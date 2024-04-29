Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

I really should read my own blog.

A consequence of cucumbers

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

      Mousebumples

      The bottom quotetweet in the photo is probably because 1960, hurr durr OLD.

      The lifeguarding one I don’t get.

      I was a lifeguard for 5 summers and never had to jump in to rescue someone. Had to whistle at and stop people from doing stupid stuff more times than I can remember.

      sab

      OT. My dad just died at 99 1/2. He spent 7 years in a nursing home (at vast expense)  that we could have avoided if we had parked him into a wonderful house we had bought. Mom couldn’t bring herself to part with all the crap that her mother in-law and she had accumulated. So we sold it at a loss six months after she bought it. And her husband who financed it died in a nursing home.

      My other siblings have other thoughts and I was Mom’s favorite and I didn’t much like Dad. But Mom did this. It was unforgiveable.

      Scout211

      My goodness, Mr. Biden sure looked fine as a young man.  What a great smile.

      Oh my, I sound like a fan* . . .

      *True story.

      My two older kids had summer jobs as lifeguards and swim instructors from the time they were 16 through college (summer jobs).  They actually did do many saves over the years but most of them were just scooping kids out of the water when they were in distress.  Those are still called saves.  So there, RNC Research (whoever you are)!

      Sure Lurkalot

      “You wanna be an apologist for Donald Trump…that may be your role BUT IT AIN’T MINE.”—Nancy Smash to MSNBC ass licker, 4/29/24

      Just had to see that again.

      stacib

      My kids are convinced that the thing that will take me from this planet will be my head exploding from watching Cubs games.  :-)  I’ve loved this team since I was seven years old.  There have been a lot of years when I really wished I could break up from this emotionally, abusive relationship, but love prevails.  LOL

      Ohio Mom

      @sab: My deepest condolences. Whatever quality of life your dad had in his final years was because of you. I hope that is a comfort, that you did everything you could for him.

      Ohio Mom

      @sab: There are some, um, impractical decisions being made by Ohio Dad’s mother in what are her final years (shes 92 and increasingly frail). I come from a family of pragmatists, watching bad decisions based on denial and watching those decisions cost loads of money, irritates me no end. So I think I get your mixed feelings.

      Martin

      @Mousebumples: My dad was a lifeguard. Saved multiple people and had to help the local cops fish a dead body out of the water once (fell off a boat and drowned).

      He said the ocean lifeguard job was the most active with rescues – even good swimmers get caught out in changing conditions. He worked two pool jobs – one in the city where there were a lot of rescues because kids generally didn’t learn to swim there, and one in the suburbs which was a walk in the park because generally kids did learn to swim. Since Biden tells of working at a predominantly black pool before civil rights, I’m going to guess not a lot of swim lessons were being offered to that crowd at that time.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin:

      Since Biden tells of working at a predominantly black pool before civil rights, I’m going to guess not a lot of swim lessons were being offered to that crowd at that time.

      I had the same thought but couldn’t figure out how to word it.  Nice job on that.

