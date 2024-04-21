Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Late Night Open Thread

Looks like we could use an open thread.

.

.

Anybody still up?

    2. 2.

      Ishiyama

      If you knew the many thankless years my cohorts and I rallied, protested, and campaigned to end marijuana prohibition. I have lived to see the beginning of the end of this folly.

    4. 4.

      prostratedragon

      Mrs. Perth: And speakin’ of debts, you ain’t paid your share of the phone for three months, Arnett.
      Albert Arnett: Et tu, Brutus?
      Mrs. Perth: I ain’t talkin’ about what you et. That’s on the house. But I want eight dollars and fiddy-five cents for the phone.

      Born to Kill, a thorough survey of psyvhopathologies, which TCM is showing now. Much of the dialog is that good.

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Ishiyama: it’s long past time. Good on Joe for taking this further than he has already.

      sometimes I think Biden must be the best delegator of all time. This administration gets so much done.

      some bosses delegate tasks, and some delegate authority. I think Biden is good at doing the latter, which some bosses are too insecure to do.

    14. 14.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Recently some friends and I were having a “now that it’s legal” discussion. I was trying to remember the last time I indulged and I could not. It’s got to be 30 or more years ago.

      Dare I do it again?

    15. 15.

      Anotherlurker

      Apropos of nothing.  The Mets are hot right now! Whenever they can take 2 out of 3 from the Braves and Dodgers gives me hope for the season.

      However, they are the Mets so I’m expecting heartbreak to be on the horizon.

      Until then, Go Mets!

    16. 16.

      Narya

      About to head to sleep…local radio station played album sides (on vinyl) 12-12 today. Ending w Cheap Trick live. Funding for Ukraine and Joe tweeting at 4:20 to decriminalize. Thanks for sending me to Nod on a good note (though not a high note because it’s not my jam).

    17. 17.

      karen marie

      @Melancholy Jaques: Do it!

      Being able to walk into a store and buy it is incredible. I am too old to be standing on a corner waiting for the man.

      Last week I made ghee so I could make sole Meuniere. Once you have the ghee, the sole is dead simple – 10 minutes, start to finish. It was so delicious, when I was at the store I bought some more sole and made it again, accompanied by a salad with avocado, green onion, tomato, and raw fresh corn, and a lime dressing.

      I ate very slowly and savored every bite.

    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      I haven’t indulged in 8 years. Might try edibles.  I liked the ritual of smoking, but not what it did to my lungs and throat.   Plus, it was very hit or miss as far as an enjoyable buzz went.

    19. 19.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      I would be very fucking careful (said with that Richard Pryor knowing look) because this ain’t yo’ daddy’s weed, this is cannabis and if you need some indica gelato lemonade bomb strike or the purple jelly bean smoothie start lightly.

    21. 21.

      coin operated

      @West of the Rockies: Cut your edibles into quarters and start that way. My first foray I took a whole 10mg Indica gummy…I became one with the recliner so hard I freaked mrs coin out just a little bit.

    22. 22.

      Chet Murthy

      @coin operated: I think there’s a subtext there that the first few times you consume, you’d better make sure you’re not alone ?  Or am I reading too much into your comment ?

    27. 27.

      jame

      Edibles are great, but there has been a revolution in weed horticulture — it’s extremely high-powered, and I’d advise those that haven’t partaken in decades to go real slow.

      I see others have already given that advice.

