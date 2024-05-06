On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Rumination from Albatrossity
Albatrossity
The pace of migration quickens in April here, and although the crescendo is not reached until May, there are plenty of species coming and going every week in April. And the local non-avian fellow-travelers start making their appearance as well.
This Woodchuck (aka Groundhog, Marmota monax) has been a presence at one of my local birding spots for several years now. It is still not a fan of humans, but it was curious enough about me to poke its head out of the burrow long enough to give me a chance to photograph it. I’ve seen them there, and 25 or so miles west of here, but this is getting close to the western limits of this rodent’s range. Click here for larger image.
Another local that spends the winter sleeping, this Pond Slider (Trachemys scripta) somehow clambered up on that drowned stump to catch some warming rays. I have no idea how it got there, but my respect for the athletic abilities of turtles was greatly enhanced by this sight. Click here for larger image.
Ubiquitous in springtime across the continent, Red-winged Blackbirds (Agelaius phoeniceus) fill the marshes with song and color every spring. Acrobatic wing- and tail-spreading antics accompany each “konk-a-reeeeee”. Click here for larger image.
The arrival of Swainson’s Hawks (Buteo swainsoni) here in Flyover Country is always a welcome event, since these long-winged buteos have to travel a long way to get here. Wintering on the pampas of Argentina and Uruguay, they arrive here just as the prairies are greening up, and rodent populations are beginning to expand. Most of the ones I see are still heading north, to grasslands in the northern Great Plains of the US and Canada. Click here for larger image.
Another northern prairie denizen, Clay-colored Sparrows (Spizella pallida) migrate through here in April, and they are usually heard before it is seen. I may have shared this story before, but one of my daughters described their song as “a grasshopper farting in a tin can”. Works for me. Click here for larger image.
The slim and elegant Lincoln’s Sparrows (Melospiza lincolnii) who have been here through the winter start to move north in April. Silent all winter, sometimes they treat us to a song before they leave, and it is always a treat to hear. Click here for larger image.
Warblers are not a major migrant group in my patch of Flyover Country, but we do get a few, and among the most abundant in April are the Orange-crowned Warblers (Leiothlypis celata). If you look closely at this image, you can see the eponymous orange crown, which is not usually visible, in my experience. They are not as flashy as some of the other warblers, but they make up for it with their abundance! Click here for larger image.
Some warbler migrants get here and do not continue north, and this Northern Parula (Setophaga americana) is one of those. Tiny and prone to hang out in the treetops, they are not obvious to non-birders, but they are quite common here, and easy to find once you know their buzzy song. Click here for larger image.
The final warbler in this week’s batch, the Yellow-rumped Warbler (Setophage coronata) overwinters here, but after molting into their summer gorgeousness, head north in April. The locals are joined by migrants from the south, making this the most abundant warbler species here in April. Click here for larger image.
The largest woodpecker in North America, Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) is also, at least in my experience, one of the hardest to photograph. Some of that is because they are still not very common here, but also because they tend to hang out high in trees, often behind large limbs. So I was very happy to see this one perched in a position where I could get off a few shots before he winged off into less photographer-friendly territory. Click here for larger image.
