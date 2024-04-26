Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

There wasn’t nearly as much construction going on in the old town in Yanbu as there was in Jeddah, but there was a lot of renovation going on.

One building I didn’t get a picture of was famous for T.E. Lawrence having lived there. (Or maybe just stopped by at one point in 1916. Anywhere Lawrence stayed for more than a minute is on somebody’s guided tour.) And though I had read online that this building was already renovated and was now a cultural center, the building our guide pointed out was basically a ruin. So I think he had the wrong building. But it was worth it just to hear the charming way he talked about “Lawrence of Arab.”

“You want to know about him, there is a movie you can watch. It’s called his name, Lawrence of Arab. It’s three hours long!”