In this morning’s open thread, valued commenter Baud noted that Anne Laurie “has been fighting the gaslighting every morning for four years” in those threads, and I think that’s true and deserves additional acknowledgement. She highlights the Biden administration’s accomplishments as studiously as the overpaid media celebrities ignore them. I am thankful for her work.

My mind runs a different way, so I’m going to serve up some schadenfreude-infused amuse bouche this morning to highlight Deplorati consternation and failure. First up, an Arizona grand jury ensnared a passel of inept election cheaters yesterday. (WaPo)

PHOENIX — An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted seven attorneys or aides affiliated with Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign as well as 11 Arizona Republicans on felony charges related to their alleged efforts to subvert Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state, according to an announcement by the state attorney general. Those indicted include former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Christina Bobb, top campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn and former campaign aide Mike Roman. They are accused of allegedly aiding an unsuccessful strategy to award the state’s electoral votes to Trump instead of Biden after the 2020 election. Also charged are the Republicans who signed paperwork on Dec. 14, 2020, that falsely purported Trump was the rightful winner, including former state party chair Kelli Ward, two state senators and Tyler Bowyer, a GOP national committeeman and chief operating officer of Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of the pro-Trump conservative group Turning Point USA. Trump was not charged, but he is described in the indictment as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Well, indict that motherfucker too! Okay, I don’t want to appear greedy, so I’ll say it’s good to see rancid dumpling Boris Epshteyn in hot water. He’s an underrated Trump Hellmouth villain, IMO.

Also, it’s hilarious and ironic that Christina Bobb is among the indicted cheaters since, as TPM noted, the RNC put her in charge of “election integrity” last month. That’s like thinking it’s a good idea to put a greedy-ass Trump family member in charge of dispersing RNC donations. Oh wait…

In other news of Deplorati tribulations, Jim Hoft, the Dumbest Man on the Internet™️, announced that his blog, Gateway Pundit, which has functioned as a firehose of the dumbest lies for the far-right since time immemorial, will enter bankruptcy: (WaPo)

Since its launch in 2004, the site has become a prolific clearinghouse for conspiracy theories about the election, school shootings, and other topics, helping to funnel such flimsy stories from the fringes of the internet to the broader pro-Trump right thanks to its substantial audience. But all those conspiracy theories have had a cost for Jim Hoft, the Missouri blogger who founded Gateway Pundit. In a message on the site, Hoft said its parent company would file for bankruptcy because it was under attack from “progressive liberal” lawsuits. Hoft said the bankruptcy filing would help “consolidate” the lawsuits… While he didn’t name which lawsuits he was referencing, the site is being sued for claims of defamation and infliction of emotional distress by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, two Georgia election workers who say they faced threats after the site leveled baseless accusations of ballot fraud against them.

Kudos to Ms. Freeman and Moss, who did the heroic work of wresting an enormous settlement out of Giuliani in another state. They may not ever see any money from that broke-ass creep, but he’s now compelled to beg the court not to let creditors seize his Florida condo. May those ladies similarly drain Hoft of money and influence until he’s a mumbling pile of desiccated cottage cheese curds.

Also, here’s hoping Trump has a terrible day in court that yields an abundance of additional schadenfreude snacks. My faith in our legal system has been badly tattered over the past several years, but by dog, sometimes it works as intended.

As a symbol of the system’s decidedly mixed health, we have two courtroom scenes to contemplate today. In one, the Defendant is compelled to sit his orange ass down and keep his big fat yap shut in a Manhattan courtroom, like the common fraudster he is.

In the second, the FedSoc-captured portion of the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. is entertaining the ludicrous question of whether their benefactor is a monarch or a citizen. No matter what they decide, they’ve already tossed the embarrassing fascist thug the lifeline of delay, and history should hang that around their necks.

Open thread!