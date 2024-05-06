Near Manhattan KS

The largest woodpecker in North America, Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) is also, at least in my experience, one of the hardest to photograph. Some of that is because they are still not very common here, but also because they tend to hang out high in trees, often behind large limbs. So I was very happy to see this one perched in a position where I could get off a few shots before he winged off into less photographer-friendly territory. Click here for larger image.