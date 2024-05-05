Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authors In Our Midst: Writing a Book In 10 Days!

Authors In Our Midst: Writing a Book In 10 Days!

by

This may be more of a writers or creatives post than our typical Authors in Our Midst posts, and I think it will be great fun.  Some might call the concept crazy, but you won’t hear that from me.

Let’s give a warm welcome back to Werebear, who has been sorely missed in the comments!

And now for something completely different!

Writing a book in 10 Days!

by Werebear

I’m in the midst of a fascinating experiment. I’m writing a book in ten days.

The book which so inspired me was How to Write Pulp Fiction by James Scott Bell, writer of the Mike Romeo series. Five thousand a day until 50,000 words. The goal is creating what Monty Python called “a ripping yarn.” A spell-binding story.

Auto Draft 100

I’ve been healing up and my brain is working much better. Only, at unpredictable times. This makes conventional employment still impossible, but fortunately I’m not conventional. So I set myself the challenge. Ten days to draft, 2-4 days to let it cool, and then I turn on my editing mode.

This is rough copy, of course, especially since a lot of it I dictate on my nature walks or while sitting in the car once I get to the grocery store. By breaking up my writing sessions throughout the day, and making my scenes mostly dialogue, the words can flow between the characters I’m inventing as needed.

I’m using the dictation app JustPressRecord and the writing software Scrivener. The next step is collecting this mess into chapters, but any outline/mind map software can work.

Because I’m not writing it in order. I think of a scene it must need, and I start setting the scene and discover characters. This is the first time I’ve ever first drafted an entire novel. My next cat book is progressing with much more polished chapters. My fiction book is going well but is more advanced, though I can still use this technique to fill in remaining gaps.

I’ve always been a fan of draft, then edit. But never went to the tallest diving board before, starting a whole book with only a vague idea. It’s forming a satirical tone to match the outrageous premise. This is the most fun I’ve ever had writing something. Maybe I need fun. Maybe my readers do.

This might be helpful for any writer who dreads staring at the blank page. Because drafts don’t have to be good. They merely need enough potential to be polished into something good.

At five days I was halfway, 25,103 words. Now I see a book. And I think, like the main character in Stephen King’s Misery, the last difficult years might mean I’ve been “Scheherazade for myself.”

This is such a general creative question: “Where do you get your ideas?” (For writing and anything else.) My answer is that ideas are everywhere. I think it’s really about: “How do you make them live?”

      BIg fan of Scrivener here.  Good luck.  Back when I was writing for publication in science journals and for my thesis,  I found that if I was waiting for the work to come out fully formed in a linear fashion, I had an impossible time getting started.  I stumbled upon the “just write stuff down and organize it later” method and found that it worked best for me, although it seemed a bit odd sometimes to start with details about the experiment, then the introduction, then the results, then the lit review…

    3. 3.

      WereBear

      Perhaps it’s all the good “plotting theory” books I’ve been exploring. Everyone call out favorites!

      It’s for screenplay writing, but The Nutshell Technique explains act structure in a very flexible way. I was thrilled to discover my more conventional WIP, a cozy mystery, was well constructed already. Got some confidence.

      Cozy is on hold during this experiment. But when I get back to it I’ll have more tricks in my toolbox.

    4. 4.

      WereBear

      @Comrade Scrutinizer: I Scrivener really shines in this process. Because I’m certainly a non-linear thinker, a “pantser” in the vernacular.

      My first novel I wrote so much which I then threw away, just to find the story.

      But at least I started with a word processor. It was typed in from a magazine and I think it was blocks of 255 and you put in your own HTML-stype formatting… but it was mine and I loved it!

    7. 7.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      @WereBear: WordStar 2.0, but I was training business/accounting software at the time (1982-ish) so I didn’t have to pay for it.  I go back as far as batch processing on IBM 360/70s (JCL, anyone?) around 1972.

    8. 8.

      WereBear

      @JoyceH: The suggestion in the book that I was most scornful of turned out to be one of the most useful things.

      Plot wheels.

      They aren’t meant to be the plot of our book, but to spark ideas about the one we want to write.

      It comes up with absurd situations to trick our mind into saying, “No, the handsome frog should be searching for their true love, not taking the stock market for a ride. Change the general into a waitress and that’s the story I want to tell.”

      It turns getting stuck into play time. Which might be what our mind needs when it gets stuck.

    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      @Comrade Scrutinizer:

      As someone who has done a lot of writing (mostly boring, boring, boring work stuff – rulebooks in a sporting atmosphere) once upon a time, but collage as well, Scrivener is very good.

      And as someone who has done the above I agree, write stuff down and then fix all the concepts into the words that you would want to read, or for others to read. And believe and understand. It has to flow from the idea to actual words, not the other way around.

