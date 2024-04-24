(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Apparently President Biden directed that ATACMS be sent to Ukraine about two months ago.

State Department's like, "Hey, just FYI, we're totally sending ATACAMS missiles to Ukraine. And guess what? There's more where that came from!" After Russia being hysterical over the $1 billion weapons package for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/FJejLrmjYi — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 24, 2024

They started moving as part of the military aid package we announced on March 12. And those missiles arrived in Ukraine this month. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) April 24, 2024

And I'll defer to them to speak about their use and how they may or may not be operationalized in their own military operations …moving forward. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) April 24, 2024

What we have to wait to find out is what “inside Ukrainian sovereign territory” means. Does it include Russian occupied Crimea? If so, does it include the Kerch strait bridge?

As we’ve discussed, Putin’s and Russia’s intention is to destroy as much of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure before the US aid arrives over the next couple of weeks.

After the Senate passed the aid bill, Russia went ballistic, hitting Kharkiv and Odesa with missiles! They just can't handle the truth of their failure. pic.twitter.com/QZCOya7MkI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 24, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It Is Very Important to Implement All of Our Agreements with President Biden One Hundred Percent – Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, President Biden signed into law the support package passed by the U.S. Congress, including support for Ukraine. The six-month path is now over. No matter what anyone says, we are securing the support we need to further protect lives from Russian attacks. These days, we have been working with our American friends at all levels as actively as possible to quickly fill this package from the United States with the weapons our warriors need. From ATACMS and artillery, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS munitions to the necessary air defense systems and vehicles. I am grateful to President Biden, the U.S. Congress, and all Americans who realize the need to take the wind out of Putin’s sails, not to submit to him, as only then will there truly be fewer threats to freedom. Together we can make this happen. I thank all Americans working in the defense industry. I am grateful to each state that produces weapons that are now truly defending democracy and our way of life. Our entire cooperation – of Ukraine and the United States, every manifestation of support for our defense now – strengthens both our nations and all our partners, the entire world that wants to live by the rules, not in violence and chaos. Now we will do everything to compensate for the six months that have passed in debate and doubt. We must turn what the Russian occupier has managed to do over this time and what Putin is planning now against him. All his actions at the front, all his attacks on our energy sector and infrastructure, all his terror against our cities and villages – all this should mobilize us, everyone in the world who really values life, to put more pressure on Russia. It is very important to implement all of our agreements with President Biden one hundred percent. Thank you, America! Today, I met with diplomats working in Ukraine – representatives of partner states and international organizations – to discuss our steps for the sake of the Peace Summit – for the sake of bringing real peace closer. We now have a real chance to rally the world’s majority and force Russia to abide by international law – to force Russia into peace. The world has this power. And in diplomacy, we must succeed in the same way as in everything else – namely, we must not let Putin split the world, we must not let him disrupt the Peace Summit – we must engage as many states as possible in the work for real peace. Today, I presented our vision in this regard to all ambassadors working in Ukraine and urged them to work even harder to ensure that the first Summit in Switzerland yields the necessary outcome. Invitations to the Peace Summit in Switzerland will be sent to world leaders shortly. And one more thing. There was a report today by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Defense Minister Umerov on the supplies for our military, the training of our brigades, and our actions on the frontline and against the Russian war machine in general. We need strength in all formats, in every aspect, so that we can achieve peace as soon as possible through strong positions and strong actions. Thank you to everyone who helps! Thank you to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! I am proud of our people! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also address a meeting with the foreign and Ukrainian diplomatic corps. Video below followed by English transcript.

Please Spread the Truth About the War in Your Countries and Help Bolster Our Air Defense – Speech by the President at the Meeting with Foreign and Ukrainian Ambassadors Good afternoon, dear attendees, dear ladies and gentlemen, dear representatives of partner countries and our diplomats – representatives of Ukraine! I am glad to see all of you today, united in this assembly, ready to collaborate towards achieving a just peace and restoring genuine tranquility in international relations. Unity is the world’s most important asset today. For it is only the unity of everyone who genuinely disapproves of the war that can end it. You all know that Russia’s resources, which can be used to continue and expand aggression and terror – and not only against Ukraine – are quite significant. It is extremely difficult to counter this alone. It is also extremely difficult to force Russia into peace alone. Ukraine has the largest experience in the world in negotiating with Russia one-on-one for the sake of peace. Since 2014, when Russian aggression began, hundreds of rounds of negotiations have taken place in various formats, and this process has always resulted in deception on the part of Russia, as witnessed by respected international mediators. Now there are virtually no international norms left that Russia has not already violated. The UN Charter, major conventions, and numerous bilateral treaties with both Ukraine and other countries have been rejected by the insanity reigning in the Kremlin today. However, peace must be achieved anyway – and most importantly, it must be fair, in order not to give way to other wars. Ukraine’s point is that war and ineffective international rules should not become the new “normal” for international relations. The sovereignty of each state, its territorial integrity, and all elements of security – starting with radiation and food security – must be guaranteed. Ukraine has offered the world a Peace Formula – a formula of clear steps that can restore the effectiveness of international law, primarily the UN Charter, and actually re-establish security for Ukraine and the world as a whole. The strength of the Peace Formula is that its points are clear in terms of security and justice for every country on every continent. And when we ensure the implementation of the Peace Formula for Ukraine in unity, it will create a new basis for restoring broken security and just peace in all parts of the world. Dear ladies and gentlemen! In June, Switzerland will host the first inaugural Global Peace Summit, and your heads of state will soon receive invitations to attend. I thank all those who are already helping to prepare the Summit, all the leaders, all the leaders’ advisors and diplomatic teams who are really bringing peace closer. And we will be grateful to each of you who will do your utmost now to facilitate the effective participation of your countries at the level of leaders in the Summit. It is really important – and not only for Ukraine – that the world majority attend the Summit. The more active the world is now in restoring a just peace for Ukraine, the more likely it is that others in the world will not become victims of similar aggressions. It is not brute force that should determine the world order, but the UN Charter, and in unity we can force Russia to comply with international law. In June, at the Summit, we will start agreeing on the first foundations of peace and put forward a shared global vision of how peace should work. That is why everyone is important, every nation, every leader. Africa must be represented and heard in global affairs, and not only in food security issues. A stable, predictable, peaceful world is a world in which no one has the ability to spread violence and chaos, including in African countries. This is exactly what Russia is spreading – destabilization and pain. That is why we are all equally interested in forcing Russia into peace and respect for international law. Latin America – this region should be involved in the resolution of global affairs. Asia. Australia and the Pacific region. Europe. North America. There are no state borders or natural barriers that can stop the spread of radiation. There is no nation that would simply put up with the captivity or deportation of people by a hostile state. There is no nation that would accept that someone is turning its cities into ruins. The Peace Formula must work for everyone, and I ask all of you to help ensure that the world is truly united at the Summit in Switzerland. We have precise intelligence information – specific data – that Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also has a specific plan – how to do it, how to reduce the number of participating countries, how to act to ensure that there is no peace for even longer. We will share with you, dear partners, at the level of diplomats, at the level of intelligence, Russia’s plans – specific plans and specific points. And together we must counteract this – we must work in unity for a just peace. I am grateful to everyone who is helping and will help. And one more thing that is important to say now. All of you, working in Ukraine, in Kyiv, like all Ukrainians, hear the air raid alert, rely on the power of our air defense, and see our people restoring life after the strikes… Russian terror is possible only because we still have fewer weapons and decisions to protect life than Russia has the ability to destroy. Please spread the truth about the war – about Russian terror – in your countries, and help bolster our air defense. You all know how effective Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS, Hawk and other modern air defense systems are. We need them here in Ukraine – in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Donbas and other cities suffering from Russian attacks. And every leader, every state, every ambassador that helps us with air defense now is not only a life saver, but also the one who reduces Russia’s temptation to wage war – the less the Kremlin achieves with terror, the more they will be interested in seeking peace. We must force Russia into this – all of us together. I thank all of you whose leaders will be in Switzerland at the Peace Summit. Glory to Ukraine!

