Schadenfreude Smörgåsbord (Open Thread)

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: Activist Judges!

In this morning’s open thread, valued commenter Baud noted that Anne Laurie “has been fighting the gaslighting every morning for four years” in those threads, and I think that’s true and deserves additional acknowledgement. She highlights the Biden administration’s accomplishments as studiously as the overpaid media celebrities ignore them. I am thankful for her work.

My mind runs a different way, so I’m going to serve up some schadenfreude-infused amuse bouche this morning to highlight Deplorati consternation and failure. First up, an Arizona grand jury ensnared a passel of inept election cheaters yesterday. (WaPo)

PHOENIX — An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted seven attorneys or aides affiliated with Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign as well as 11 Arizona Republicans on felony charges related to their alleged efforts to subvert Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state, according to an announcement by the state attorney general.

Those indicted include former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Christina Bobb, top campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn and former campaign aide Mike Roman. They are accused of allegedly aiding an unsuccessful strategy to award the state’s electoral votes to Trump instead of Biden after the 2020 election. Also charged are the Republicans who signed paperwork on Dec. 14, 2020, that falsely purported Trump was the rightful winner, including former state party chair Kelli Ward, two state senators and Tyler Bowyer, a GOP national committeeman and chief operating officer of Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of the pro-Trump conservative group Turning Point USA.

Trump was not charged, but he is described in the indictment as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Well, indict that motherfucker too! Okay, I don’t want to appear greedy, so I’ll say it’s good to see rancid dumpling Boris Epshteyn in hot water. He’s an underrated Trump Hellmouth villain, IMO.

Also, it’s hilarious and ironic that Christina Bobb is among the indicted cheaters since, as TPM noted, the RNC put her in charge of “election integrity” last month. That’s like thinking it’s a good idea to put a greedy-ass Trump family member in charge of  dispersing RNC donations. Oh wait…

In other news of Deplorati tribulations, Jim Hoft, the Dumbest Man on the Internet™️, announced that his blog, Gateway Pundit, which has functioned as a firehose of the dumbest lies for the far-right since time immemorial, will enter bankruptcy: (WaPo)

Since its launch in 2004, the site has become a prolific clearinghouse for conspiracy theories about the election, school shootings, and other topics, helping to funnel such flimsy stories from the fringes of the internet to the broader pro-Trump right thanks to its substantial audience.

But all those conspiracy theories have had a cost for Jim Hoft, the Missouri blogger who founded Gateway Pundit. In a message on the site, Hoft said its parent company would file for bankruptcy because it was under attack from “progressive liberal” lawsuits. Hoft said the bankruptcy filing would help “consolidate” the lawsuits…

While he didn’t name which lawsuits he was referencing, the site is being sued for claims of defamation and infliction of emotional distress by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, two Georgia election workers who say they faced threats after the site leveled baseless accusations of ballot fraud against them.

Kudos to Ms. Freeman and Moss, who did the heroic work of wresting an enormous settlement out of Giuliani in another state. They may not ever see any money from that broke-ass creep, but he’s now compelled to beg the court not to let creditors seize his Florida condo. May those ladies similarly drain Hoft of money and influence until he’s a mumbling pile of desiccated cottage cheese curds.

Also, here’s hoping Trump has a terrible day in court that yields an abundance of additional schadenfreude snacks. My faith in our legal system has been badly tattered over the past several years, but by dog, sometimes it works as intended.

As a symbol of the system’s decidedly mixed health, we have two courtroom scenes to contemplate today. In one, the Defendant is compelled to sit his orange ass down and keep his big fat yap shut in a Manhattan courtroom, like the common fraudster he is.

In the second, the FedSoc-captured portion of the U.S. Supreme Court in D.C. is entertaining the ludicrous question of whether their benefactor is a monarch or a citizen. No matter what they decide, they’ve already tossed the embarrassing fascist thug the lifeline of delay, and history should hang that around their necks.

Open thread!

    5. 5.

      Yutsano

      A Schadenfreude thread? Oh yay!

