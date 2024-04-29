Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Couple of Thoughts on Kristi and Her Pets

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: 

Courtesy of Atrios via someone who chooses to remain anonymous. From l-r, Bryon Noem, (her husband) Cory Lewandowski and Poor Cricket.

My dad grew up on a farm in the Dakotas and has some stories about animal cruelty that are really awful.  His dad, my grandfather, would take care of the excess kitten population by putting them in a burlap sack and throwing them in the river.  Dogs were routinely euthanized by shooting them when they could no longer provide service.  I’m sure that a dog that killed chickens (which is what Kristi Noem’s dog did) would have been shot as soon as they caught him or her.   I  don’t think that my dad’s family were outliers here.  My father-in-law, also a Dakota farmer, had about the same attitude towards dogs and cats.  The real outlier was wife’s grandfather, another Dakota farmer, a gentle man who took exceptionally (for the time) good care of his dogs as well as any other animal on his farm.

The second experience I’ve had growing up is watching hunters who keep dogs.  These people keep their retrievers in pens/runs, frustrated and barking all the time, until hunting season.  I’m sure there’s some training involved, but those dogs have what I’d consider a miserable life except for the few days when they’re out doing what they were bred to do.  I’ll bet you a shiny South Dakota quarter, which features both a pheasant and Mt. Rushmore, that Kristi’s un-neutered dog Cricket spent most of his life in a pen waiting to retrieve pheasants.

So, when Noem shares an anecdote about killing 14 month-old Cricket after he she killed some chickens and bit her, she’s speaking to two specific audiences.  The first is an audience informed by the same life experience I’ve had*:  people who know that farmers treat dogs like livestock and understand that a dog that can’t do their job needs to be euthanized.  This audience is generally white, mostly male, older, with a background either working on a farm or having parents/grandparents who worked on the farm.  It is also a tiny audience, mostly living in red states where Trump will win even if he was caught engaging in human sacrifice.  The second is a bunch of cruel, heartless fucking sadists.  Donald Trump is in the latter group.

Unfortunately for term-limited Gov. Noem, she miscalculated.  She looked at the way the DC press treats country folk (condescending but afraid to challenge their quaint country traditions) and thought she’d get some “well she’s authentic” coverage.  She also didn’t figure that the Guardian, which is based in a country with a long record of humane treatment of animals, would read her book and break the story with a critical eye.

In other words, cucking her husband with Corey Lewandowski, making a commercial for the dental clinic that did her veneers, and generally being an awful person, weren’t enough to sink her VP bid.  I’m guessing Trump’s reaction to the bad PR she’s getting because she bragged about killing her dog 20 years ago (and a goat) probably did it, but predictions are hard, especially about the future.

———–

*Just to be clear, I had that life experience and concluded that I think this treatment of dogs is a cruel anachronism. I had to have our dog euthanized by the vet when she was diagnosed with incurable liver cancer, and it was a terrible experience that I never want to repeat.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      SW

      I have the same background but it never stopped me from calling out the miserable fucks who debased themselves in that manner.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      Alexandra Petri in the Washington Post today: “Kristi, darling, I understand completely,” by Cruella De Vil

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      Every element of your last paragraph, including (and perhaps particularly) killing a dog, would be an enhancement in Trump’s eyes, not a negative factor.  This guy is off-the-charts depraved.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jharp

      I remember my Grandmother telling us that her Mom felt sorry for the kittens she was drowning so she made sure to use warm water. This in the Appalachian part of southern Ohio.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nukular Biskits

      I’ve never understood people who would willingly kill a pet for no other reason than it was an annoyance.

      Ditto for folks who dump unwanted animals in the woods because “they can fend for themselves”.

      Assholes.

      Edit:  I have had experience (growing up) where we had animals either suffer or we had the vet put them down because we simply did not have the money to give them the medical care they needed.  Years later, I still think about these.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      We were the outliers when we moved to red, rurl, Central Misery in 1996 and started taking in the cat strays, getting them fixed and providing homes for them on the grounds of the B&B.

      The conservative assholes around us were as described above in terms of treatment of animals.

      But if we ever had an impact during our 22 years there, it was showing people in the area that you could be kind and decent to animals.  Over that time span, we had a fair number of neighbors start taking in strays, getting them fixed, finding homes, etc.  Or treating their dogs better.

      These people always felt this way but because of the unspoken social pressure in small, rurl areas like that, never felt confident enough to do humane things until we arrived, looked around at what was going on and said, loudly and often, Fuck. That. Shit.

