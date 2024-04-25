??VOYAGER 1 BACK IN ACTION! After months of silence, NASA has reestablished contact with Voyager 1, the furthest human-made object at 15.1 billion miles away. Launched in 1977, both Voyager probes continue to exceed their life expectations, exploring the depths of interstellar… pic.twitter.com/28pCp5oiVO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 22, 2024

NEWS – North America’s Building Trades Unions voted today to endorse Biden — much earlier than usual, and w/plans to spend eight figures on mobilizing its 250,000 members specifically in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They credit infrastructure.https://t.co/BtYfG8QXFp — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 24, 2024

Biden rule grants overtime pay to 4 million US workers: U.S. Department of Labor rule will require employers to pay OT premiums to workers who earn a salary less than $1,128 per week, or about $58,600 per year, when they work more than 40 hours in a week. https://t.co/HyJPPt4SNs — Miss Marcella Sends Her Regrets (@marcelladba) April 23, 2024

Newsmax: President Biden is announcing $7 billion in grant funding for solar projects, which will reportedly benefit up to 1 million low income households. He’ll also announce action on the Climate Corps that he created, which will prepare young Americans for jobs in clean energy pic.twitter.com/8fDKenlWdD — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 22, 2024





Today alone, the Biden Administration TOOK MORE PRO-WORKER ACTIONS — expanding overtime to 4 million more workers & banning noncompetes that prevent workers from moving to better-paying jobs –than Donald Trump took in all four years as presidenthttps://t.co/2c3CkZuirz — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) April 23, 2024

VP Kamala Harris doing an interview with @DrewBarrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show in NYC today; it will air on Monday, April 29, per @VP's office. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 24, 2024

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will attend a memorial service Thursday for the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in an Israeli strike earlier this month. Pres. Biden has an economic event in NY and will send a letter to be read aloud, per WH.https://t.co/9zRkog9WHR — Monica Alba (@albamonica) April 24, 2024

Jill Biden launches bike ride for wounded service members, stresses need to support vets https://t.co/JaTRVTfVrO — The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2024

PSA: Big deadline for student loan relief — April 30th!