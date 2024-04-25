I’m all over the place right now…being pulled in a dozen different directions when all I want to be doing is gardening. Luckily it’s going to get stormy for the next few days so I can get some actual paying work done.

A couple of things caught my attention this morning while I was actively ignoring the 24/7 rotting orange corpse sucking up all the media O2.

Here’s some better news to close out the afternoon:

BREAKING: President Biden, AOC, and Senator Ed Markey just filmed a PSA for the American Climate Corps. This is a significant moment in the fight against climate change. Retweet so all Americans see. pic.twitter.com/NuquO9AHmN — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 25, 2024

David Roberts had another podcast on the grid, discussing distributed energy, that I missed when I put together the last post.

Now is the time for distributed energy resources Duncan Campbell of Scale Microgrid Solutions makes the case that distributed energy resources (DERs) — solar panels, EVs, home batteries, etc. — are, thanks to rising electricity demand and constraints on grid expansion, poised for a tsunami of deployment.

