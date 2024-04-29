Uncle Joe was a catch!
why do they make him sound cool as hell pic.twitter.com/40reikNPwV
— James Line (@jameslineky) April 26, 2024
by WaterGirl| 19 Comments
sab
Guardian fan here. Also too, Cubs are National League and we are American. Just saying.
Mousebumples
The bottom quotetweet in the photo is probably because 1960, hurr durr OLD.
The lifeguarding one I don’t get.
I was a lifeguard for 5 summers and never had to jump in to rescue someone. Had to whistle at and stop people from doing stupid stuff more times than I can remember.
Jackie
How ‘bout those M’s!
Joe Biden still has a great smile and a twinkle in his eyes 😊
SiubhanDuinne
Joe was sizzlin’ hot! Wow!
(fans self)
JustRuss
Dear RNCResearch, now do Trump’s baseball stories. And golf too, why not.
brendancalling
@Mousebumples: yeah, but you didn’t have Cornbread (who was REAL!) causing trouble every day!
bjacques
@brendancalling: Cornpop!
sab
OT. My dad just died at 99 1/2. He spent 7 years in a nursing home (at vast expense) that we could have avoided if we had parked him into a wonderful house we had bought. Mom couldn’t bring herself to part with all the crap that her mother in-law and she had accumulated. So we sold it at a loss six months after she bought it. And her husband who financed it died in a nursing home.
My other siblings have other thoughts and I was Mom’s favorite and I didn’t much like Dad. But Mom did this. It was unforgiveable.
Scout211
My goodness, Mr. Biden sure looked fine as a young man. What a great smile.
Oh my, I sound like a fan* . . .
*True story.
My two older kids had summer jobs as lifeguards and swim instructors from the time they were 16 through college (summer jobs). They actually did do many saves over the years but most of them were just scooping kids out of the water when they were in distress. Those are still called saves. So there, RNC Research (whoever you are)!
Sure Lurkalot
“You wanna be an apologist for Donald Trump…that may be your role BUT IT AIN’T MINE.”—Nancy Smash to MSNBC ass licker, 4/29/24
Just had to see that again.
stacib
My kids are convinced that the thing that will take me from this planet will be my head exploding from watching Cubs games. :-) I’ve loved this team since I was seven years old. There have been a lot of years when I really wished I could break up from this emotionally, abusive relationship, but love prevails. LOL
Ohio Mom
@sab: There are some, um, impractical decisions being made by Ohio Dad’s mother in what are her final years (shes 92 and increasingly frail). I come from a family of pragmatists, watching bad decisions based on denial and watching those decisions cost loads of money, irritates me no end. So I think I get your mixed feelings.
Ruviana
@SiubhanDuinne: This! What a handsome man!
Martin
@Mousebumples: My dad was a lifeguard. Saved multiple people and had to help the local cops fish a dead body out of the water once (fell off a boat and drowned).
He said the ocean lifeguard job was the most active with rescues – even good swimmers get caught out in changing conditions. He worked two pool jobs – one in the city where there were a lot of rescues because kids generally didn’t learn to swim there, and one in the suburbs which was a walk in the park because generally kids did learn to swim. Since Biden tells of working at a predominantly black pool before civil rights, I’m going to guess not a lot of swim lessons were being offered to that crowd at that time.
