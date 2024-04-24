Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Supreme Court / Supreme Court Corruption / Supreme Court Oral Arguments at 10 am – Does Idaho’s Need to Control Women Trump the Existing Law that Guaranties EMTALA

Supreme Court Oral Arguments at 10 am – Does Idaho’s Need to Control Women Trump the Existing Law that Guaranties EMTALA

Should women with pregnancy emergencies in Idaho be left to die rather than receive life-saving emergency treatment?

Should a state law be able to trump a federal law?   (which goes against a very basic legal principle)

That’s really the issue that is in front of the Not-So-Supreme Court today.

First off:  EMTALA stands for Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act

The Biden administration argues that EMTALA – which requires emergency rooms that participate in Medicare to provide “necessary stabilizing treatment” – supersedes an Idaho law that makes it a crime to provide an abortion except in a handful of narrow circumstances, including to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest.

Listen to audio at SCOTUS.

We talked about EMTALA earlier this week:

Not-So-Supreme Court Argument – Spitting Rage

I am not a lawyer, but I am a woman, and as far as I can tell, Idaho’s position is fuck yeah, let the women die.

SCOTUSblog article

An audio feed of  oral arguments is live-streamed on the Court’s website, and the Court posts the audiolater in the day. On the afternoon of each argument, the Court posts transcripts of that day’s arguments.

    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      I am not a lawyer, but I am a woman, and as far as I can tell, Idaho’s position is fuck yeah, let the women die.

      Regrettably, I think you are correct. We are in a whole new era. With Dobbs, for the very first time in our nation’s history, a constitutional right was reversed. The overall question becomes, what happens to all of the statutes that were either (a) turned into dead letters by the previous constitutional rulings granting rights; or (b) passed during the time that the constitutional rights were granted, implicitly or explicitly relying upon those rights?

      Most notably in Arizona, we have seen the jurisprudentially ridiculous position that the previous dead statutes become zombie re-animated statutes. It’s ridiculous because it makes a mockery of the Supreme Court’s own precedents if Legislatures must operate with the presumption that today’s Supreme Court ruling might become tomorrow’s trash.

      EMTALA was enacted post-Roe and at least implicitly relied upon it. The GOP 6 on the Supreme Court in Dobbs emphatically said that abortion rights are to be left to the States. They are going to say that EMTALA cannot interfere with that; that to the extent EMTALA relied upon Roe, it too is void.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TBone

      I had a cheese incident yesterday where the last slice of cheese had been torn into the perfect shape of Idaho.  I can tear it into the shape of something else today if necessary because I left it that way.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      My usual warning: Don’t read too much into the oral arguments. Sometimes they give an idea of where things are going. Sometimes they do not.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      @Baud: I do not expect you to know this answer, but a while back someone around here was suggesting that the press needs to report on how many (few!) ‘save the life’ abortions are performed in states like Idaho — and how the maternal fatality rate is doing post-Dobbs.

      Because all these red states hide their blanket bans behind ‘save the life’ language that is designed to make doctors really nervous about making those medical decisions, and I suspect the data would show that.

      But it needs to get dug up and reported!

      eta: This doesn’t look into geographic differences (another did, and it’s unsurprisingly worse in red states, but it’s pre-Dobbs), but we’re so fucking ‘pro-life’ in the US that we’ve bucked the developed world trend and for years have had worsening mortality rates. It’s shocking, and (again) puts the lie to the g.d. Republicans. They don’t care about babies or their moms surviving.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @RaflW:

      I don’t know the stats.  But in Idaho, if the doctor gets it wrong, he or she goes to jail.

      ETA: Idaho says it will defer to the doctor’s judgement to some extent, but what doctor would trust them.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Old Man Shadow

      I am not a lawyer, but I am a woman, and as far as I can tell, Idaho’s position is fuck yeah, let the women die.

      Well, yeah. There is nothing more beautiful than for a woman to give her life as a martyr for motherhood.

      It’s God’s will, doncha know?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I am not a lawyer, but I am a woman, and as far as I can tell, Idaho’s position is fuck yeah, let the women die.

      There is an element of “We need to teach these sluts a lesson” behind all of this.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RaflW

      @Baud: There was that confusing case in TX a while back that I think the upshot was: We “leave it to the medical judgement of the doctor”. And then we adjudicate their medical review anyway. So watch the fuck out.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      @Baud:

      Imma say it again..

      find me 25…

      not 2500

      not 250

       

      25 exceptions for ‘rape, incest, life of mother’

      where Abortions have taken place in these Red States.

       

      THEY.DO.NOT.EXIST.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @RaflW:

      Right. Any doctor that is willing to perform abortions is sinister and not to be trusted.  Just like doctors who handle trans healthcare.  If they’re not in the club, they’re liars.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      Just listening to the tool from Idaho defend this idea was making my blood pressure go up this morning. They care more about a fetus that can’t survive outside the mother’s womb than they do the actual woman. Expect lots of arguments that EMTALA actually says to defer to state law. If the court allows this, pregnant people aren’t safe in Idaho or any other state that does this.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      In one of the Texas cases where a complaint was made (the only cases we know about – there are likely thousands where the woman didn’t file a complaint) the miscarrying woman was refused treatment in the emergency room so her partner called 911 and the paramedics came and treated her in the emergency room bathroom. 

      This is the great legal scheme conservative lawyers from America’s most expensive colleges came up with – a legal scheme that results in these insanely dangerous and ludicrous results for women.

