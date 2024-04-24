Mr. Bear says we need an open thread. Who am I to argue?
Why is he staring at my soul?
More good news.
The U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced a final rule that will update Title IX regulations governing how schools respond to sexual misconduct, undoing changes made under the Trump administration and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
https://crooksandliars.com/2024/04/biden-ends-betsy-devos-nonsense-over-title
Dr. Jill is smiling broadly.
Mr. Bear is so cute :)
clap clap clap
Yes I am a terrible person because this made me smile. Buh bye, son#2! Have some sunflower seeds for your pockets!
Zhanna Polupanova bought a new apartment with her bereavement money when her first son came home in a coffin from Ukraine. But now she needs a new roof for her country house.
https://crooksandliars.com/2024/04/russian-mother-sends-her-youngest-son-war
@rikyrah: 💙💛💙💛💙💛
We need an open thread, but Mr. Bear clearly needs a hug and/or a treat
Butbutbut, there’s no difference between Dems and Reps. I know because the Leftier-Than-Thou crowd tells me so.
And Totebagger Radio implies it much of the time.
@TBone: I guess to be fair:
- That woman has been propagandized to hell and back
- Actually expressing other opinions like “I wish my son hadn’t died in this war” is dangerous in Russia
What a clusterfuck.
@TBone: Good to hear.
@WaterGirl: If ever there were a “The fuck you’re taking me to the groomer” stare, that’s it.
All the Cole-and-Steve stories come flooding back.
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: I checked in at tankie website today. They are DEEP in denial mode 🤣😆 and very butthurt about President Biden. They are literally on the Rump “IT’S NOT FAAAIIRRR” bandwagon and can’t find the offramp before the burning dumpster fire clown car careens off the cliff.
@MisterForkbeard: Or all the treats. That’s a clear a “Hooman, I need food.” stare.
@MisterForkbeard: Actually expressing other opinions like “I wish my son hadn’t died in this war” is dangerous in Russia
This. IIUC such a statement can be charged as “Denigrating the Army” or somesuch, resulting in hard prison time.
@MisterForkbeard: I don’t feel any need to fair to anyone murderous no matter how brainwashed or cowed. In fact, I recommend fighting dirty. Any household object of enough heft can become a missile. Or a blade if it has edges.
@TBone: 😭😭😭
Gunshot outside the Wegmans wear I shop today. USA! USA!
@mrmoshpotato: tears of joy and schadenfreude