      Noem doesn’t realize that there are plenty of entitled, (Nice), (P)olite, (R)epublican voters somewhere other than red, rurl counties, that have dogs and cats they adore and more importantly, precious children who’ve never even smelled “fresh country air” much less seen a cow patty, or hunt…but adore their pet dog or cat.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Doc Sardonic

      Two things

      1. Not another one of these fucking posts.

      2. What Noem did probably has Mango Mussolini’s Lil’ Kinopio harder than Roman concrete. But did not help her case for VP because right now she is generating bad “ratings” and for Mango it’s all about the ratings.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rachel

      @dr. bloor: True, but he’s also extremely sensitive about public image. The moment he understands how bad this story made her look to the general public (and how ridiculous he’d look for choosing her) that’s if for her VP bid.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      theturtlemoves

      My mom grew up on a farm in South Dakota up on the ND border in the Perkins / Harding county area and she didn’t have any tales of dog killing.  Must have just been you sickos out in East River. :)  Well, that or my family was similar to your wife’s grandfather.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      EarthWindFire

      @SW: Me too. I learned recently that my grandfather had shot a dog that got in the way during a cattle drive. I was horrified. Doing that in an era where there are rescues freaking everywhere? No excuse.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HumboldtBlue

      One America News, a right-wing cable news network, on Monday retracted a report claiming that Donald J. Trump’s former fixer had been the person who actually had an affair with the porn star whose claims of a sexual relationship with Mr. Trump are key to his criminal trial.

      The retraction came after the fixer, Michael D. Cohen, hired a leading defamation lawyer to address the false report, which was posted on the network’s website on March 27.

      The lawyer, Justin Nelson, had represented Dominion Voting Systems in a suit against Fox News that cost that network $787.5 million to settle. Mr. Nelson worked with Mr. Cohen’s longtime lawyer, Danya Perry, in what was a remarkably quick about-face by OAN.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sister Golden Bear

      The good news: On Friday, “The Biden administration announced expansive new protections on Friday for gay and transgender medical patients, prohibiting federally funded health providers and insurers from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity,” by reversing a Trump-era ruling. Don’t get me wrong, this is a big Joe Biden deal — although why it took 3-1/2 years… But I’m glad to see Biden actually taking action to help us, rather than continuing to promise to take action.

      The bad news:

      Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton announced separate challenges to federal rule changes extending protections to LGBTQ+ students.

      Abbott shared Monday afternoon he sent a letter to President Joe Biden, which detailed how he’s instructing the Texas Education Agency “to ignore your illegal dictate” about Title IX. This is the federal policy prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities that get federal funds.

      Hours before the governor’s letter, Paxton said he filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday morning that attempts to block rule changes extending protections to LGBTQ+ students from taking effect. Paxton filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Amarillo Division.

      Three other Red state governors have also vowed to disregard the law.

      The ugly: The suit was filed in the district of far-right Christian nationalist Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who most recently is behind the push to ban abortion pills nationwide.

      So I’m sure Kacsmaryk will shortly be issuing a nationwide ban on legalizing anti-trans discrimination that goes well beyond Title IX. Because reasons. Because that’s what Jeebus would want. Hopefully that’ll be overturned on appeal (hopefully), but in the meantime it’ll give cover for Red states to continue to outlaw our existence.

      BTW, for those who think I’m overreacting, only a few years trans people were told we were being hysterical when we warned that the Christo-fascists wouldn’t stop at bathroom bills.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Quaker in a Basement

      Thanks for this post mistermix. I made similar observations on another site and some folks lost their minds, declaring that I was taking Noem’s side and therefore I am JUST AS BAD AS SHE IS!!1!

      Some folks. Sheesh.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Jharp:

      This is one of the reasons I’m adamant about people neutering/spaying their animals as well as not patronizing breeders.

      I know that a lot of folks have an affinity with certain breeds and I understand that.  But there are way too many animals sitting in shelters just waiting for someone to adopt them without breeders creating more.

      JMHO.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      smith

      @SW: I was going to mention the other high point in her Republican cred: she’s banned from going onto about 10% of the land in South Dakota, because the tribes whose land it is greatly resent that she keeps asserting that they collaborate with Mexican drug cartels.

      She argued during recent community forums that those leaders were more focused on profiting from those cartels than parenting their children on Native American reservations.

      I’m guessing she uses this slander to justify being oh so concerned about the Southern border.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      suzanne

      I’ve had about half of my pets pass at home, and the others were humanely euthanized by a vet. Shooting a pet, unless there is literally no way to safely euthanize them quickly to put them out of their misery, is monstrous.

