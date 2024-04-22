Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

People are weird.

In after Baud. Damn.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Long Week Begins

Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Long Week Begins

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Passover begins at sunset this evening; Chag Pesach Sameach (Happy holiday) to those who observe.
 
Hold tight to the happy thoughts:

A little treat, to start your morning. At the Washington Post, Jen Rubin, genuinely apostate Repub, on “A rotten week for MAGA Republicans’ feeble stunts“: [gift link]

MAGA House Republicans would rather do anything but their jobs. They would rather indulge right-wing media consumers with baseless impeachments, motions to vacate the speaker’s chair (again!), fruitless hearings and parroting Russian propaganda. None of these activities serves the interests of the voters; none improves U.S. national security. For these minions of Donald Trump, chaos and paralysis appear to be the goal. Fortunately for the country, Democrats have figured out how to short-circuit the antics and humiliate Republicans…

In dismissing the articles of [the Mayorkas] impeachment with a party-line vote, Senate Democrats ignored crocodile tears from the likes of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who voted against the most meritorious impeachment in history following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — that dismissing an impeachment before trial would create a bad precedent (unlike letting an insurrectionist off the hook?). Schumer deserves credit for nipping in the bud the GOP-controlled House’s abuse of power.

When Republicans blatantly lie, disregard their oaths and — to borrow a phrase — weaponize government, Democrats have an obligation to call them out. That entails refusing to take Republican antics seriously. When hearings and investigations obviously lack good faith, the Democrats can uphold the stature of Congress by simply walking away and refusing to play these games…

Democratic partisans often find fault with their politicians for being “too nice” or “lacking a killer instinct.” Whatever the merits of their past complaints (e.g., leaving the filibuster in place), they should acknowledge that Democratic lawmakers — especially those in the minority of a chaotic, feckless House — have learned a thing or two over the past couple of years.

Democrats have learned to give Republicans the respect they deserve — which, often, is none.

 
Meanwhile, across the aisle…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Harrison Wesley
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah
  • Shalimar
  • Suzanne
  • TBone
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • thruppence

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      Interesting beginning to the week.  I learned from Kristi Noem that Trump doesn’t think he is better than anyone else.  I also learned that she and I don’t speak the same language because her words do not mean the same thing my words do.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I do think resurgent isolationism is part of political realignment.  The world is messy, and our responses are always imperfect, so there’s a feeling that the best thing to do is disengage.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Not wrong. I’m personally holding off on the celebrations until the jury foreman says “guilty, your Honor”, but it’s good to know that the justice system applies to people like him as well.

      (Can’t help but wonder if the judge can respond to repeated threats against jurors, witnesses, court officers, and the like in violation of the gag order by revoking the defendant’s bail.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      thruppence

      Saw a guy yesterday with a camo KENNEDY24 ball cap on. We treasure our diversity but it sure includes a lot of goddamn fucking idiots.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      Vice President Harris will visit Wisconsin today, according to this morning’s Politico Playbook:

      At the White House

      Biden will return to Washington from Wilmington, Delaware. Later he will deliver remarks commemorating Earth Day at Prince Wiliam Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia.

      Harris will travel to LaCrosse, Wisconsin in the afternoon to hold a discussion with nursing home care workers. Medicaid and Medicare Services Director Chiquita Brooks-LaSure will join in the event. Later the VP will deliver remarks at an organizing event focused on reproductive freedoms and will return to the White House this evening.

      Should be beautiful weather for the Earth Day event.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RandomMonster

      I think they still have to pick the 6 alternate jurors. Which means Stinky may get to hear more unvarnished opinions of him from average New Yorkers.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      This is a big case for us. It could mean that women in 22 states will be denied life saving emergecny medical care by religious/legal decree.
      Just astonishing in terms of where the US fits internationally regarding womens rights. This would put us far behind Saudi Arabia. It’s horrifying how quickly what would have been considered insane pre Dobbs is now “normal”. American women MAY win the right to receive life saving medical care in this court case, or it MAY be denied.
      “National standards of emergecny medical care” will now be determined by religious extremists and Right wing lawyers, but only regarding women. Men will still receive modern best practices medical care, by law.

      For almost 40 years, American hospitals have operated under a federal law that says they must treat and stabilize any patient experiencing a medical emergency. But now, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act finds itself on a collision course with conservative states that want to ban abortion in nearly all cases. The Biden administration has sued Idaho, saying that state’s abortion ban violates EMTALA because its exceptions are too narrow to allow doctors to perform abortions if needed to stabilize a patient. Texas, meanwhile, has sued the Biden administration, saying it’s using EMTALA as an end-run around state abortion bans to “mandate that every hospital and emergency-room physician perform abortions. ”The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments about the Idaho case April 24. Its ruling is expected to impact the Texas case, as well as the future of both state-level abortion bans and national standards of emergency medicine.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      H.E.Wolf

      @RandomMonster: I think they still have to pick the 6 alternate jurors. ​

       Already done (last Friday). Opening statement(s) may be completed today, although the court session will end early because of the beginning of Passover.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      Biden will return to Washington from Wilmington, Delaware. Later he will deliver remarks commemorating Earth Day at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia.

      I used to hang out more than occasionally at PWFP.  Sometimes I’d drive there straight from picking up my car at the Pentagon City Metro stop, which was then just a gravel lot.  Back in 1979 outbound traffic on I-95 wasn’t a disaster yet, and PWFP was still safely outside the DC sprawl.  I’d have the place practically to myself.

      Things have changed a bit!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.