You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Trump Trial: NY Election Interference Case, Day 1

Trump Trial: NY Election Interference Case, Day 1

by | 83 Comments

This post is in: ,

Where are BJ peeps following along on the NY Election Interference case?

Josh Kovensky at TPM – Live Blogging

Mark Sumner at Daily Kos – Live Blogging

AP – Live Blogging

Washington Post – Live Blogging

All I can find on C-SPAN is a 3-minute video of Trump whining and making excuses. Seems like they should either not have that up on their site or include more of the trial.

I see ABC and NBC “live” coverage, but it’s mostly talking heads blah-blah-blahing, so I won’t include the links here.

If you have good sources, I will add them up top.

Because I love you guys, I will not add a photo of the orange guy to the post.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    83Comments

    4. 4.

      Nelle

      Thank you for no picture.  Funny how it insinuates into the brain.  The orange face appeared in a dream last week, about 3 am.  That was the end of sleeping that night.  I’m more cautious about what I look at, but it is everywhere.  Time for a news break?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      brendancalling

      Washington Post is liveblogging.

      Although I think my favorite blog today is Eschaton, which may be the only lefty blog not paying attention to any of this. Top post currently is something about Harvard and Taylor Swift.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Wow. Dolt 45 declined to spout off after court, just strode right on past the press pool and sent out the odious Habba to prevaricate in his stead.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Quinerly

      I am following on the Tune In app…MSNBC on my outside speakers.

      As a retired atty, I find it incredibly interesting that there are 2 attys on the jury. For most of my practice lawyers were excluded from jury duty in Missouri. Only in the last few years of my practice was the rule changed.

      Would love for our atty BJers to weigh in on their thoughts about having lawyers on this jury.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Villago Delenda Est: You can kind of see his face on the CSPAN whine embed, but it’s small.

      I had to take down the ABC video embed because his ugly, reptile face was fucking HUGE, and that’s the image that showed until you played the video.

      Just could not do it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      Doing the Daily Kos.  Simple summaries.

      The defensive strategy chosen goes long on hanging the jury with one guy.  This won’t end in an innocent verdict; only guilty or hung.  “He did it but everyone does it and ‘outsiders’ are making it a deal, along with Cohen seeking vengeance.”

      Were I the prosecutors, I’d have Michael Cohen’s testimony sandwiched in deep between the two most trustable and polished witnesses.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Quinerly: I heard last night on Lawfare that there are 3 attorneys on the jury.  I don’t know which number is right, but either way, it’s interesting.

      Like you, I found it surprising.  I think it happens more than we know because Harry Litman was talking about when he was on jury duty.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gin & Tonic

      Where are BJ peeps following along on the NY Election Interference case?

      Nowhere. Life is too short as it is.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: That BLOWS MY MIND.  I’ve never been called and thankfully so.  Wait 2 hours and then be told, “We’d rather not have an attorney who can easily second-guess everything we say and do AND knows what all the sidebars with the judge are about.”

      And I don’t practice.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: Fair enough!

      Tyler McBrien from Lawfare will be doing two summaries every week.  A Wednesday summary of Mon-Tues events and a Saturday summary of Thur-Fri events.

      I plan to read that for sure.  He is an excellent writer.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      currants

      @Quinerly:

      Lawyers and even judges serve on juries in MA. I was on a jury relatively recently, and when the case was settled (after we were empaneled), the judge came back to speak to us about what happened and why. He said that doing so was a result of his recent jury service and how little information was given to jurors and he wanted to change that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Quinerly

      @WaterGirl:

      Each state is different.

      There is some on line speculation that an atty on this jury would be more likely to hang the jury decision.

      I am not so sure. My feelings….for the most part, attys respect the system, rules, judges, the court room setting. I think Trump’s antics, plus his falling asleep/overall disrespect for the process will piss off these attys.

      I am curious what others think.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      Lawyers usually get dinged with peremptory challenges, but when you have to use them to get rid of people who you think hate you, lawyers can get through.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      smith

      In TFG’s other encounter with the law today, his attorneys have reached an agreement with the court to fix the worst flaws in the proposed bond for the fraud judgment so that the Schwab bank acct is truly and legally pledged if he loses his appeal. I still think that money is probably already pledged as collateral for something else, and it will be a bitch for the state to actually claim it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      @Anonymous At Work

      Touched base with a friend here who is currently serving on a jury. He told me they pump in white noise during the sidebars but that from his particular seat in the jury he’s close enough to clearly hear what’s said at the bench. Also said he informed the judge of this and was essentially given the response, “That’s life, kiddo. Nothing to be done about it.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Quinerly: Plus side of attorneys: “This is it?”
      Negative side: “This is an incredibly sanitized version of a lot of shit TFG does. And it IS all illegal.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JoyceH

      I’ve got dog class this evening and trying to decide if I want to bag it and stay home and glut out on trial coverage. It’s not every day the worst and most dangerous person of my lifetime goes on criminal trial.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anonymous At Work

      @NotMax: A practicing litigator as I think at least 2 are would NOT need to hear anything.  “Objection!” with the judge or opposing attorney requesting a sidebar would be enough to 90%.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      Lawyers usually get dinged with peremptory challenges, but when you have to use them to get rid of people who you think hate you, lawyers can get through.

      That makes total sense!  I should have thought of that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Geminid

      @Quinerly: My Atlanta friend was talking yesterday about his experience on Georgia criminal juries. He retired from civil law practice some years ago, and has served on juries for three criminal trials.

