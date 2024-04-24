H5N1 Update: Unsurprisingly, the more evidence of ‘bird flu’ infection we look for, the more we find. My totally-amateur advice remains, for the moment: Stay away from raw milk; be scrupulous about hygiene after any contact with wild animals or livestock (I assume everyone’s already disinfecting bird feeders & gloving up when refilling them, for instance); keep your cats indoors, and keep an eye out for sudden deaths or disappearances among your neighbor ferals (infected cats tend to die rapidly from brain swelling).

"We focus so much on Trump’s stupidity that we forget how deliberately evil he is. He lied to the public for his own political gain. A research panel concluded the US could’ve avoided 40% of all covid deaths under a different president." — @SER1897 https://t.co/t4wLN1v37J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2024

Good news: The Biobot Wastewater Monitoring dashboard continues to show a gradual, persistent decline in virus levels for all parts of the United States.

Last night's update: 64,696 new cases, 757 new deaths https://t.co/CCli3w1nFN — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 22, 2024

So far this year, more than 3 million cases of COVID have been reported in the U.S., causing 265,966 hospitalizations and 26,836 deaths. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 21, 2024

An unknown future pathogen could have far more devastating consequences than SARS-CoV-2. But, the goal of developing the first-ever global pandemic accord by next month's deadline is far from certain. https://t.co/TUREfvOmyt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 21, 2024



Washington Post gift link:

In late 2021, as the world reeled from the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, representatives of almost 200 countries met — some online, some in-person in Geneva — hoping to forestall a future worldwide outbreak by developing the first-ever global pandemic accord. The deadline for a deal? May 2024… But even as negotiators pack in extra hours, the goal of clinching a legally binding pact by next month is far from certain — despite a new draft document being delivered in recent days. The main sticking point involves access to vital information about new threats that may emerge — and to the vaccines and medicines that could contain that threat. The backdrop to today’s negotiations is starkly different from the years after World War II when countries united around principles guaranteeing universal human rights and protecting public health. The unifying fear of covid has been replaced by worries about repeating the injustices that tainted the response to the pandemic, deepening rifts between the Global North and the Global South. “The trauma of the covid-19 pandemic has seeped into the negotiations,” said Ellen ‘t Hoen, a lawyer and public health advocate who specializes in intellectual property policies. Representatives of the WHO’s 194 member countries, she said, are looking backward rather than forward. The reasons are clear. A paper published in October 2022 in the journal Nature showed that by the end of 2021, nearly 50 percent of the global population had received two doses of coronavirus vaccine but that huge disparities existed between high-income countries, where coverage was close to 75 percent, and many low-income countries, where less than 2 percent of the population had received two doses. At the same time, South Africa, where the omicron variant was identified, felt punished by travel bans instead of being praised for its scientists’ epidemiological acumen and openness… High-income countries want guarantees that samples and genetic data about any new pathogen will be quickly shared to allow for the development of tests, vaccines and treatments. Developing nations, where pathogens such as AIDS, Ebola and MERS emerged in recent decades, want guarantees of benefits, such as equal access to vaccines and collaboration with local scientists…

CNN: The next pandemic threat demands action now "The US and other governments around the world need to take H5N1 seriously and demonstrate that we’ve learned the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic that turned our lives upside-down for years." CNNhttps://t.co/ureIeh0yWE — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 21, 2024

Toxic: How the search for the origins of COVID-19 turned politically poisonous https://t.co/oEPwALy6DH — The Associated Press (@AP) April 22, 2024

Ireland: Rise in JN.1 Covid cases reported '34.7% of cases were associated with outbreaks in hospital or healthcare settings.' Irish Mirror Onlinehttps://t.co/c6LAxWnlaB — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 18, 2024

Brazil: Risk of death 3 times higher in kids with COVID-19 than with other respiratory viruses 6.5% risk of death from COVID, 2.3% for flu. CIDRAPhttps://t.co/OIkzyoYSqk — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 22, 2024

I’m not on Facebook, but the PDF here is nine simple & informational slides. If you *are* on Facebook, sharing is caring!

