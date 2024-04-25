Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Tourists are a new experience for Saudis, but the people were very friendly and would smile and say hello. But only the bold, beautiful teenage girls really approached us. They took our pictures, and we took theirs, and a few of the bravest ones asked if they could take videos. They wanted to know my name and where I was from and where else I was going in Saudi Arabia.

The guide yelled at one girl for bothering me and I said, “It’s all right. I told her she could take my picture.” The girl just beamed at me. Honestly I was happy to have them take as many pictures as they wanted—a little recompense for all the pictures I’ve been taking on the sly for the past twenty years.