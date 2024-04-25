Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Fight them, without becoming them!

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Battle won, war still ongoing.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Come on, man.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – arrieve – Saudi Arabia, part 3

On The Road – arrieve – Saudi Arabia, part 3

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

arrieve

More pictures from the walking tour in Al Balad, the old town in Jeddah.

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3 8
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

This set is mostly street scenes in Al Balad. This is one of main shopping streets.

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3 7
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

I always love the byways and alleyways in big cities.

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3 6
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

A cafe.

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3 5
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

A couple taking a coffee break. (If you’re curious—I admit it, I was—she drank the coffee by lifting her veil just enough to bring the cup underneath it.)

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3 4
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

Tourists are a new experience for Saudis, but the people were very friendly and would smile and say hello. But only the bold, beautiful teenage girls really approached us. They took our pictures, and we took theirs, and a few of the bravest ones asked if they could take videos. They wanted to know my name and where I was from and where else I was going in Saudi Arabia.

The guide yelled at one girl for bothering me and I said, “It’s all right. I told her she could take my picture.” The girl just beamed at me. Honestly I was happy to have them take as many pictures as they wanted—a little recompense for all the pictures I’ve been taking on the sly for the past twenty years.

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3 3
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

As we walked through Al Balad, we constantly had to jump aside to avoid the golf carts that the construction crews and various official-looking types were driving at great speed through the narrow streets.

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3 1
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

When the walking tour was over and it was time for us to meet the bus taking us back to the ship, we also went by golf cart. I took this picture through the windshield as we barreled around corners at a speed I hadn’t realized golf carts could achieve, while the call to prayer from multiple mosques echoed through the streets.

That’s one of my favorite memories of Jeddah.

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3 2
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

The tugboat arriving to escort us out of the very busy harbor.

On The Road - arrieve - Saudi Arabia, part 3
Jeddah, Saudi ArabiaJanuary 3, 2024

The lighthouse at the Jeddah harbor. It had been pointed out to us the previous afternoon when we were returning to the ship, and I thought it looked interesting but I couldn’t get a picture and we weren’t allowed to walk around the port area.

But the night we left, we sailed right past it, all lit up and doing its job, and fortunately I had my phone handy.

The last set of pictures will be from Yanbu.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chris T.
  • eclare
  • Origuy

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Origuy

      There are some archaeological sites I’d like to visit in Saudi Arabia. One is Hegra, built by the Nabateans, the people who built Petra. There are also some petroglyphs and a set of pillars at Rajajil thought to be 6000 years old.

      A female friend and her mother visited Saudi Arabia some years ago. My friend had lived in Egypt and spoke Arabic, but they were frustrated by how limited they were.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chris T.

      Typical standard (electric) golf carts are pretty limited in speed, to 14 or sometimes 19 mph. There’s no physical reason for these limits and it’s possible to get (or create) a souped-up one. This is one of the ways Trump cheats at golf: he has one modified to go something like 30 mph and will zoom ahead and move his ball.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.