And here is President Biden’s statement after signing the supplemental aid build:

The last push and LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/YJfwl7k2nd — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) April 24, 2024

US President @POTUS Joe Biden signed the aid package for Ukraine, which was approved by Congress. Weapons and other military equipment will be sent to Ukraine in the near future. The nearly $61 billion package signed is a vital step in strengthening our ability to protect our… pic.twitter.com/ZHemViQUnB — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) April 24, 2024

US President @POTUS Joe Biden signed the aid package for Ukraine, which was approved by Congress. Weapons and other military equipment will be sent to Ukraine in the near future. The nearly $61 billion package signed is a vital step in strengthening our ability to protect our independence, our sovereignty, and to maintain global peace. As the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, I want to express my gratitude to the American people, the US Congress, President Joe Biden, and my American counterpart, US Secretary of Defense @SecDef

Lloyd Austin, for their tireless support and solidarity.

🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸

In a podcast interview publishing later tonight Evelyn Farkas says the same thing https://t.co/ukDSVvhWdq — Mark Leon Goldberg (@MarkLGoldberg) April 24, 2024

Ya think?!?!

And, believe it or not, the sky did not fall on Earth, there was no "WW3," no boiling seas, no 40 years of darkness, no earthquakes, no volcanos, no mass hysteria, and no cats and dogs living together. What happened was Ukraine, as a result of a precise ATACMS strike, wiping… pic.twitter.com/K6XaECYJbu — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 24, 2024

And, believe it or not, the sky did not fall on Earth, there was no “WW3,” no boiling seas, no 40 years of darkness, no earthquakes, no volcanos, no mass hysteria, and no cats and dogs living together. What happened was Ukraine, as a result of a precise ATACMS strike, wiping out advanced Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea. Why? Why, God, why? Why couldn’t this be done two years ago, when so many good sons and daughters of Ukraine were still alive and we had a much, much better chance of defeating Russia’s aggression?

From Politico:

The Biden administration last month secretly shipped long-range missiles to Ukraine for the first time in the two-year war — and Kyiv has already used the weapon twice to strike deep behind Russian lines. In March, the U.S. quietly approved the transfer of a number of Army Tactical Missile Systems with a range of nearly 200 miles, said a senior Biden administration official and two U.S. officials, allowing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces to put at risk more Russian targets inside Ukrainian sovereign territory. The administration will include additional long-range ATACMS in a new $1 billion package of military aid President Joe Biden approved on Wednesday, one of the U.S. officials said. The provision of the long-range version of the ATACMS ends a lengthy drama in which Ukraine clamored for years to receive the weapon, driving a wedge between Washington and Kyiv. The U.S. quietly sent the medium-range version of the missile in October, but Ukraine continued to press for a weapon that would allow it to strike farther behind Russia’s lines. Ukrainian forces have used the long-range missiles twice, first against a Russian military base in Crimea and more recently against Russian forces east of Berdyansk near the Sea of Azov, the senior administration official said. The U.S. on Wednesday announced a new $1 billion package of weapons that will quickly be transferred to Ukraine now that Biden has signed off on the long-delayed foreign aid bill that passed the Senate this week. Among other weapons, the tranche will include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles for air defense; 155mm artillery rounds; Bradley Fighting Vehicles; Javelin anti-tank systems; and Claymore anti-personnel munitions, according to a Pentagon press release. POLITICO first reported in March that the U.S. was sending Ukraine a second round of a different version of ATACMS, one that travels 100 miles and carries warheads containing hundreds of cluster bombs. The senior administration official, who like others was granted anonymity to detail a sensitive decision, said the March shipment also included the long-range version, and that the missiles arrived in Ukraine this month. Russian military bloggers posted images of a strike on the Dhzankoy airbase last week and speculated that Ukraine used ATACMS.

🇺🇦The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense handed over 40 Ukrainian-made "Kozak-5" armoured vehicles to the 225th separate assault battalion. Now fighters are much better protected from debris and bullets during combat missions in the hottest areas of the frontline 💪 pic.twitter.com/gjv4onwgOc — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) April 24, 2024

Kyiv:

The heart of Kyiv right now. What we have now here is the greatest gift from the Ukrainian military fighting the enemy away from the world’s capital city of freedom. pic.twitter.com/ApiCKp4c3s — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 24, 2024

Serebryansky forest:

Serebryansky forest before and after the russian invasion.

The occupiers destroy everything on their way.

