Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Second rate reporter says what?

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Their freedom requires your slavery.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republicans in disarray!

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 70 Comments

This post is in: 

I had so much I wanted to talk about tonight and then I went and got tired and now I am totally sucked into Shogun on Hulu. It’s soooooooo good!

Do any of you remember the Shogun miniseries from the 80’s? I want to say it was in the 80’s. I remember that, and I also remember a riveting series on the Civil War called the Blue and the Gray. I want to say both on NBC, and I only say that because we were an NBC family, which is something kids today would look at you funny. But we were- that was one of the four channels available (ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS), and it was the one we picked up the best on our radial antenna. We got the other channels- I remember seeing Roots and there were a few tv shows my mom and dad watched on other channels, but it was mostly NBC.

Sunday afternoons was ABC, though, which always had sponsored feature length movies that would play for 20 minutes or so uninterrupted, then they would take a long break to sell you aluminum siding or something. Had that one fellow with white hair who had a great voice, usually.

Fucking hell I am old.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • beckya57
  • Bostondreams
  • caroln
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Dangerman
  • delphinium
  • Devore
  • different-church-lady
  • Eric S.
  • geg6
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Harrison Wesley
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • JoyceH
  • kalakal
  • Kelly
  • Kent
  • laura
  • Leto
  • Mike in NC
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • raven
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • The Pale Scot
  • Tim in SF
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Urza
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    70Comments

    1. 1.

      Tim in SF

      I loved that original series. Richard Chamberlain! He’s 90 now! Much closer to the book than this new Hulu series, though the Hulu series is also good.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      I miss the simplicity of network TV. But that said, it’s great to have access to so many different things on streaming. I have made myself an expert on Soviet films of the 1960s-70s, which were fantastic.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bostondreams

      John have you watched the Fallout series yet? It’s so shockingly good. Even more so if you know the games.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      @zhena gogolia: agreed to both parts. I remember when we got our circular antenna (UHF) and picked up this new station… Fox!

      Regarding Shogun: I didn’t watch the original, was just a bit too young for that. That being said I did watch the V mini-series, as well as the eventual tv series. Uhm, The Stand was another big one. Both of those also received a lot of replay during my first and second deployments to Kuwait and Saudi, respectively, because they were really long and sucked up a good bit of time.

      Avalune, the kid, and I really enjoy Shogun. I think the production values are spectacular, very good writing, and it’s an interesting period in general. It’s one that I’d def watch again. And John if I could make a recommendation as a companion piece, of sorts, the anime series Blue Eyed Samurai on Netflix is excellent. Roughly same time period, similar story line. If you’re enjoying Shogun, I think you’d really like it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Shogun is great but can be hard to follow who’s who.  It’s also much less White Savior-ish, and the Japanese women have much meatier roles, than the 80’s version.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Pale Scot

      riveting series on the Civil War called the Blue and the Gray.

      I’ve been trying to find a clip of Patrick Swayze hearing that the confederacy has declared war on the union while in a RR passenger car. His loyalties are questioned as he grimaces. “My deepest sympathies are for the South”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kent

      Yes, I’m watching Shogun as well.  I agree, it is excellent.  I was probably in HS when the original miniseries came out and I remember it being a big deal nearly on the order of the Meryl Streep Holocaust miniseries and Roots, but not quite as big as those.  It was so long ago that I don’t remember much in the way of plot details so this is like watching the story fresh.

      Back in the golden age of miniseries destination TV watching when the whole country watched the big ones.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Eric S.

      @Leto: Some years ago a buddy and me went on a tangent about the V Series. My GF at the time found and bought a DVD set of the series.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Leto: If you like that time period, and haven’t seen it already, walk, don’t run to watch Mr. Sunshine.  Probably the best of all the K-dramas we’ve seen, and by far the most historical/period in vibe.  Action packed.  Drama.  Political intrigue.  History.  And great costumes and gorgeous actors/actresses.  Also surprisingly funny.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Leto

      @SiubhanDuinne: I haven’t watched that series but I know Richard Chamberlin starred in that as well. I’m pretty sure that’s another one that my parents watched.