Yale School of Public Health What We Know (And Don't) About Covid-19's Effect On The Immune System Original Facebook link: https://t.co/CLQAKt0CPUhttps://t.co/o31kC9duae (pdf file) pic.twitter.com/H2cPUP40hc — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 22, 2024

An infection can upset your microbiome, and if certain gut fungi run riot, this can kick the immune system into overdrive. https://t.co/TVfMR8lODt — WIRED (@WIRED) April 19, 2024

From Denmark: Good choice to mask up in retail stores, at least during transmission peaks:

A clever and unique study documents that much Covid transmission occurred via shopping in retail storeshttps://t.co/yfFDdnXWBV @PNASNews @ThaisLaerkholmJ @CEBI_UCPH pic.twitter.com/FwaM2u4F1I — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 20, 2024

Johns Hopkins: AI can now detect COVID-19 in lung ultrasound images The AI analyzes ultrasound lung images to spot B-lines, which appear as bright, vertical abnormalities and indicate inflammation in patients with pulmonary complications. JHUhttps://t.co/o5e6yloqdj — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 16, 2024

Repurposed: Intranasal administration of neomycin, an antibiotic, led to protection in mouse and hamster models vs Covid, and (neosporin) raised interferon expression in humans

https://t.co/s73T4qPjyT@PNASNews @VirusesImmunity @tianyangmao @YaleIBIO pic.twitter.com/r2NkrKAKsm — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 22, 2024

This is the cover of @Brain1878 today. Over 355.00 people were analyzed. How are we going to treat all these people with dementia? "We found a higher incidence of encephalopathy, dementia, seizure/epilepsy, brain fog, and myelitis within the acute phase from 7 days to 3 months… https://t.co/D5TrUQoGsr pic.twitter.com/Xo5ua5FwLL — Danielle Beckman (@DaniBeckman) April 20, 2024

The story of frequent persistence of #SARSCoV2 in multiple organs after mild Covid keeps getting stronger, and correlates (odds ratio >5) with symptoms of #LongCovid

🆕@TheLancetInfDishttps://t.co/keC9In0bQS pic.twitter.com/XqhXn8TD59 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 23, 2024

Why are older adults much more susceptible to severe Covid? Multiple liabilities: reduced ability to clear the virus, immune signaling dysregulation, and an untoward pro-inflammatory response of genes and proteinshttps://t.co/WEMoDjOyNV @ScienceTM pic.twitter.com/XSn7L1RsGo — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 17, 2024

Are we FLiRTing with a new Covid wave? New data on age-specific Covid interactions and self-amplifying vaccines. In the new Ground Truths (link in profile).

Thanks @JPWeiland @dfocosi @siamosolocani @BenjMurrell and so many others for continuing to keeping close 👀 on #SARSCoV2 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 18, 2024

… The real question now is whether this takeover by FLiRT mutations, a replacement in the works for JN.1, will translate to a new wave. My impression is that it won’t since they are mutations we’ve been exposed to before (specifically F456L and R346T). It’s hard to know for sure, since the context is quite different, now in a BA.2.86 framework rather than preceding major variants, and there are other mutations outside the spike, and changes in secondary and tertiary structure of the virus that are not taken into account. My projection is that we could see a wavelet but not a significant new wave of infections as a result of the FLiRT variants in the next couple of months. I think it will take a much bigger challenge of our immune response than what we see with the FLiRTs. We can’t necessarily count on that optimistic perspective. Time will tell. Higher risk individuals, which includes people age 65+ and immunocompromised, are eligible to get a second monovalent XBB.1.5 shot. There haven’t been any lab studies yet to determine how well that updated vaccine will fare against the FLiRT variants, but we’ll probably see some soon. The extent of immune evasiveness from such data will also help us predict the clinical toll of these variants.

From a (useful, unfortunately) thread:

1/n I’m seeing on social media and popular podcasts, awful nonsense and false claims about Covid immunizations in pregnancy causing autism in newborns. This is dangerous health disinformation at multiple levels. Here is the real story. — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 23, 2024

12/n Watch out for bad guys with an agenda. They don’t care about you, your partner or spouse, or your family. — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 23, 2024

But, in the short term at least, the general trend is good (another thread):

1/n Some good news, according to CDC we’re almost at the lowest number of new Covid hospitalizations in the U.S.since the beginning of the pandemic… pic.twitter.com/Yw17S9b3tt — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 13, 2024

6/n so maybe good news for proms and graduations coming up in the next few weeks — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 13, 2024

COVID-19 in Prisons People inside prisons died almost three and a half times more frequently than the free population. Over 6,000 incarcerated people died in the first year of the pandemic. The Marshall Projecthttps://t.co/7rSLOEIYgS — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) April 19, 2024