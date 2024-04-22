Wishing everyone a happy Passover: Chag Pesach Sameach.

This is the beautiful Barcelona Haggadah from c1340 showing the seder night dinner that will be held across the world tonight …. pic.twitter.com/nhMTIUDIo2 — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) April 22, 2024



Passover begins at sunset this evening; Chag Pesach Sameach (Happy holiday) to those who observe.



Hold tight to the happy thoughts:

We never got to properly celebrate the Biden/Harris inauguration because Trump and Republicans tried to kill us with Covid and had a terrorist attack at the capitol. We should really party this time and celebrate. — Robert Welch II (@WelchRobII) April 21, 2024

"When Republicans blatantly lie, disregard their oaths and — to borrow a phrase — weaponize government, Democrats have an obligation to call them out," @jrubinblogger writes. https://t.co/J8dNOyZf4k — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) April 21, 2024

A little treat, to start your morning. At the Washington Post, Jen Rubin, genuinely apostate Repub, on “A rotten week for MAGA Republicans’ feeble stunts“: [gift link]

MAGA House Republicans would rather do anything but their jobs. They would rather indulge right-wing media consumers with baseless impeachments, motions to vacate the speaker’s chair (again!), fruitless hearings and parroting Russian propaganda. None of these activities serves the interests of the voters; none improves U.S. national security. For these minions of Donald Trump, chaos and paralysis appear to be the goal. Fortunately for the country, Democrats have figured out how to short-circuit the antics and humiliate Republicans…

In dismissing the articles of [the Mayorkas] impeachment with a party-line vote, Senate Democrats ignored crocodile tears from the likes of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who voted against the most meritorious impeachment in history following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — that dismissing an impeachment before trial would create a bad precedent (unlike letting an insurrectionist off the hook?). Schumer deserves credit for nipping in the bud the GOP-controlled House’s abuse of power. When Republicans blatantly lie, disregard their oaths and — to borrow a phrase — weaponize government, Democrats have an obligation to call them out. That entails refusing to take Republican antics seriously. When hearings and investigations obviously lack good faith, the Democrats can uphold the stature of Congress by simply walking away and refusing to play these games… Democratic partisans often find fault with their politicians for being “too nice” or “lacking a killer instinct.” Whatever the merits of their past complaints (e.g., leaving the filibuster in place), they should acknowledge that Democratic lawmakers — especially those in the minority of a chaotic, feckless House — have learned a thing or two over the past couple of years. Democrats have learned to give Republicans the respect they deserve — which, often, is none.



Meanwhile, across the aisle…

News cycles will be spent whining about Biden not doing enough press conferences and yet those same reporters will stay silent about Trump's policies toward them for fear of losing access. So freaking tired of the double standard. https://t.co/1FnMVOCjw5 — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) April 20, 2024

The House Republican Conference is spending the days after passing the foreign aid package in open war with each other on social media. https://t.co/q9ihsPlvqx — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 21, 2024