Ukraine needs support to drive the terrorists out of our land. 📹: @United24media pic.twitter.com/ibUKUJitCa — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 24, 2024

The Avdiivka front:

As said, strike on the Russian base/command post on the Avdiivka front.https://t.co/yXBBK1qRLg pic.twitter.com/rhjhp4RUuX — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 24, 2024

Krasnohorivka:

This morning Russian again attacked on the Krasnohorivka direction using “Turtle” tanks. Now a video has appeared of Russians evacuating one of these damaged tanks. https://t.co/Bfy7VPK6il pic.twitter.com/WRdcvpMM55 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 24, 2024

Kreminna direction:

Slightly damaged, due to inaccurate HIMARS strike, Russian 92H2E (previously mistaken for 96L6) all-altitude detection radar of the S-400 air defence system. As the source says: “The damage is a result of a HIMARS MLRS strike, two missiles were used. It is worth noting that… pic.twitter.com/3ttN1tAmuY — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 24, 2024

Slightly damaged, due to inaccurate HIMARS strike, Russian 92H2E (previously mistaken for 96L6) all-altitude detection radar of the S-400 air defence system. As the source says: “The damage is a result of a HIMARS MLRS strike, two missiles were used. It is worth noting that the strike occurred immediately after the arrival of the air defense system at the position. In other words, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reconnaissance drone was waiting for the complex to arrive at previously known positions. The HIMARS operator made an inaccurate strike, which resulted in minor damage to the radar. Also, it is worth noting the death of the signalman of the radio technical troops unit, senior sergeant Andrey Nikolaevich Bushuev (position “Koshma”), due to shrapnel wounds. Interesting point is that along with the S-300 air defense system (judging by the radar system it was S-400) , the Pantsir-S1 air defense system was also in position, which was responsible for covering the air defense system. However, the Pantsir failed to “detect” the approach of the missiles. Kreminna direction, Lugansk region. 10-15 April 2024.” https://t.me/dosye_shpiona/521

I don’t think this is going to work:

/2. Russian MT-LB with anti drone cageshttps://t.co/aXWYicCYaR pic.twitter.com/5YQrIMrx4u — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 23, 2024

/4. Russian Murom observation post with anti-drone cagehttps://t.co/RJLKo02qn6 pic.twitter.com/W2ia6xsUBQ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 24, 2024

Smolensk, Russia:

Oil refinery in Smolensk saying 'no worries, everything's under control' pic.twitter.com/khGN9B79IC — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 24, 2024

/2. Additional footage shows that two oil depots were attacked in Smolensk region tonight. The second one is located 270km from the Ukraine border in the village of Razdorovo

(54.6716921, 32.1936939) https://t.co/UHDdkmfCVV pic.twitter.com/fo70fcReLN — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 24, 2024

"I think its very instructive to look at Kremlin propaganda and what they seem to be preparing their society for," @shustry tells @JacobHeilbrunn. "They're preparing their society for a total war." Watch the full event ➡️ https://t.co/jhWseWRo3H pic.twitter.com/XsM3TnBgE1 — Eurasia Center (@ACEurasia) April 24, 2024

Here’s the description of the event from the Eurasia Center:

In the aftermath of Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has risen on the international stage to become a pivotal player in global politics. With noteworthy access to Zelenskyy during Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Simon Shuster, staff writer for Time magazine and a long-time reporter in Russia and Ukraine, crafts a story of Zelenskyy’s days and weeks around the invasion in this insightful biographical account of the wartime leader and his rise in power. Alongside the months Shuster spent embedded with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team in Kyiv after the full-scale invasion began, the biography covers four years of reporting on the president, including travels and interviews with Zelenskyy, as well as interviews with his inner circle and his opponents. From his unique vantage point, Shuster reflects on the critical decisions and believed mistakes within Ukraine’s leadership around Russia’s invasion, and how it could have been prevented. The Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center hosts a fireside chat with Simon Shuster in conversation with Jacob Heilbrunn, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Eurasia Center, to discuss Shuster’s biography of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Showman: Inside the Invasion That Shook the World and Made a Leader of Volodymyr Zelensky, and his insights on the country and its leadership. What message did Shuster hope to send in the narratives he crafted around Zelenskyy as a wartime leader? And what did he come to understand about Zelenskyy’s transformation?

And here’s the video of the event:

That’s enough for tonight.

