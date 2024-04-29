BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi just exposed Donald Trump as the worst job creating President in American history. Retweet to make sure everyone sees this. pic.twitter.com/eZGdWE2dxv
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 29, 2024
I don’t think whining about how badly the pandemic went for TFG is a winning argument, but sure, Katy Tur, fight for the guy who tried to sicc his mob on you.
Pelosi’s just back a tour of Ireland and Britain:
Nancy Pelosi warned repeatedly about the dangers of a second Trump term during a series of engagements in Dublin, including a round-table interview with journalists at the US ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park on Monday morning https://t.co/Ww1WvjUmCs
— The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) April 22, 2024
I love when stupid questions get batted back with this level of calm vitriol. Nancy Pelosi is a class act. ???????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jy4fxeCQJo
— Nick O'Donnell (@gnickodonnell) April 28, 2024
ETA: Let’s not forget:
It is essential to remind people how badly Trump botched the response to COVID. https://t.co/mUk6YJrIRF
— Jack Pitney (@jpitney) April 29, 2024