      Yeah, I’m judging your shitty cultural traditions. 100%.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Oh, yeah, the British are well known for treating their animals better than their children. Just as one data point, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was formed (1824) far earlier than the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (1883).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Gretchen: You are right, unfortunately all I needed was the picture to know what this was all about. I think it is time to give this place a break, apparently ya’ll can’t figure out that Noem is a gargantuan piece of shit, lower than whale skat at the bottom of the ocean. The images these dog post conjure up for me are not doing me any good. I have enough fucking nightmares.

      See ya

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Stephen Colbert is famously a dog lover, and sometimes does live (and adorable!) puppy-rescue segments. He should be back from a week’s vacation tonight; I’m guessing he’s going to talk about Noem, and I’m guessing he’s going to be brutal.

      Euthanasia is an unhappy but sometimes unavoidable fact of farm life. Killing an exuberant 14-month-old puppy who was, in Noem’s own words, “having the time of her life” and “out of her mind with excitement,” is not.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @suzanne:

      I’ve had about half of my pets pass at home, and the others were humanely euthanized by a vet. Shooting a pet, unless there is literally no way to safely euthanize them quickly to put them out of their misery, is monstrous.

      Yeah, I’m judging your shitty cultural traditions. 100%.

      I think there are a lot of ways to humanely euthanize an animal.  I’ll confess that I tried to give our dog some Tramadol (left over from a surgery she had) before going to the vet but her appetite was gone — she wouldn’t even take it when it was coated with liver sausage.  I was hoping to take her to the vet pretty out of it.  But she *loved* going to the vet.  She was totally treat motivated and the vets had some good treats.  So when we got there she walked around sniffing happily and then we went in and she had the injection and that was it.

      I’m imagining that my wife’s grandfather walked his old, hurting dog that he loved, and who loved him, out to a pasture with his shotgun and the dog didn’t know what hit him or her.  What’s monstrous about Kristi’s story, in my opinion, is that Cricket was 14 months old and never given a chance.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sab

      @suzanne: Never killed a pet that wasn’t on death’s doorstep at advanced old age. You can always rehome them ( never did that either. You take them in they are yours for life,)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      geg6

      @Jharp:

      We live across the street from the local Humane Society.  People dump the on the lawn, where they may try to cross the road (a main artery north to south through the county) and get hit by a car.  If they make it, they end up in our yard.  We’ve rescued a few from that, including one dog that literally lept into my arms.  Sometimes they tie them up to a telephone pole or a speed sign and leave them there all night.  We’ve called the cops many times.  I get infuriated by those people and I can’t even think of a word to describe how I feel about that psycho Noem and people like her.  And yes, I knew people like them and it never was normal to me.  My grandfather had hunting beagles.  But he treated them very well.  They weren’t pets like my pets are, but they were warm and dry, had plenty high quality food and got plenty of exercise in the big run he had in the backyard.  He trained them regularly, too.  His old dogs lived out their lives with dignity.  There’s no reason to treat working dogs like cows, pigs and chickens, which are usually killed for food and even if it’s for disposition reasons, are still eaten and not wasted.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Leto

      My mother’s parents had a chicken farm when she was born, so she was very used to the “go get tonight’s dinner” style of farming. She would went fishing, and routinely had to gut/clean the fish. If a dog was in the road while we in the car, she wouldn’t slow down.

      With that being said, she taught me to be extremely kind to all animals. The first time I held a BB gun (approx age 5-6) she said, “Remember: if you shoot and kill a bird, you’re plucking cleaning it and we’re going to eat it.” My older cousin was with me, and he ofc shoots a robin. He’s also in that latter category. I was so upset that I went and told my mom, who proceeded to snatch both our asses and brought us to the bird. She then proceeds to grill us on who did what, who’s going to clean it, but more importantly did we know whether this was a boy or girl bird? Is this a mom who will no longer be able to care for her eggs, or newborn chicks? It’s one of those life lessons that’s seared into me.

      I understand the farmer’s perspective on a non-performing animal. Logically I do. But I will always consider people who mistreat animals as below even the worst of the worst. Akin to child molesters/predators. And I know they have crossover.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SomeRandomFellow

      I get the idea that, sometimes, shooting an animal is the best economic solution. Too many feral cats or dogs is a bad thing, as well. I get that. But….

      What I don’t get is, how do you have *two* animals, where, one day, you decide you’ll kill one animal you dislike, and then, kill a dirty, stinky, billy goat who you also dislike, and you don’t even tell your kids what’s going on until it’s over.

