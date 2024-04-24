Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

T R E 4 5 O N

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

No Justins, No Peace

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

A consequence of cucumbers

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Mr. Bear Thinks We Need an Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • rikyrah
  • TBone
  • Trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      @TBone:

      The U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced a final rule that will update Title IX regulations governing how schools respond to sexual misconduct, undoing changes made under the Trump administration and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

       

      clap clap clap

      Reply
    9. 9.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @TBone:

      Butbutbut, there’s no difference between Dems and Reps.  I know because the Leftier-Than-Thou crowd tells me so.

      And Totebagger Radio implies it much of the time.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MisterForkbeard

      @TBone: I guess to be fair:

      • That woman has been propagandized to hell and back
      • Actually expressing other opinions like “I wish my son hadn’t died in this war” is dangerous in Russia

      What a clusterfuck.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TBone

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I checked in at tankie website today.  They are DEEP in denial mode 🤣😆 and very butthurt about President Biden.  They are literally on the Rump “IT’S NOT FAAAIIRRR” bandwagon and can’t find the offramp before the burning dumpster fire clown car careens off the cliff.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Trollhattan

      @MisterForkbeard: Actually expressing other opinions like “I wish my son hadn’t died in this war” is dangerous in Russia

      This. IIUC such a statement can be charged as “Denigrating the Army” or somesuch, resulting in hard prison time.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TBone

      @MisterForkbeard: I don’t feel any need to fair to anyone murderous no matter how brainwashed or cowed.  In fact, I recommend fighting dirty.  Any household object of enough heft can become a missile.  Or a blade if it has edges.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.