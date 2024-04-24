Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A consequence of cucumbers

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I really should read my own blog.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: April 24, 2024

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: April 24, 2024

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: ,

H5N1 Update: Unsurprisingly, the more evidence of ‘bird flu’ infection we look for, the more we find. My totally-amateur advice remains, for the moment: Stay away from raw milk; be scrupulous about hygiene after any contact with wild animals or livestock (I assume everyone’s already disinfecting bird feeders & gloving up when refilling them, for instance); keep your cats indoors, and keep an eye out for sudden deaths or disappearances among your neighbor ferals (infected cats tend to die rapidly from brain swelling).

***********

Good news: The Biobot Wastewater Monitoring dashboard continues to show a gradual, persistent decline in virus levels for all parts of the United States.

======


Washington Post gift link:

In late 2021, as the world reeled from the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, representatives of almost 200 countries met — some online, some in-person in Geneva — hoping to forestall a future worldwide outbreak by developing the first-ever global pandemic accord.

The deadline for a deal? May 2024…

But even as negotiators pack in extra hours, the goal of clinching a legally binding pact by next month is far from certain — despite a new draft document being delivered in recent days. The main sticking point involves access to vital information about new threats that may emerge — and to the vaccines and medicines that could contain that threat.

The backdrop to today’s negotiations is starkly different from the years after World War II when countries united around principles guaranteeing universal human rights and protecting public health. The unifying fear of covid has been replaced by worries about repeating the injustices that tainted the response to the pandemic, deepening rifts between the Global North and the Global South.

“The trauma of the covid-19 pandemic has seeped into the negotiations,” said Ellen ‘t Hoen, a lawyer and public health advocate who specializes in intellectual property policies. Representatives of the WHO’s 194 member countries, she said, are looking backward rather than forward.

The reasons are clear. A paper published in October 2022 in the journal Nature showed that by the end of 2021, nearly 50 percent of the global population had received two doses of coronavirus vaccine but that huge disparities existed between high-income countries, where coverage was close to 75 percent, and many low-income countries, where less than 2 percent of the population had received two doses. At the same time, South Africa, where the omicron variant was identified, felt punished by travel bans instead of being praised for its scientists’ epidemiological acumen and openness…

High-income countries want guarantees that samples and genetic data about any new pathogen will be quickly shared to allow for the development of tests, vaccines and treatments. Developing nations, where pathogens such as AIDS, Ebola and MERS emerged in recent decades, want guarantees of benefits, such as equal access to vaccines and collaboration with local scientists…

======

I’m not on Facebook, but the PDF here is nine simple & informational slides. If you *are* on Facebook, sharing is caring!

From Denmark: Good choice to mask up in retail stores, at least during transmission peaks:

The real question now is whether this takeover by FLiRT mutations, a replacement in the works for JN.1, will translate to a new wave. My impression is that it won’t since they are mutations we’ve been exposed to before (specifically F456L and R346T). It’s hard to know for sure, since the context is quite different, now in a BA.2.86 framework rather than preceding major variants, and there are other mutations outside the spike, and changes in secondary and tertiary structure of the virus that are not taken into account. My projection is that we could see a wavelet but not a significant new wave of infections as a result of the FLiRT variants in the next couple of months. I think it will take a much bigger challenge of our immune response than what we see with the FLiRTs. We can’t necessarily count on that optimistic perspective. Time will tell.

Higher risk individuals, which includes people age 65+ and immunocompromised, are eligible to get a second monovalent XBB.1.5 shot. There haven’t been any lab studies yet to determine how well that updated vaccine will fare against the FLiRT variants, but we’ll probably see some soon. The extent of immune evasiveness from such data will also help us predict the clinical toll of these variants.

======

From a (useful, unfortunately) thread:

But, in the short term at least, the general trend is good (another thread):

Happy Can-we-inject-light-or-disinfectant-into-the-body Day for all who celebrate. trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-st…

[image or embed]

— Philip Bump (@pbump.com) Apr 23, 2024 at 9:04 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Lapassionara
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      Lapassionara

      As always, AL, many thanks for gathering all this information and sharing it with us. How could anyone think Trump should be allowed back in the White House?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      New Deal democrat

      The DOOOMerism of BNO News is completely out of line. Both Biobot and the CDC reported continued declines by 80% and 90% respectively from last winter’s peaks in wastewater particles. This is close to last summer’s lows of May through July.

      As Dr. Peter Hotez alludes to, as a result hospitalizations declined during the last reporting week of April 13 to 6406. Only one week during the entire pandemic has been lower: last June 24 at 6325.

      Deaths also continued to decline during their last complete reporting week of March 22 to 779. During the entire pandemic, only mid-May through mid-August last year had lower death counts.

      Since hospitalizations and then deaths are likely to follow the trajectory of wastewater, that means that within the next several weeks we are likely to set new all-time lows in hospitalizations of 3000 to 6000 and by Memorial Day all-time lows in deaths between 250 and 500 per week.

      Although there are certainly issues related to long COVID, I am really heartened by this. Every year we are setting new lower lows. COVID is rapidly approaching a mortality profile similar to the flu. It’s worth noting that all of the important new variants of the last two years – BA.2.12.1, BA.4&5, XBB, and JN.1 – have all been descendants of the original BA.2. So long as this remains the case, I suspect the longer trend of continued annual declines with seasonal variations, will remain in place.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      p.a.

      I would not be the person to advise anyone to inject bleach, but since tRumpists consider him a stable genius, why wouldn’t someone listen to a stable genius?  Before November at least.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.