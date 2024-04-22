I had so much I wanted to talk about tonight and then I went and got tired and now I am totally sucked into Shogun on Hulu. It’s soooooooo good!

Do any of you remember the Shogun miniseries from the 80’s? I want to say it was in the 80’s. I remember that, and I also remember a riveting series on the Civil War called the Blue and the Gray. I want to say both on NBC, and I only say that because we were an NBC family, which is something kids today would look at you funny. But we were- that was one of the four channels available (ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS), and it was the one we picked up the best on our radial antenna. We got the other channels- I remember seeing Roots and there were a few tv shows my mom and dad watched on other channels, but it was mostly NBC.

Sunday afternoons was ABC, though, which always had sponsored feature length movies that would play for 20 minutes or so uninterrupted, then they would take a long break to sell you aluminum siding or something. Had that one fellow with white hair who had a great voice, usually.

Fucking hell I am old.