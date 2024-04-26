On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
arrieve
The final set of Saudi pictures are from Yanbu.
There are actually three cities comprising Yanbu. Yanbu Al-Bahr is the main city on the Red Sea coast where the ship docked. The other one we visited is Yanbu Al-Nakhal, a group of villages about an hour’s drive from the coast that used to be one of the hubs on the spice and incense route between Egypt and Yemen.
Yes, this is Saudi Arabia. I took this picture through the bus window on the drive to Yanbu Al-Nakhal. We passed plenty of desert, and herds of camels grazing along the side of the road, but I was not expecting those mountains, or the greens from the recent rains.
One of the villages in Yanbu Al-Nakhal.
I loved the landscape: date palms, mud-brick ruins, mountains. But it was hot–at least twenty degrees hotter than the coast, and though we didn’t walk that far, every time there was a bit of shade, we’d all huddle there for a bit of respite.
More of the landscape.
This cracked me up. There was literally nothing around except some date palms and the road back to the village, but of course there were couches. Pink couches.
I’m sensing a pattern here. Back in the main city, along the water, a giant sign and a lighthouse.
The main square in the historic district.
There wasn’t nearly as much construction going on in the old town in Yanbu as there was in Jeddah, but there was a lot of renovation going on.
One building I didn’t get a picture of was famous for T.E. Lawrence having lived there. (Or maybe just stopped by at one point in 1916. Anywhere Lawrence stayed for more than a minute is on somebody’s guided tour.) And though I had read online that this building was already renovated and was now a cultural center, the building our guide pointed out was basically a ruin. So I think he had the wrong building. But it was worth it just to hear the charming way he talked about “Lawrence of Arab.”
“You want to know about him, there is a movie you can watch. It’s called his name, Lawrence of Arab. It’s three hours long!”
The Night Market is near the main square. It began 500 years ago as a gathering place for merchants and sailors. I admit to being disappointed—it was small and dark, and there was nothing I was remotely interested in buying. I finally bought an obviously mass-produced ceramic mug with some hand painting on it just because the young woman in the shop looked so hopeful when I walked up.
This girl was hovering around the edge of our tour group, obviously curious, so I said hello to her and she said hello back. When she got in the car with her parents she waved, and I gestured with the camera to ask if I could take her picture.
And I think that’s a perfect final image for my brief but memorable visit to Saudi Arabia.