      I have a contribution to the table. Looks like our esteemed Senator from Calgary is trouble with my agency. Gotta love shell payments that aren’t well hidden!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      opiejeanne

      Great post, Betty Cracker, and I love the term “deplorati”. It’s very fitting. You have such a way with words.

      I read yesterday that it was Kelli Ward who was put in charge of election integrity.  Was that wrong?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      opiejeanne

      @thruppence: I know, and I find it very entertaining that whichever one it is in charge of “election integrity” is charged with election fraud. So much schadenfreude I might faint.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      opiejeanne

      @Betty Cracker: Yes, thanks. It really doesn’t matter as long as they ALL go down for this, every last one of them. I’m feeling more than a little bloodthirsty these days when it comes to these people.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I assume the AZ AG seriously considered charging Trump but realized that a Grand Jury would be unlikely to indict, based on the facts/law.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      Bill came home early and is listening to the SCOTUS hearing on the radio (unlike Mr. Normie to behave this way). The Trump dude’s voice is working my frazzled nerves like a box grater on a ripe tomato.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      kindness

      Thank you for my French lesson today Betty.  I took Spanish in high school but do appreciate French.  Amuse bouche… so many possibilities.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Redshift

      @opiejeanne:

      I find it very entertaining that whichever one it is in charge of “election integrity” is charged with election fraud.

      It’s the principle Republicans have operated by for my entire adult life: “We know they’re cheating even though we have no evidence, so we have to cheat or they’d have an unfair advantage!”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Hungry Joe

      Oh, my: “rancid dumpling Boris Ephshteyn,” “mumbling pile of desiccated cottage cheese curds” (Hoft). I don’t know if Betty Cracker wordsmiths her wondrously perfect descriptions for hours on end or if they come to her in effortless flashes of brilliance, but either way, as a professional writer who has never once conjured up a respectable insult, I am in awe, and then in awe some more.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      artem1s

      My faith in our legal system has been badly tattered over the past several years, but by dog, sometimes it works as intended.

      Moral arc baby. I hope BIden put Obama’s rug back in the Oval Office. I hoped they burned whatever was left of the ketchup infused rag that the former occupant shat on daily.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      Did anyone cover this strange story?

      ‘How Embarrassing’: Trump Mocked For ‘Pretending To Be President’ In Strange Ceremony

      Donald Trump hasn’t set foot in the White House since leaving office more than three years ago, but that didn’t stop him from pretending it’s still his residence this week when he offered a visitor a key to the building.

      Trump gave the baffling gift to former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, who visited him at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday as the former president finished up a day in court in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

      The article at HuffPost posted the mocking Twitter responses.  It’s a fun read.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Redshift

      I think it was covered here yesterday, but one of my favorite bits of schadenfreude is Rep. Comer’s whining about looking for a way to end the impeachment investigation with his “reputation” intact. Apparently he has delusions about selling higher office.

      I assume he means his reputation with the wingnuts, since he’s a clown to everyone else. But it’s hard to believe he can end up with any reputation other than the man who led a ludicrous witch hunt (to normal people) and the man who failed to impeach the Biden Crime Family™ to wingnuts.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jay C

      @Redshift:

      Apparently he [Comer] has delusions about selling higher office.

      I think that may be an autocorrect typo for “seeking”; but then, it DOES work this way, too….

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      @Hungry Joe: & @Raoul Paste: That’s very kind — thanks!

      @Scout211: A tottering pile of orange-shellacked turds pretending he’s still president! Of all the infinite abominations of the Trump Experience, his frequent turns as embarrassment to the nation are somehow the most unbearable. For me anyway.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Redshift: Probably stealing from elsewhere, but if Comer wants to come out of the impeachment debacle with his reputation intact, he’s going to need a time machine.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Why the hell is the former Japanese Prime Minister visiting Trump????

      LOL. I was googling to try to find the answer to your question, when I found this.

      (Its an online auction site).

      Donald Trump Ceremonial White House Key

      It’s the exact same key that he is giving to the former Japanese Prime Minister.  It was sold at auction for $3,670!

      I wonder how many were produced and if Trump is selling them for extra cash now.  You know he didn’t leave them at the White House   🤣🤣

      Reply