      To me, it reads like anger and frustration, not a sad realization that the dog can’t be trained. Throwing in the killing of what sounds like a normal billy goat (NB: not an expert on goats) at the same time, and I’d call it a killing tantrum. Throw in how she was killing a named dog (farm rule: don’t name an animal you intend to eat), and HER CHILDREN DIDN’T KNOW, and I confess: my brain locks into killing-tantrum. It was made easier by kitten drownings and dog shootings and herd culling I’m sure – but it was still a killing tantrum.

      To me, it shows that she’s just like she was during Covid-19: as long as she doesn’t know (or simply doesn’t care about) the people or animals who die, it’s just something to ignore. Oh, sometimes you’ll have to make some Very Serious People comments on “necessity” the way they do about warfare. “People die in a war, you can’t blame us just because we *started* the war!” is a weak argument, but amazingly effective in the US press.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      This whole post, including the headline, needs a fucking trigger warning.

      This is a politics and PETS blog. We love our critters. Some of us do not want to hear about animal cruelty, especially in a jokey manner. Read the room, MM!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      tokyokie

      When I was in high school, I spent a week with a friend’s family because my parents were out of the country. Anyway, the friend’s family had a goofy Irish setter that the father wanted to train to be a bird dog, and as the weekend I was with them was the week before hunting season began, we went out to land the family owned out in the countryside to familiarize everybody, including the dog, with the terrain. The dog was terrible as a bird dog, always barking when she detected birds and bouncing around like the goofball she was. And this behavior enraged the father, who beat the dog until she was whining repeatedly for every mistake she made, and she made a mistake virtually every time, pointing to nonexistent birds and barking at real ones. I felt terribly sorry for the dog, and I don’t even like dogs, and I didn’t understand why she had to be a working dog when she was a loving and lovable pet. Isn’t that enough?

      By the same token, I recently figured out that before my father (and immediate family) was transferred out of the country, my mother had the family’s Siamese cat put down. Tuco (named for the Eli Wallach character from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and possessing many aspects of that character’s personality) was the first cat that was MY cat. He slept with me every night, and I played with him every day. He was small, extremely smart, and liked to bite people’s chins after cuddling with them and then dashing away. He once caught a chimney swift inside the house, jumping up into the chimney, batting the bird to the fireplace floor, then retrieving his prey and running to the back of the house with it. He would spend the day outside playing with the neighbors’ cat, with each cat going to the other’s back yard and mewling for his playmate to be let outside. I think the neighbors would have been delighted to adopt Tuco, but I don’t think my mother even asked them. Tuco had become inconvenient, so he had to die.

      I just don’t understand how people can be that way. But then I’m not a Republican.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Eyeroller

      Cricket was a she.

      I mentioned when this came up earlier, but my grandfather was born in 1905 in Turtle Creek, West Virginia, which is apparently in the vicinity of Charleston. The family moved to rural Arkansas when he was 11. His father seems to have been abusive to the wife and kids. No big surprise there. They ran some kind of country store in Arkansas, so they weren’t farmers/ranchers, but were still poor and lived in a very rural area. He hunted anything he could as a kid and youth and continued after he married and had kids, because they were still poor. He wasn’t too interested in pets but he let the kids have a dog which eventually they thought had rabies (they were probably right) so he shot it. Up till the first half of the Depression they ate squirrels and rabbits and a lot of opossums, which are apparently pretty greasy and awful (my mother and uncle and aunt hated it). But once he got a decent job and could afford to buy meat, he stopped hunting and never did it again. He told me it was wrong to kill an animal for fun or sport. He didn’t sentimentalize animals, but he respected their lives. He would have been appalled by this story.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jay

      Everybody I knew/know who had a hunting dog, spoiled them rotten, but then they arn’t/wern’t rich.

      Bird dogs/retrievers/hounds with any kind of hunting pedigree are not cheap and have never been cheap here. Training them and keeping them trained and handled isn’t cheap either.

      The dogs/owners I knew/know have a fairly simple routine, lap dog/couch dog/bed dog, house pet, dog park, simulated group hunting events, training, then hunting season, which would usually be a couple weekends over 3 months in the fall.