      Good on those paramedics though. They’re also subject to felony charges just like physicians- they saved her life anyway. We need more brave people like that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      Also, how many other of EMTALA’s protections will states try to contravene? What about treating gay or trans people? Will they pass laws allowing medical personnel at hospitals to turn these people away based on their religious beliefs? And so on, I can see huge problems in the future if the court allows this. It’s barbaric to say they don’t have to save someone’s life.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Leto

      I just tuned in, and it sounds like the Idaho AG is… quietly yelling at Sotomayor? Looool, her closing statement there: “Oh, we’re back to that. Ok…” She’s been done with his shit since last year.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I suspect they’ll do that through changing the legal definition of rape, not through actually ending rape. These people are sick in the head. I think they don’t understand how repelled normal people are by the things they say.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Tony Jay

      I am not at a loose end, thank you very much. But this has been noodling around in my pipe for a while and better out than in. Seems like the right place.

      All apologies to the requisite personages.

      Ninety spies from China pay to read your stolen papers
      And working girls from Slovenia dream of alimony payments
      And if you share these ugly dreams
      that’s MAGATrumpication

      Ass-end of the world, nadir of Western civilization
      The scum that rose in the East, is about to settle in a caged location
      It’s understood Access Hollywood sold MAGATrumpication

      Paint the carcass, cloak the smell, can’t stop the toddler raging
      Orange skin, two, three, four chins, it’s a lost war that you’re waging

      It’s Stormy on this call
      Hard fail soft horn

      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication

      MAGA don’t care, it’s okay in their world, to have an Epstein Isle vacation
      But a teenage bride with Daddy’s baby inside gotta die to give their lives elation
      So we’ll break your star on the boulevard,
      thank MAGATrumpication

      Pretending you live on the wild frontier,
      but its just your Momma’s basement
      Father Coughlin burns down there,
      but is echoed on Rogan Nation
      Take Adderall like it’s magic beans,
      That’s MAGATrumpication

      Roe was razed by those who want a whiter population
      Well, everybody’s had enough, and will vote to change the station

      It’s Stormy on this call
      Hard fail soft horn

      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication

      Republican hopes for elections fold,
      Thanks to Joe’s big-tent creation,
      From bigly wins to your daughter’s bra,
      It’s all out of reach frustration
      And big Blue waves come to save the world from MAGATrumpication

      Paint the carcass, cloak the smell, can’t stop the toddler raging
      Sicker than the rest, ace the hate-sink test,
      but it’s not what the Norms are craving

      It’s Stormy on this call
      Hard fail soft horn

      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication
      Scream of MAGATrumpication

      Reply
    34. 34.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: well somebody’s got to talk sense into those addled little heads …

      @Melancholy Jaques: yes. they are women I guess (born with lady parts therefore women, qed, also Jesus), but they are Fallen, and as such must suffer the consequences of their sins, lest they lead others into sin, as Eve did.  I mean, we have to ask who the real victims are here.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      Not listening, but is the mansplainer Idaho AG Raúl Labrador? He was a right-wing prick in the House before the current gig. It’s a pity someone with such a cool name is a misogynist fanatic who is trying to kill women.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      So Idaho wants it to be like Russian Roulette.

      Depending on the doctor you get when your life and health is at risk, the doctor’s “good faith judgment” (aka are they “right-to-life” or “women-controlling” doctors) determines whether you live or die, or whether you can potentially have children in the future.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kay

      @WaterGirl:

      They’ll  come up with some workaround that harms women – whether we live or die in childbirth matters not at all to fundie religious. They want the baby – valuable property.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: It’s logical – if the court says “Well, state law says this and EMTALA has to bend to state law” what’s to keep states from making laws allowing all kinds of care to be denied? EMATLA was passed to keep hospitals from dumping poor patients, what’s to keep states from allowing it to happen again?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      Technically, Idaho says that life saving abortions are legal in that state, but don’t have to be.

      I don’t understand the distinction you are making.  Can you say more?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Almost Retired

      I vaguely recall “don’t piss off the Judge” as one of the first thing I was taught in law school.

      And on the topic of the Supreme Court, spare a thought for my friend and colleague Sandra Munoz who had her case heard yesterday.

      Her Salvadoran husband was summarily denied a visa because the government decided that his tattoos signified a gang affiliation (they do not).  Sandra sued arguing that her rights as a  U.S. citizen were violated by the lack of due process.

      The 9th Circuit ruled in her favor, but -alas – the Biden Administration appealed it, arguing that visa decisions are subject to review in only the most limited of circumstances.  Oral arguments did not go very well, with most of the Justices seemingly comfortable with deferring to State Department visa decisions.

      Sandra has a podcast called “law and order me some tacos,” so I expect she’ll address it when she gets back from DC.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      Idaho law currently says that a doctor can perform an abortion to save the mother’s life. But that’s a matter of grace, nothing requires a life exception.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      oldgold

      Does anyone think there is a chance in Hell that one Judge’s mind will be changed by today’s oral argument?

      It is theatre.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      Yup. We should bring an abortion case a month. Let the religious fundies on that court spend their entire tenure dealing with icky, yucky women’s health. Alito would rather you bleed out in the bathroom than have to think about women as people. We need a ruling on everything.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      New Deal democrat

      @WaterGirl:

      Does federal law trump state law, or does it not?

      Answering that does not seem hard.

      Yes, but the Constitution trumps federal law. Since the Supreme Court in Dobbs decided that the Constitution requires that abortion must be left to the States, they are probably going to say that a federal statute may not contravene that.

      Reply