      He said that in general he thought jury members “really want to get it right” and tried their best. As for himself, he said he never participated much in deliberations because he’s a “professional persuader” (he’s a good one!) and did not think it was fair. He avoided being named foreman for the same reason. He’s a very scrupulous person though, and some lawyers might not see their role like he did.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      Interesting from TPM:

      David Pecker’s Je Ne Sais Quoi

      Some things cannot be described. They’re beyond the power of words, they exist in the ethereal moment, unable to be fully captured.

      One such thing is the full David Pecker package. We’re wrapping now, as Pecker started to explain the fame of a tabloid editor, and as he casually discusses the world of “checkbook journalism” and earnestly peers down to talk about the $10,000 budget assigned for each story. I would feel ridiculous even mentioning any notion of honesty or ethical obligation to the public here — it’s a different world, a different language.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Leto

      Came back from a long dog walk to find Marc Short, Mike Dense’s chief of staff, blabbering on MSNBC about how “the country is so polarized at this point, that most of the electorate doesn’t like either candidate” and just immediately muted it. Again, most of MNSBC’s morning/afternoon coverage is dominated by former Republicans/conservatives. It’s basically not worth watching till around 6pm EST.

      @Villago Delenda Est: Clean up on aisle everywhere… just clean it all.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      So the trial is done for today.  Resuming tomorrow 11am Eastern time, going from 11-2pm.

      Short day!

      edit: starting late because of the contempt hearing and leaving early because of Passover. Thanks to brendancalling and PAM Dirac.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Leto

      @WaterGirl:

      One such thing is the full David Pecker package.

      How long were they waiting to write that? Was that one stored for just this occasion? Is it too early to start a drinking game? Hahaha, just so many jokes with that one sentence.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @Leto: from TPM comments

      pablointhegazebo

      I regret that without cameras in the courtroom we will not be treated to a scene of an erect Pecker standing in the witness box with his hand on one of tfg’s bibles.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Anoniminous

      Just the first steps in the kabuki.  In order of low-to-high likelihood in the context of WTFDIK and IANAL so IMHO:

      If he is found Not Guilty that’s the end of it.

      If a hung jury and a retrial and the kabuki resets to start.

      If he is found guilty he’ll appeal.

      Thus this particular tate, tanzen, roppo, or mie is meh  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Another Scott

      @NotMax: I was on a civil trial jury for a few days a few years ago.  At the end of jury selection the judge called the opposing teams up to the bench.  I heard him saying to the opposing teams (in a whisper) that he was concerned that we were an all white jury (because the plaintiffs were a Black family).   Both sides agreed in whispers that they thought we could be fair.

      And I think we were.  (We found for the Black family.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      TBone

      Until I can see (find) a full transcript of the prosecution’s opening statement, I’m reserving my opinion today.  Except to say that objections and side bars during opening are 🧐

      I am not a lawyer, by design 🤣

      Reply
    55. 55.

      smith

       

      @counterfactual: That’s why they had to make Knight’s access to the money in the Schwab account ironclad, so they will have the money if they need to pay. As it was originally set up, TFG could have played games with it so the money would be inaccessible when the time came.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: Wonder which way that will cut.  Will it make jurors think, “The really rich DO live in a different world and cutting checks is just part of their world” or “No wonder TFG seems so entitled; he just cuts a check and makes legal problems disappear.”

      I wonder if the prosecution or defense will try to run with it later on.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      oldgold

      I really dislike how leisurely these trials move. All the damn breaks and interruptions are BS. Once started, jury cases should be tried hard from 9 to 5 with minimal breaks and go 5 days a week. Of course, there will be exceptions to this, but they should be very rare.

      Stopping at 12:30 today? What the hell? And, worse, every Wednesday no trial session. The inconvenience to the parties and jurors, the opportunity for mischief and losing the narrative are all problems with this pacing. And, yes, I know this Judge is better than most at keeping things moving.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      TBone

      @oldgold: the longer and more drawn out it is, the more Dotard suffers.  He has to get up and get sprayed every morning to sit at Judge Merchan’s mercy.  That’s part of why he’s sleeping, the other part is sedation I bet.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Leto

      @oldgold: the judge has more than just this one trial; he’s working multiple trials at once, and has taken Wednesday as the day that he tries to do more of the administrative work on a lot of them. Want this shit to move faster? Judicial reform: add more federal judges, add more SC members. Do I like it taking this long? Fuck no, but I also recognize that unlike Cannon, most of these judges are trying to move it as fast as they can.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      oldgold

      @TBone:  So what?  That is not the purpose of this exercise.

      From Mueller forward, the systems inability to move forward at reasonable pace has been Trump’s ally.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Captain C

      JOSH KOVENSKY
      |
      12:29 p.m.

      And We’re Wrapping

      Justice Merchan dismissed the jury. We’ll be back tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. for a hearing on Trump’s contempt charges. The trial itself — with Pecker’s questioning — will recommence at 11:00 a.m., and go through 2:00 p.m.

      Contempt charges?  What did I miss today (or last week when I was on vacation)?!?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      oldgold

      @Leto: Let him do his paperwork Saturday morning.

       

      This just isn’t any old case. The Judge has a responsibility to keep this damn circus on the road.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      dmsilev

      @oldgold:

      And, worse, every Wednesday no trial session.

      The judge reserves Wednesday for hearings on all the other trials on his docket. Would you shut down all the other cases and their path towards trial for the six or so weeks that this one is estimated to need?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Leto

      @Captain C: Bragg’s office has raised several instances where the Russian asset has potentially violated his gag order on tweeting threats to/about the jury. They count 10 instances so far, so tomorrow’s ruling will be on that.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      LAO

      @Baud: In my experience, it’s virtually impossible not to seat a lawyer on Manhattan jury. In the last SDNY jury voir dire I participated in, 1/3 of the panel of prospective jurors were either practicing attorneys or had law degrees.

      Reply

