



Faithful garden correspondent Jeffg166:

4.10.2024

The hardy tribolt camellia I planted a few years ago. It was a three year old plant when I got it. Last spring I stepped on the main shoot breaking it. The side shoots developed buds in the autumn. It’s supposed to flower from December to March. It’s been in the process of opening for the last month. This morning it is finally open. I hope I does better at flowering this coming winter.





4.14.2024

Dog tooth violets.





4.20.2024

The Star of Bethlehem flower is very pretty for a week but it is so invasive.



***********

Unfolding — well, exploding — here north of Boston: Forsythia! I’m not a fan of crayon-yellow flowers in general, but after a New England winter, especially a mostly snow-free one like this year, the exuberant fountains of blooms are a very welcome change in a grey/brown/grey landscape. Suddenly there’s little pockets of forsythia waving their branches everywhere, in the drabbest most unlikely spaces, because they’re hardy enough to survive being crammed between rocks, blasted with street exhaust and rock salt. There’s always a few stubborn householders who try to topiary their forsythia like boxwood, but all that achieves is a week of ridiculous Dr. Seuss flower-objects followed by a long season of sad sparse green bushlets looking embarrassed. Better to let them sprawl as they like, because: Spring!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?