I just finished reading Will Leitch’s latest novel THE TIME HAS COME, which is probably one of the first American novels about our sorta-kinda-maybe-post-pandemic world. Highly recommended, if you’re in the mood for a narrative where most people are basically doing their (however ill-conceived) best, putting one foot in front of the other, trying to make their world a little better. There is genuine horror and tragedy — such being an inescapable part of life — but it’s basically a gentle book, and right now ‘gentle’ is what I can cope with in my long-form reading.

Even though I can barely tell a baseball from a hockey puck, there are a handful of professional sports writers among my cherished favorites: Damon Runyon, Charlie Pierce, Hunter S. Thompson, Roy Blount… and Will Leitch. Leitch’s Medium newsletter is always a bright spot in my (e)mailbox, and I always look forward to reading his work at NYMag.

Here’s his latest there — “We’re at Peak Sports Right Now for a Reason”: