You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: To Boldly Go…

Thursday Morning Open Thread: To Boldly Go…

by | 46 Comments

PSA: Big deadline for student loan relief — April 30th!

    46Comments

    2. 2.

      TBone

      Lesson they tried to instill at the hospital yesterday:   never wear an N-95 mask to a facility titled Evangelical and expect to be treated as anything less than a pariah and a leper. The only other fellow wearing a loosey goosey surgical mask, out of the many, many people I encountered, was a fellow visitor in the main lobby.  You’d think the ICU medical staff would, at the very least, be sympathetic, and not ostentatiously derisive, but you’d be wrong.

      Today, I’m painting my black mask with the symbol for BIOHAZARD in red nail polish.

      Also, the entire hospital-wide computer system crashed during my visit.  Coincidence, I’m sure.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      So much good news to start the day off!

      I absolutely LOVE that we are able to keep in touch with Voyager 1…while it’s IN INTERSTELLAR SPACE!!11!  Go humanity!!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TBone

      @Baud: thank you.  There are actually little greeting cards they distribute to each patient with prayers! Thank you for making me smile, it’s lonely here without hubby trying to make me laugh in the morning.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      As long as we can stay in touch with Voyager 1, I suppose that puts off when it becomes Vger.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Re-establishing comprehensible communication with Voyager is nothing short of amazing, but only the beginning of the task. For now, as I understand it, it’s in narcissist mode, able to relay only information about itself and its status and not yet any other sensory or instrument data. Fingers firmly crossed for further success.

      @TBone

      What, no smiley face paint job?
      ;)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TBone

      @OzarkHillbilly: blasphemer!  ha ha

      Once a few years ago during a heart attack, the preacher and his two female companions came into the room to pray over us.  They don’t do that anymore, to my knowledge.  There must’ve been some kind of incident.

      Yesterday, the entire hospital-wide computer system crashed during my second visit.  Even the cable TV went down.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The first reply to the Voyager tweet above:

      Eric Hoglund
      @EricHoglund6
      ·
      Apr 22
      That’s amazing considering a refrigerator made today will last about 72 months and a car about 120 months

      Reply
    20. 20.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Trivia:

      Part of the flight over V’ger was at the time the longest scene without dialogue since talkies became the norm.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mousebumples

      Anyone have a gift link to that last student loan deadline article? My loans are done, but I have friends I’d like to share that with… Including one person who went to a cruddy for profit “college”…

      Thanks – and good morning!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Soprano2

      We sure got our money’s worth out of Voyager 1, didn’t we?

      I love these posts, because they prove that there’s plenty of interesting good news to cover about the Biden administration and that they’re getting it out there. It’s not their fault the press would rather cover the rantings of the Bloated Orange Blob than what his administration is doing to improve the lives of the American people. I’m more convinced than ever that whether consciously or subconsciously, they want him back because he made their lives more exciting. ETA – Of course, if he loses he’ll still be out there, constantly on trial somewhere. I wish they would realize that and quit pimping for him.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TBone

      @NotMax: now THAT is inspiring!  I was once at the Florida launch location, but it was during my, shall we say, Hunter S. Thompson years, and my memories are not to be trusted.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      eclare

      @Soprano2:

      Agreed.  Sec Pete was on Morning Joe yesterday to announce new consumer friendly rules for airlines, if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed you must be issued a refund immediately.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty

      So according to Steven Greenhouse, Biden is the real populist, assuming that means doing stuff that helps people?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @Betty:

      Since Dems have been doing that for a while, it must mean something different from that.

      But whatever. If it’s positive, I’ll take it.  We need to continue closing the hack gap.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      I do. Maybe not so much in mainstream media, but I (unscientifically) see a lot more content that is affirmatively positive about Dems, rather than the traditional blather from savvy people about how nothing the Dems do is good enough.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Betty:

      Greenhouse was (or still is ?) a labor reporter. Labor reporters had a LOT of bad years with nothing to cover other than CEO bonuses doubling. I feel like he’s thrilled working people are finally winning.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Yep, the idea popular in the press that the Biden administration doesn’t talk about their accomplishments is ludicrous. They seem to use it as an excuse to not cover these things.

      Reply