      My Dad bought Tar, a puppy, for $1500 in 1969 on a Cops salary. That was more than he paid for our car. Tar was supposed to be a Black Cocker Spaniel from a long line of Pedigreed Upland Gamebird Field Dogs. He was not, he was at least 90% Black Lab. He was never a hunting dog, he was a kids dog.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      CaseyL

      This is a horrifying post. I don’t mean to be harsh at MisterMix, but: I don’t care how rural and difficult ranching and farming is, there are ways to “get rid of” dangerous or unwanted animals that don’t involve willful cruelty.

      Maybe not 40, 50 years ago, but nowadays?  Even South Dakota must have a shelter here and there.  The sadistic shit Noem can take time away from her goddamn ranch to go campaign all over the country, she can damned well take the time to take the dog (and possibly the goat) to a shelter.

      If people can’t be bothered treating animals as living creatures, maybe they shouldn’t be working with animals.  Even as livestock. (And, yes, I do hate factory farming; and yes, I am a meat eater, and I get my meat from Butcher Box.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Scout211

      @Sister Golden Bear: Did you see this that I posted downstairs?  A bit of good news today.

      Here’s some good news: AP News

      CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s and North Carolina’s refusal to cover certain health care for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory, a federal appeals court ruled Monday in a case likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

      The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-6 in the case involving coverage of gender-affirming care by North Carolina’s state employee health plan and the coverage of gender-affirming surgery by West Virginia Medicaid.

      . . .

      Similar cases are under consideration in courts across the country, but Monday’s is the first U.S. Court of Appeals decision to consider government-sponsored coverage exclusions of gender affirming medical care — and whether those exclusions are lawful.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Martin

      So, I think mistermix is on the right analysis here. It doesn’t really matter the circumstances of killing the animal. I mean, it does, but generally that’s not for us to know. The issue here is that she thought it was a good idea to tell this story in this way.

      She didn’t tell it as a redemption story ‘I did this terrible thing, and I’m now a better person’. She didn’t tell it as a tragic story ‘unfortunately, I had to put this animal down’. She told it as a positive reflection of her character. I’m willing to kill my kids dog because I’m too lazy to train it, please be proud of me, oh yeah, the goat was annoying. (Some dogs are either untrainable or beyond the skills of normal people to do so, but that’s not how the story comes off.) You can change that circumstance a million different ways where killing the dog is justifiable and so long as you tell the story in this manner, you sound like a fucking monster. What’s more, she either is unaware that most Americans think killing dogs is horrifying (does she not get the soft focus folk singer backed commercials in SD?) or most Republicans don’t think it’s horrifying (which I find hard to believe – though the Mitt Romney story makes me wonder).

      So, okay, you did this thing – I don’t care if you regret or not – don’t fucking tell that story. You don’t see us coming in here all proud every time we take a glorious shit, do you? That story was told for a reason. That says as much about her political instincts and motives as killing the dog does.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      EarthWindFire

      @Leto: I understand the farmer’s perspective on a non-performing animal. Logically I do.

      Me too. I also understand that in our parents and grandparents day, there wouldn’t have been another home to give a non-performing farm animal. No farmer has that excuse now. Rescues are everywhere, including farming communities.

      Kristi Noem has given further proof that she’s scum in a way that resonates for a lot of people in the way that her being kept off reservations doesn’t. It’s sad and horrifying that this is the case, but it is.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Betty Cracker

      I grew up in the sticks, partially. My father kept chickens, horses, the occasional cow, hunting dogs, etc. Livestock got dispatched. Elderly horses were put down with a gun in extremis because they are hard to move.

      No one shot a dog. Ever. We knew about people who did. We considered it horrendous. Dogs weren’t livestock to us; they were pets.

      Also, I don’t see any reason to take Noem’s claim about the dog trying to bite her at face value. She’s an awful person and a Trump cultist and therefore okay with cruelty and lots of lies.

      By Noem’s own account, her kid was looking for the dog immediately after exiting the school bus.  Sounds to me like the dog and kid had spent time together.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jay

      @Martin:

      (Some dogs are either untrainable or beyond the skills of normal people to do so, but that’s not how the story comes off.)

      I have never met a dog that was untrainable. I have met a lot of untrained, unsocialized dogs, (more so since Covid), I have met however, no shortage of dog owners who have no idea on how to train a dog and no interest in learning.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Eyeroller

      @Martin: “I hated that dog so I made the tough decision to kill it.”  That seems to be literally her argument. Even though poor Cricket didn’t really do anything wrong. Her breed has a high prey drive so Kristi was an incompetent owner.  As to the goat, despite supposedly being a rancher she was apparently unaware that an intact male goat stinks and is aggressive.  Why didn’t anybody tell her?  Off to the gravel pit with him.

      Reply

