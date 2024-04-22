(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)



Guess who is no longer pretending he wants Democratic votes?

Like mother fucker you bet your ass access to abortion is existential if you’re having a miscarriage that requires intervention. The fucking gall. — Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) April 22, 2024

New: After I asked RFK Jr.'s campaign about his abortion position, the campaign added an abortion policy page to its site, proposing “a massive subsidized daycare initiative” paid for by funds Kennedy would reroute from Ukraine war aid. https://t.co/zEujVcO4ru — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) April 22, 2024





RFK Jr.'s advisor who helped him with social media and brought in a major TikTok following is out: https://t.co/WFu1unsWEo — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) April 22, 2024

Second poll in a row showing RFK hurting Trump more than Biden. https://t.co/Yq5vYWkuVg — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 22, 2024

Natural Law Party began in 1992 by charlatans affiliated w transcendental meditation guy Maharishi & espousing new age blather. Previous nominees incl a TM guy, Nader, a socialist, & perennial candidate Rocky D L Fuente MI is the last remaining chapter. They’re nominating RFKJr https://t.co/xdnkAmBpYa — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 18, 2024

Incase you were wondering how RFK Jr plans on getting ballot access in all 50 states… He’s scraping the bottom of the barrel — resurrecting old parties that no one has ever heard of, and starting up random new parties. ?? pic.twitter.com/kdLYJS3MJD — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 19, 2024

Conjuring word: BLOCKCHAIN!

RFK Jr. at Michigan rally: “I’m gonna put the entire US budget on blockchain” “Every American can look at every budget item in the entire budget, anytime they want, 24 hours a day.” “We’re gonna have 300 million eyeballs on our budget, and if somebody is spending $16,000 for a… pic.twitter.com/aqJ1JNUpxc — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) April 22, 2024

Seemingly everyone in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s personal life is coming out of the woodwork to urge him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. More: https://t.co/ORQpO2o6qm https://t.co/ORQpO2o6qm — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 20, 2024

Signage for the Kennedy family endorsement of President Biden in Philadelphia today: “We’re on board” pic.twitter.com/x4lbN3H6Oo — Monica Alba (@albamonica) April 18, 2024

President Biden: Your family, the Kennedy family has endured such violence. Trump denying January 6 and whitewashing what happened is absolutely outrageous. I have a very different view of America, of hope and optimism, as Bobby Kennedy embodied. I see an America where we defend… pic.twitter.com/SN2RZFDd2A — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 18, 2024