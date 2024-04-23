Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Something Good / Dawn Will Come Open Thread: Simone Biles Remains the GOAT

Dawn Will Come Open Thread: Simone Biles Remains the GOAT

The Bishop rebukes a heretic:


(Old proverb: The best marriages are those where each partner believes they got the better deal.)

      sab

      If Simone Biles thinks her husband was ” the catch” and she caught him, then he is. I am happy for them both.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Heck, I’ve had (fortunately mild) vertigo all my life — what Simone Biles does on her worst day is as though she’s from a different & superior species, to me!

      eclare

      @sab:

      No, her husband is saying that he was the catch.  Not good, at all.  He goes on to say that he sees all men as the catch.  Pretty sexist.

