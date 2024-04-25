Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Afternoon Open Thread: Good Climate News and Good People Doing Good Things

I’m all over the place right now…being pulled in a dozen different directions when all I want to be doing is gardening. Luckily it’s going to get stormy for the next few days so I can get some actual paying work done.

A couple of things caught my attention this morning while I was actively ignoring the 24/7 rotting orange corpse sucking up all the media O2.

Here’s some better news to close out the afternoon:

David Roberts had another podcast on the grid, discussing distributed energy, that I missed when I put together the last post.

Now is the time for distributed energy resources

Duncan Campbell of Scale Microgrid Solutions makes the case that distributed energy resources (DERs) — solar panels, EVs, home batteries, etc. — are, thanks to rising electricity demand and constraints on grid expansion, poised for a tsunami of deployment.

 

      Baud

      I posted this in the morning thread, but it fits here

      Hertz is currently offering an array of low-mileage 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models for sale, potentially leading to an exceptional opportunity for car buyers. The new listings follow reports released earlier this year that Hertz would reduce its EV fleet amidst fluctuating demand and high costs. The low-mileage 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models are listed for sale in the low-$20,000 range, providing an appealing alternative to purchasing new from dealerships where significant market adjustments have inflated prices

      trollhattan

      @Baud: Probably good deals available, for anybody pondering an EV it could well be cheaper than a new base model Corolla or somesuch driving appliance.

      Don’t know what to think of this overall, but as a living test good for them. Direct-air carbon capture facility comes on line.

      TRACY, Calif. —

      Behind a chain-link fence in a corner of San Joaquin County sits one of California’s — and perhaps the world’s — best hopes for combating climate change.

      Here at the nation’s first commercial direct air capture facility, towering trays of limestone mineral powder are working round-the-clock to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Robots skitter and whir around the 40-foot-tall columns, which are part of a multi-step process that will ultimately convert the CO2 to concrete, rendering the planet-warming compound into nothing more harmful than a stone.

      “We need to do this all around the world,” said Vikrum Aiyer, head of public policy for Heirloom, the California-based company that owns and operates the facility. The good news, he said, is that “CO2 removed anywhere is CO2 removed everywhere.”

      While reducing the use of fossil fuels is the surest way to prevent that warming from getting worse, Aiyer and many other experts, researchers and public officials are converging around the notion that scientific intervention will be necessary.

      Glendora, CA – January 03: Storm clouds move on over downtown Los Angeles after rainfall totals of a quarter to one half inch of precipitation overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Glendora, CA.

      The government is getting on board — as is Silicon Valley. The Tracy facility is capable of capturing 1,000 tons of CO2 per year, which will be stored for centuries in concrete that is already being used to build bridges, roads and other local infrastructure. The company makes a profit by selling carbon removal credits to buyers such as Microsoft, Stripe and Klarna, which are investing heavily in the technology.

      But it will take a lot more than 1,000 tons of annual CO2 removal to make a dent in global warming: Current CO2 levels in the atmosphere are 425 parts per million and counting. To truly make a difference will require carbon removal at the gigaton scale, or billions of tons each year, according to the IPCC.

      The limestone towers are already up and running in Heirloom’s 15,000-square-foot direct air capture facility in Tracy.

      The process there involves heating limestone in a massive kiln, which turns it into a mineral powder that is spread onto the towering stacks of trays. The powder acts like a sponge for CO2 — pulling it from the air and hardening into a crust. Once saturated, it is returned to the kiln where the CO2 is extracted, and the cycle begins again.

      The extracted CO2 is transported off site where Heirloom’s partner, CarbonCure Technologies, injects it into recycled water that is used to make concrete that is now being used throughout Bay Area infrastructure.

      “Once it’s in that concrete, it’s not going back into the atmosphere,” Theuer said of the CO2. “It’s permanently a part of that product. Even if in some scenario you blew up the building associated with it, it would still stay embedded amid the rubble and wouldn’t reenter the atmosphere. It’s now a stone.”

      The process is different than carbon capture, which involves capturing CO2 at the source where it is emitted. Carbon capture plays a role in the state’s cap-and-trade program, which sets limits on greenhouse gas emissions and allows companies to buy and sell their unused credits. That program has seen mixed results, with some critics saying it ultimately enables more pollution and creates more allowances for emissions.

      As a commercial operation, Heirloom sells its carbon offsets to a voluntary market at a rate of $600 to $1,000 per net ton, and the company says it does not take investments from oil and gas businesses. Already, some fossil fuel companies have shown interest in direct air capture technology, including at least seven oil and gas producers that have invested in, or are working to develop, direct air capture projects.

      https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2024-04-22/new-scientific-interventions-are-here-to-fight-climate-change-but-they-arent-silver-bullets?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

