Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

So many bastards, so little time.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Second rate reporter says what?

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring, Unfolding

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring, Unfolding

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring, Unfolding 3
 
Faithful garden correspondent Jeffg166:

4.10.2024
The hardy tribolt camellia I planted a few years ago. It was a three year old plant when I got it. Last spring I stepped on the main shoot breaking it. The side shoots developed buds in the autumn. It’s supposed to flower from December to March. It’s been in the process of opening for the last month. This morning it is finally open. I hope I does better at flowering this coming winter.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring, Unfolding 2
 
4.14.2024
Dog tooth violets.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring, Unfolding 1
 
4.20.2024
The Star of Bethlehem flower is very pretty for a week but it is so invasive.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring, Unfolding

***********

Unfolding — well, exploding — here north of Boston: Forsythia! I’m not a fan of crayon-yellow flowers in general, but after a New England winter, especially a mostly snow-free one like this year, the exuberant fountains of blooms are a very welcome change in a grey/brown/grey landscape. Suddenly there’s little pockets of forsythia waving their branches everywhere, in the drabbest most unlikely spaces, because they’re hardy enough to survive being crammed between rocks, blasted with street exhaust and rock salt. There’s always a few stubborn householders who try to topiary their forsythia like boxwood, but all that achieves is a week of ridiculous Dr. Seuss flower-objects followed by a long season of sad sparse green bushlets looking embarrassed. Better to let them sprawl as they like, because: Spring!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HinTN

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      HinTN

      It’s time to see what wildflowers from seed survived my conversion of the zinnia garden last fall. The annuals may have sprouted and died but there are chunky things out there that may be perennials.

      in other news, the trees of Spring, cherry, redbud, dogwood, silverbell, and red maple, have been glorious this season.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.