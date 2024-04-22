Where are BJ peeps following along on the NY Election Interference case?

Josh Kovensky at TPM – Live Blogging

Mark Sumner at Daily Kos – Live Blogging

AP – Live Blogging

Washington Post – Live Blogging

All I can find on C-SPAN is a 3-minute video of Trump whining and making excuses. Seems like they should either not have that up on their site or include more of the trial.

I see ABC and NBC “live” coverage, but it’s mostly talking heads blah-blah-blahing, so I won’t include the links here.

If you have good sources, I will add them up top.

Because I love you guys, I will not add a photo of the orange guy to the post.