Should women with pregnancy emergencies in Idaho be left to die rather than receive life-saving emergency treatment?

Should a state law be able to trump a federal law? (which goes against a very basic legal principle)

That’s really the issue that is in front of the Not-So-Supreme Court today.

First off: EMTALA stands for Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act

The Biden administration argues that EMTALA – which requires emergency rooms that participate in Medicare to provide “necessary stabilizing treatment” – supersedes an Idaho law that makes it a crime to provide an abortion except in a handful of narrow circumstances, including to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest.

Listen to audio at SCOTUS.

We talked about EMTALA earlier this week:

I am not a lawyer, but I am a woman, and as far as I can tell, Idaho’s position is fuck yeah, let the women die.

SCOTUSblog article

An audio feed of oral arguments is live-streamed on the Court’s website, and the Court posts the audiolater in the day. On the afternoon of each argument, the Court posts transcripts of that day’s arguments.