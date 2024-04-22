Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

“woke” is the new caravan.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Everybody saw this coming.

Let there be snark.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Not-So-Supreme Court Argument – Spitting Rage

Not-So-Supreme Court Argument – Spitting Rage

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

1

The (Not-so) Supremes will be talking about the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) this week, so let’s have a go ourselves, shall we?

The title of the piece is mine, the rest is Argiope.

Not-So-Supreme Court Argument  – Spitting Rage

by Argiope:

EMTALA passed in 1986 to prevent hospitals from turning away people who couldn’t pay during things like heart attacks or giving birth. It also requires hospitals to stabilize people with pregnancy emergencies, like ectopics and inevitable miscarriages with a high risk of sepsis, both of which are best treated by ending the pregnancy.

Along came post-Dobbs Idaho, where an extreme abortion ban was ready to go into effect the minute Roe fell.

Common-clay-of-the-new-West Idaho authoritahs decided not to honor EMTALA, and to direct their state’s physicians NOT to perform abortions that could save the health of the mother when doing so would go against Idaho’s bans.

The Biden administration then sued Idaho for non-compliance with EMTALA.

Meanwhile, Texas said, “Hold my beer, Idaho,” and sued the Biden administration back. They wanted to tie their own doctors’ hands similarly to Idaho, and conveniently forgot that Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution means that federal law overrides state law when these are in conflict.

That all leads us to April 24, when SCOTUS will hear the federal case against the state of Idaho and Solicitor General Preloger will try to legally prevent Idaho’s women from suffering unnecessarily.

Justices Alito and Thomas, who are not doctors but stayed in a Holiday Inn last night, will:

  • Holler “State’s Rights” very loudly and insist that Idaho has a perfect right to cause infertility, hysterectomy, sepsis, and near death for its pregnant citizens.
  • They’ll say Idaho has a right to prevent its physicians from doing what their Hippocratic oaths, medical judgment and common sense say they should.

Justice Fundy Baby Voice will of course:

  • Acknowledge that ladies do have parts and be very concerned
  • yet resolute in her conviction that fetal people have even MORE parts that count than grown-ass women do.

This is your regular reminder that safe, effective abortion pills are available by mail in all 50 states, and Idaho and Texas need them.

These pills are not gonna solve the issues EMTALA is meant to address, but they speak to why the Comstock Act, passed in 1873, needs to stay unenforced. Better yet, Dems should overturn the Comstock Act as soon as we have a trifecta again in January.

I am so sick of this Supreme Court.  How did it even get this far?

Federal Law > State Law.  End of story.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • jimmiraybob
  • Leto
  • Old School
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Okay, re-fristing this here.

      Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to make it easier for Arizonans to receive abortions in California, an announcement he made on the same day he debuted a new political advertisement that draws attention to Republican policies in Alabama. Newsom’s latest efforts continue his attempts to denounce conservative campaigns trying to hinder reproductive rights and showcase California as the national haven for abortion services.

      His announcement to help Arizonans comes in direct response to that state’s Supreme Court decision recently to uphold a 160-year-old abortion ban. The ban would only allow abortions deemed medically necessary to save the life of a pregnant patient. It has not yet taken effect.

      “Arizona AG (Attorney General) Kris Mayes identified a need to expedite the ability for Arizona abortion providers to continue to provide care to Arizonans as a way to support patients in their state seeking abortion care in California,” Newsom spokesperson Brandon Richards wrote in an email statement.

      “We are responding to this call and will have more details to share in the coming days.” The governor’s office said it is working closely with the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, but did not share more information on the specifics of the legislation or how quickly he expects it to be introduced. “We need to start focusing on making the kind of progress that’s needed..to provide access to women and girls that are fleeing the state of Arizona,”

      Newsom said in an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that was broadcast on Sunday. The interview debuted Newsom’s new political advertisement, in which two young women drive toward the Alabama state line and are stopped by a police officer who asks the driver to take a pregnancy test.

      Read more at: https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article287884335.html#storylink=cpy

      ETA Nullification seems to be the Republican’s favorite chew toy and this lot in the USSC seem dazzled at opportunities to pitch in.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Anoniminous

      tl;dr Conservativism:

      12 year olds are mature enough to give birth but not mature enough to check a book out of a library.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      jimmiraybob

      SCOTUS test of US Constitution.

      Was there a “long history and tradition” of US Constitutions in the British colonies?

      No?

      Null and void.

      Next

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Leto

      @trollhattan: I posted this below in response to your post right here:

      I wonder if that program will expand to other western states that have done the same thing? I know there were a few of them that were basically down to like 1-2 OGB/YN docs in the state left to do any work. The fact that roughly 25% of the women in this country lacks access to just basic medical care is one of those things that the UN starts regularly investigating and sending aid workers to. Like Kay has stated, not sure how long we let religious fanatics dictate basic medical practices. Guess we’ll find out over the next few decades.

      At what point do doctors stop working in these states? I mean, a whole slew of medical professions are potentially affected by this.
      At what point does the medical profession as a whole say, “We cannot in good faith recommend our people practice in these states?” I don’t know if they would, but I feel like we’re fast approaching this inflection point.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leto

      @Anoniminous: we say that in the military as well: you’re old enough to operate this lethal weapon system, but not to have a drink. It’s essentially the same mind set, just worse with this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan:

      The interview debuted Newsom’s new political advertisement, in which two young women drive toward the Alabama state line and are stopped by a police officer who asks the driver to take a pregnancy test.

      Just reading that makes me livid.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Old School

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      He’s innocent, by the way according to Blanche

      I know people like to joke about how incompetent Trump’s lawyers are, but I’m not too surprised they remember what side to argue.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.