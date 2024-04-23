Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

11 Comments

You know, it’s been a little over a year since Max came home with me, and it’s kind of amazing how much the two of us have bonded over that time. He’s really an interesting beast, and so unlike all the other cats I have known. He’s stubborn and willful but also desperate for attention always, he’s independent, yet needs significant amount of petting and love. He’s ornery as all hell, but mostly in a playful sense.

He has a ton of really weird idiosyncracies- one of which is that if I call him, he comes RACING in and I can hear his little bell jingling the whole way, and as soon as he has sight of me, he starts chirping and then chirps with every step.

Another really funny thing he does is that showering is no longer a private affair. When I get into the shower, he will come into the bathroom and sit outside the shower the entire time I am in there, he will sit there quietly. When I finish and pull open the curtain, it always startles him, and he starts chatting up a storm and doing the figure eight between my legs getting hair stuck all over them. He then follows me to the bedroom, and as I am sitting on the bed putting my socks on, he chatters non stop and attacks the socks as I try to put them on.

He’s really turned out to be a first rate companion, and I am so glad he is here.

      frosty

      I'm not a cat person. But for a cat like Max I could come around. I like the descriptions of chattering and chirping.

      Chief Oshkosh

      My wife had a cat like that, got her a couple of years before we married and we had her with us for a good, long time. Just non-stop love for over 17 years. Originally a rescue, natch.

So enriching

      So enriching

      ETA: She was part Siamese, had the colorings and the "intelligence." But it ended there. She was round in body and face, and sort of goofy looking. And no whiny meow – just the chirping and purring. God we loved the cat.

      Ripley

      Another really funny thing he does is that showering is no longer a private affair. When I get into the shower, he will come into the bathroom and sit outside the shower the entire time I am in there, he will sit there quietly.

      One of my little dogs does the same thing, then starts licking my legs while I towel off. "OK, buddy, that's… OK, enough… git!"

Ya love 'em, but sometimes…

      Ya love ’em, but sometimes…

