. IIRC, the union won the right to have union members move there to work at the plant. Several years later, the plant (and Mack Truck) was gone.

      Chattanooga is in a part of Tennessee that has historically been Republican, but in the Rockefeller wing, not the crazy wing. So this election may not be a template for the future.

       

      ETA, Mack Truck is not gone. It has been “restructured” and is owned by Volvo.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      For those following the antics of the dead-tree New York Times, this morning’s Opinion section has a teeny picture of Trump on trial in the upper left corner. The front page of the section has a giant picture of a rock wedged in the presidential desk, with the headline “GAZA IS BIDEN’S WAR NOW” — advertising more bullshit from Kristof.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TBone

      Today’s photo memories app popped up my photos of Rumpy neighbors’ anti-BLM, pro-cops & Rump rally that the kid organized in front of our high school.  One is of the guy with a huge flag featuring Smoky the Bear: “Only YOU can prevent socialism!” In front of the school made possible by all of our small contributions that also pay his father’s public school teacher salary so they can eat 😆😆😆🤮

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      From what I read, the most common complaints from the VW workers was about freedom and fairness.  No more calls with less than 24 hrs notice to work weekends – not having a regular, set schedule wrecks havoc with family life.  No more tiered pay and benefit plans.  Opportunities for line workers to have structured input into plant industrial processes.  Even if the workers were well paid (for now), they still owed their souls to the Company.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      Loomis is 100% correct. Any working class voters  who stick with Trump now can properly be called “scabs” in addition to the other derogatory titles they’ve earned. Biden is dismantling the “trickle down” scam from the bottom up.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TBone

      Too bad, so sad

      Oxford University this week shut down an academic institute run by one of Elon Musk’s favorite philosophers. The Future of Humanity Institute, dedicated to the long-termism movement and other Silicon Valley-endorsed ideas such as effective altruism, closed this week after 19 years of operation. Musk had donated £1m to the FIH in 2015 through a sister organization to research the threat of artificial intelligence. He had also boosted the ideas of its leader for nearly a decade on X, formerly Twitter.

      The closure of Bostrom’s center is a further blow to the effective altruism and longtermism movements that the philosopher has spent decades championing, which in recent years have become mired in scandals related to racism, sexual harassment and financial fraud. Bostrom himself issued an apology last year after a decades-old email surfaced in which he claimed “Blacks are more stupid than whites” and used the N-word.

      https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/19/oxford-future-of-humanity-institute-closes

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      Republican legislatures and governors keep passing red state bills to lower the age limits, lengthen the work hours, and most recently to void lunch break requirements for child labor (the cheapest kind of labor other than undocumented immigrants).

      And they are voiding city ordinances or other protections for construction laborers on the most basic things like water breaks in scorching heat.

      “Tools of the rich to exploit you” couldn’t be any clearer. And of course evangelical Christian leaders don’t give a rip about any of this. Their “prosperity gospel” is 100% aligned with the money changers in the temple.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JML

      Hopefully auto-workers (and frankly everyone in manufacturing) in the South realizes that the corporate bosses are never on their side. They’ll reduce workforce any time they need to buff the stock price, will loot the retirement plans if they can get away with it, and will always always always hand out 1000x the bonuses to the C-suite scumbags than pay the people who do the actual work. And the governors soooooo concerned for them do not care about them at all, just the sweet sweet campaign contributions they get from the execs.

      They’re not on your side. Management is pretty much never on your side. But if you have a union, you at least have a chance. Together we bargain, divided we beg.

      I hope they can pull it off at Mercedes, who have been infected byt he same anti-union zeal that is soaked in corporate america. (VW is more like traditional European companies where they’re more indifferent) A second win starts to make a wave. If they can get one of the Japanese plants as well, it’s going to be an even bigger deal.

      Union Yes!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      @TBone: A “sister organization to research the threat of artificial intelligence”? Paid for by the guy whose X-site has launched Grok?

      TBH, Grok is an LLM posing as AI. But still, the irony (and teh stupid), it burns.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TBone

      I used to date a Union carpenter.  Got the T-shirt.  Big, toothy rattlesnake. “Will strike if provoked!”

      Also, I live in Union County

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      Good, good.

      Here’s hoping that unions go after Boeing and BMW in SC, also too. I believe that only a handful are unionized at Boeing’s SC plant where they assemble the 787, and Boeing has fought them there every step of the way…

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      My dislike of otherwise fauxgressive shitheels like [G]Loomis and Lemeow at LGM is something I’ve mentioned before.

      But he’s very right about reelecting the best president of my lifetime.

      None of what the UAW just did would have been possible, much less get that kind of vote, if it weren’t for the most pro-union president of my lifetime and a non-hostile NLRB.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Another Scott:

      The machinists union opened negotiations with Boeing for the first time in 16 years last month.  Articles focus only on what that means for the Pacific NW.

      This Boeing blurb is all anybody needs to know about them an unions:

      https://www.reddit.com/r/boeing/comments/1aep647/can_you_believe_this/

      I have an old friend back in STL, die hard conservative halfway thru Dubya’s first term.  Has voted rock solid Dem ever since.

      He was a pointy haired, mid-level manager for McDonnel-Douglass, then Boeing when they were bought out.  Worked there for 30+ years.

      And while he voted Dem starting in 2004, if you ever asked him about the machinists union there, he’d start off with every anti-union trope you’ve ever heard.

      Boeing started the entire SC thing in an effort to weaken the Seattle-based machinists union and  there’s nothing to indicate they’ll ever stop.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @New Deal democrat:

      For Johnson, in any case of a conflict between Trump and actual Evangelical leaders, Trump is going to lose and the Evangelical position win.

      I concur.  And I think this will cause the evangelical base to majorly change their view of Russia.  As long as (as far as they knew) Russia wasn’t attacking their sort of Christians (IOW, Baptists and other evangelicals), they could get behind Russia as a Christian nation that was against the same things they were, like abortion and gays.  (I’m sure they were unaware that the abortion rate in Russia has been way higher than here.)

      But now that they see Russia attacking their sort of Christians (they probably wouldn’t give a damn about this Orthodox denomination versus that one), that’s all going to go out the window, and Russia will be the enemy again.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JML

      @TBone: I have that button! (I’m a Teamster)

      I think it freaked out some people at the university, lol. They weren’t ready for the “practice picket” after our strike authorization vote either…

      As a union steward, I have seen and heard so much unbelievable crap from management…never trust, always verify.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TBone

      I’m glad I took a mental health day break yesterday for the most part.  High as a kite and giggling almost all day.  It really helps!  Capped it off with Walter Matthau and Tatum O’Neill in ‘Bad News Bears.’  No news on the TV at all.  Gearing up for this week’s trial.

      Just wait till next year!

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xSQxtMWJzGQ

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TBone

      @JML: 💙❤️💙❤️💙 I wore mine to the office for casual Fridays after the boss sent an an email to all legal admin. staff bitching about us not cleaning up after the attorneys who left crumbs, spills, paperclips, rubber bands, and all other manner of piles of mess all over the building.  I responded with a curt email on behalf of all staff telling him that we had no time to be maids on top of our present duties because WE don’t have hired help at home like you guys do, we’re busy earning your paychecks and furthermore I already keep two homes clean and clutter free on my time off!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      Having organized VW I think will have a ripple effect over time no matter what, due to that powerful human emotion, envy.  If workers at non-union plants see the deals that VW workers are getting, they’ll want some of that action.

      Reply

