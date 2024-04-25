On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
arrieve
More pictures from the walking tour in Al Balad, the old town in Jeddah.
This set is mostly street scenes in Al Balad. This is one of main shopping streets.
I always love the byways and alleyways in big cities.
A cafe.
A couple taking a coffee break. (If you’re curious—I admit it, I was—she drank the coffee by lifting her veil just enough to bring the cup underneath it.)
Tourists are a new experience for Saudis, but the people were very friendly and would smile and say hello. But only the bold, beautiful teenage girls really approached us. They took our pictures, and we took theirs, and a few of the bravest ones asked if they could take videos. They wanted to know my name and where I was from and where else I was going in Saudi Arabia.
The guide yelled at one girl for bothering me and I said, “It’s all right. I told her she could take my picture.” The girl just beamed at me. Honestly I was happy to have them take as many pictures as they wanted—a little recompense for all the pictures I’ve been taking on the sly for the past twenty years.
As we walked through Al Balad, we constantly had to jump aside to avoid the golf carts that the construction crews and various official-looking types were driving at great speed through the narrow streets.
When the walking tour was over and it was time for us to meet the bus taking us back to the ship, we also went by golf cart. I took this picture through the windshield as we barreled around corners at a speed I hadn’t realized golf carts could achieve, while the call to prayer from multiple mosques echoed through the streets.
That’s one of my favorite memories of Jeddah.
The tugboat arriving to escort us out of the very busy harbor.
The lighthouse at the Jeddah harbor. It had been pointed out to us the previous afternoon when we were returning to the ship, and I thought it looked interesting but I couldn’t get a picture and we weren’t allowed to walk around the port area.
But the night we left, we sailed right past it, all lit up and doing its job, and fortunately I had my phone handy.
The last set of pictures will be from Yanbu.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings