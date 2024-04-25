Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Supreme Court / Supreme Court Corruption / Supreme Court Oral Arguments on Presidential Immunity at 10 am

Supreme Court Oral Arguments on Presidential Immunity at 10 am

An audio feed of  oral arguments is live-streamed on the Court’s website, and the Court posts the audio later in the day. On the afternoon of each argument, the Court posts transcripts of that day’s arguments.

Supreme Court Audio Feed

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Kate Riga at TPM – Live Blogging

Seems like SCOTUSblog should be live blogging but I don’t see it.

SCOTUSblog article

Open thread.

