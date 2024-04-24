Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Will Leitch Is A Good Read

by | 9 Comments

I just finished reading Will Leitch’s latest novel THE TIME HAS COME, which is probably one of the first American novels about our sorta-kinda-maybe-post-pandemic world. Highly recommended, if you’re in the mood for a narrative where most people are basically doing their (however ill-conceived) best, putting one foot in front of the other, trying to make their world a little better. There is genuine horror and tragedy — such being an inescapable part of life — but it’s basically a gentle book, and right now ‘gentle’ is what I can cope with in my long-form reading.

Even though I can barely tell a baseball from a hockey puck, there are a handful of professional sports writers among my cherished favorites: Damon Runyon, Charlie Pierce, Hunter S. Thompson, Roy Blount… and Will Leitch. Leitch’s Medium newsletter is always a bright spot in my (e)mailbox, and I always look forward to reading his work at NYMag.

Here’s his latest there — “We’re at Peak Sports Right Now for a Reason”:

I think you could argue that sports writ large are booming in a way they haven’t in decades. Just about every single professional and college league, even Major League Baseball, has seen a dramatic uptick in television ratings over the last year, and most are well-positioned in a TV and streaming world that values sports advertising dollars more than ever. The NBA playoffs are as thrilling as they have been in years. (BANG! BANG!). The NFL Draft, which is several hours of huge men awkwardly stuffed into suits reading names off Excel spreadsheets, will be watched by tens upon tens of millions of people. College football is so popular that it has fundamentally and forever changed how athletics on college campuses work. And, perhaps most exciting, women’s sports are exploding with more people now watching women’s basketball than men’s. People are even optimistic about the Olympics this summer, and people are never, ever optimistic about the Olympics. You could make a very strong argument that we are at peak sports right now.

This is partly because, well, sports are awesome and people (and buffalo with the voice of Buck Bennett) enjoy watching awesome things. But I believe the main reason for this is that sports are fulfilling their primary purpose — to serve as a distraction from the outside world — particularly well at the moment. Regardless of how much time my fellow Knicks fans and I invest in the team’s playoff run, sports do not actually matter much to our lives, which is why they’re so fun to obsess over. They’re an ultimately harmless place to put all those emotions and hopes and anxieties that we struggle with every day. If my team wins, I am happy, and if they lose, I am sad. That is pure; there is nothing else in the world like it. This is why sports are the perfect distraction — distraction from despair, distraction from boredom, distraction from loneliness, distraction from the fact that someday you and I and everyone we know is going to die. The more people need distraction, the more they are going to turn to sports.

And in this election year, if there’s one thing the people are clearly saying, over and over, it’s that they want to be distracted…

… The impulse to tune out is an entirely sane one and, again, why sports are here in the first place. And, even as someone who believes this election is considerably more important than the last one, or really any in my lifetime, I must admit that I do get it. I remember covering the 2016 Republican Convention in Cleveland for Bloomberg Politics, being at Quicken Loans Arena when Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination with an apocalyptic speech that was so terrifying it made my stomach turn. After a campaign like that one, and a speech that overwhelming, all I could think the next morning was Wow, I really want to watch a baseball game right now. I yearned to escape from the world that Trump was beginning to take over. I wanted to go somewhere where I could, for a few hours anyway, pretend it wasn’t happening.

The “stick to sports” mantra has always been a ridiculous one; you can’t separate sports from politics because you can’t separate anything from politics. Every aspect of sports is affected by politics, from the anthem before the game, to how the stadium you’re watching the game in was funded, to how much the person you bought your hot dog from is getting paid. But more than any other field, sports is a place where you can purchase the illusion that you are experiencing something outside the realm of politics. And that is an extremely desirable and profitable illusion right now…

    9Comments

    Maxim

      Maxim

      I think Mr. Leitch is perhaps underestimating the power of reading a good book for escapism. But sportsball events are also very useful.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      damn straight, its a way to escape from everything going on that so many have trouble dealing with. I think a good number of them have made up their minds on what to do and are just waiting to vote and tuning out, finding any distraction until its time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      Wonderful article.  I get it, I do, how sports fans resent intrusion by the real world. I feel it myself: “Please, just once, let me have some uncomplicated fun.”
      But it’s certain fans’ reactions, their hostile and even violent reactions (to, for example, something as sweet and innocuous as Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce, going to the Super Bowl to cheer him on, and enjoying the game more than she expected)  that make me considerably less sympathetic than I might otherwise be.  To be that wildly over-reactive tells me they don’t “just want a distraction,” but that Sports is bound up inside them with all the other stuff that makes them unpleasant people probably all the time.

      Somewhat related to this, I want to mention a YT I saw recently.  The channel is “Mythical Kitchen,” and it does lighthearted-but-serious conversations around food.  One thing they do is “[Insert Famous Person] Eats Their Last Meal.”  The host asks a famous (or famous-ish) person to describe what their perfect final meal would be.  The Kitchen prepares and serves that very meal, and he and his guest eat the meal and talk about whatever they feel like for about half an hour.

      He recently had on Hank Green, a polymath science vlogger, and one of the topics that came up was how to deal with so much awfulness prevalent in the world and in our faces right now.  And Hank’s response was, I thought, excellent.  If I can recap it briefly, it was: “For every subject matter that makes you despair, there are people who are working on that subject to make things better.  Look into the efforts you don’t hear about, because they are real and they are there. Also:  you can’t possibly care about everything all at once all the time.  Pick the things that are most important to you, that most resonate with you, and focus on those.”

      We need distractions, because “caring about everything everywhere all at once” is not a recipe for sanity, much less joy.

      We also need to chose which causes to focus our attention and energy on, and do deep dives into the very real and meaningful efforts people all over the world are making to address those causes.​

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dangerman

      But I believe the main reason for this is that sports are fulfilling their primary purpose — to serve as a distraction from the outside world — particularly well at the moment.

      Part of it is there are some amazing stories.

      Ohtani is a freak of nature. It’s been 100 years since anything comparable and it may be another 100 until it is seen again.

      Wembanyama does things no human should be able to do. MJ was great. LeBron is/was great. Magic is the best baller I ever saw; 6′ 9″ point guard is amazing. But, VW is a freak.

      Mahomes is the  same.

      Caitlyn Clark doesn’t qualify as a freak of nature yet but is an amazing story.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      frosty

      I has a sad because I can’t figure out any way to watch the Orioles without signing up to a service that provides (and pays) Fox News. So for now I’ll follow them in the Baltimore Banner, the non-profit alternative to the Sun* which is falling down the hedge-fund-ownership rathole. The Banner posts clips of the amazing plays, at least.

      *Sad. This from a Sun subscriber who managed to read it daily while living in the DC suburbs in College Park and just over the Mason-Dixon Line in PA. I gave it up when the Tribune bought them.

      Anyway, go O’s!!!

      Reply