       

      @Bostondreams: agreed, another really good series! I don’t know anything about the games (just didn’t play them), but my friend who’s a die hard Fallout fan really enjoyed it as well. The meme’s going around about Halo fans atm… poor Halo fans…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @JoyceH: you should watch Mary & George on Starz.  It’s about the rise of the Duke of Buckingham, George Villiers, at the courts of James I and Charles I of England (and the Three Musketeers).  Yes, it has James I having full blown sex with his male favorites, but the historical record isn’t far off, albeit many accounts of James’ court were from Catholic ambassadors to England, who were politically bound to assume the worst of James’ male favorites (yes, we have letters from James to them calling them my sweet and dearest wifie).  Also, the aesthetic is derived from Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, so I am all in.  Ps, Mary is George’s mother, played by Julianne Moore, so the cast is fab.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      Meryl Streep in the Holocaust mini-series from 1978.  Lots of really good actors in that one.  Michael Moriarty, James Woods (before he lost his mind), Tovah Feldshuh, David Warner, Rosemary Harris, Sam Wanamaker, Nigel Hawthorne, Ian Holm, John Houseman and many more.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      p.a.

      Watched I, Claudius start-to-finish recently (just saw parts originally), really fun, despite the crappy image quality on the youtube freebie.  Some interesting Derek Jacobi interviews on it.

       

      Want to re-watch Danger! UXB with Anthony Edwards, think that was Masterpiece too.

       

      And Doctor in the House, ITV 1969-1970.  Originally a book then movie.   Writers for the Doctor in the House episodes were Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Barry Cryer, Graeme Garden, Bill Oddie and Bernard McKenna.[2]

      This was late-night weekend PBS here (maybe local VHF?)  Funny, and 10-year-old me was excited to note occasional real live boobies on a tv show!  Those Brits!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Leto

      @Eric S.: as a kid, absolutely loved it. Sci-fi, aliens, subterfuge… I mean it had it all! When I was a bit older, you know, started seeing some flaws but still enjoyed it. I haven’t watched it since because I know that I’d probably tear it apart and I simply want to keep the good memories I have of it.

       

      @UncleEbeneezer: oh, what service? Netflix? And I have a recommendation for you as well: African Samurai: The True Story of Yasuke, a Legendary Black Warrior in Feudal Japan

      Warrior. Samurai. Legend.

      The remarkable life of history’s first foreign-born samurai and his astonishing journey from Northeast Africa to the heights of Japanese society.

      When Yasuke arrived in Japan in the late 1500s, he had already traveled much of the known world. Kidnapped as a child, he had ended up a servant and bodyguard to the head of the Jesuits in Asia, with whom he traversed India and China, learning multiple languages as he went. His arrival in Kyoto, however, literally caused a riot. Most Japanese people had never seen an African man before, and many of them saw him as the embodiment of the black-skinned (in local tradition) Buddha. Among those who were drawn to his presence was Lord Nobunaga, head of the most powerful clan in Japan, who made Yasuke a samurai in his court. Soon, he was learning the traditions of Japan’s martial arts and ascending the upper echelons of Japanese society.

      In the 400 years since, Yasuke has been known in Japan largely as a legendary, perhaps mythical figure. Now, African Samurai presents the never-before-told biography of this unique figure of the 16th century, one whose travels between countries, cultures, and classes offers a new perspective on race in world history and a vivid portrait of life in medieval Japan.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mike in NC

      The tree pollen situation around here is the worst in several years. I got to the point where I could barely breathe on my own and my wife called 9-1-1 about 5 AM this morning. I got excellent care at the ER where they diagnosed me with bronchitis. The meds now have me back to 90% normal.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Dangerman

      Do any of you remember the Shogun miniseries from the 80’s?

      80’s? Gotta be early 80’s.

      Of course. My first celebrity crush might have been the actress that played opposite RC (sorry, Alyssa Milano; if you lurk, you were later, I think, but I was over you when you went SC fan, but I have your baseball book, and you are forgiven because Dodgers and political activism).

      Love all things Japanese. Highly recommend Tokyo Central Market if you are in Gardena (greater LA area). Go see the Shuttle (I have a Shuttle related story, but I can’t share a lot beyond it was related to the Palapa satellite recovered in 198?);  shuttle and market, that would be helluva day (though the Shuttle is kinda close to SC, so … oh well, it is what it is).

      Or Hell, go to Tokyo. Loved it. LOVED Kamakura.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Urza

      @Leto: Shogun and Blue Eyed Samurai are based on history.  There was a white English captain who was stranded and became a Hatamoto.  The names are all changed aside from Toranaga, but the gist of it follows history.  Its a very popular story in Japan.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bostondreams

      @Eric S.: I was obsessed with that series as a kid. Even wrote fan fiction in my note book before that was a thing and made a scrap book I still have :-/

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’m watching Shogun and am looking forward to the finale. I like one season shows.

      I watched the TV version but have no memory of it or the book which is downstairs on a bookshelf.

      I loved Dr. Kildare which started when I was six. My next heartthrob was Illya Kuryakin.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Gin & Tonic

      Was reading an article in an on-line food-related publication. When I got to “wet your palette” I bailed out, never to return.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @zhena gogolia: And I think of Dr. Kildare! (Am I giving away my age?) But I preferred Vince Edwards.

      OMG.  Dr. Kildare! My sisters and I were in looooove!  I still remember the best episode (two-part, IIRC) Tyger, Tyger, with Yvette Mimieux.  We cried our teenaged eyes out!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      geg6

      Rich Man, Poor Man was very good and very steamy.  Peter Strauss and a very young, very yummy Nick Nolte.  So delicious!  Plus every tv star and character actor you can name, pretty much.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Leto: ​ 

      Blue Eyed Samurai

      I was doing the Netflix scroll (that 20 minutes of scrolling up and down deciding on what to watch before closing it down and switching to another website in frustration having decided to re=watch a show you’ve watched a dozen times before) and added that to my list. Now I know I’ll check it out.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Almost Retired

      @zhena gogolia:  OMG!  You remember Vince Edwards.   During my sabbatical between undergrad and law school I was a waiter at a tacky theme restaurant called Gulliver’s in Marina del Rey.  He was a regular and an awesome tipper.  At the time I didn’t know who he was.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      Another mini-series from the way-back machine: Rich Man, Poor Man.

      Peter Strauss and a young Nick Nolte.

      ETA:  geg6 beat me to it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      trollhattan

      First edition of Shogun mostly remember Chamberlain trying to be not-Dr Kilgore and pillowing.

      The new Blackthorne is more boorish, which seems closer to how he was written, and clawing back some respect as the series goes on becomes more believable/relevant to the plot.

      “Prettiest” adventure series since Game of Thorns.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      CaseyL

      I haven’t seen the new Shogun, and I don’t have any argument with the people who prefer it because it centers more on the Japanese characters, so we see things more from their perspective.

      But the point of the first miniseries (which will live in my heart forever) was to see things from Blackthorne’s perspective. The first episodes, on first airing, had no subtitles for the Japanese dialog – because Blackthorne had none (nor an interpreter yet) – we, the viewers, were thrust into a society, and power struggle, and language, that was as strange to (most of) us as it was to Blackthorne. We, and he, were learning it all at the same time.

      I mean, I like the idea of doing Shogun from the Japanese perspective, and would like to see this version someday. But I don’t agree with denigrating the first series because it didn’t do that.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Devore

      And the FX Shogun episodes just keep getting better

       

      no comparison with the 80s version    Even better than the book

      Reply
    55. 55.

      NotMax

      Meanwhile,

      A Jan. 6 defendant who brought a Confederate flag to the Capitol and wore an “I ❤️ TRUMP” beanie as he assaulted police officers with chemical spray, partially blinding two of them for hours, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Monday. Source

      Reply
    56. 56.

      The Pale Scot

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      OPPsss.. I plead aging infirmities and dementias.

      Small awesomeness. Becket 1964, with young Richard Burton and Peter O’Toole chewing up the scenery for 2 and a half hours. “Beware mortal! Least you impale your soul on your sword” is on Utube complete and full sized.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u9VmtQUmoM

      Burton describing growing up in his family of Welsh coalminers. “With his lungs full of dust”

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFnra54Yk44

      Reply
    63. 63.

      laura

      Barbara Stanwyck was So Very Good in Thorn Birds! A really good book to mini series. I liked the Shogun too, but it didn’t come close to the richness of the book. I guess I’ll have to watch this current iteration.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      beckya57

      I loved the book Shogun and the original miniseries (and yes it was shown in the early ‘80’s), and I really like this version too, even though it’s very different.  We’re staying up late to watch it on FX because we don’t stream, and I feel yucky the next day but it’s been worth it.  I agree with others that this one, compared to the first, takes a lot of liberties with the book.  SPOILER ALERT!  Just one example: Blackthorn acting as Mariko’s second in the last episode isn’t in the book, and it was remarkable how they believably showed a potential beheading as an act of love and sacrifice.  I liked how the first one invited us to identify with Blackthorn’s baffled response to an alien culture, and I like how this one focuses on Toranaga and the other Japanese characters in their GoT style maneuverings.  They’re just different interpretations of an extremely interesting story.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Leto

      @NotMax: I like to think about how they were going to coif Jean Luc, to the point where they had him wear the piece for several test shots, and how those eventually came out. Glad he said no, and threw that thing into the sun.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.