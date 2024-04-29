Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Tuesday Monday Evening Open Thread: Nancy Pelosi, Still Fighting the Idiots

Tuesday Monday Evening Open Thread: Nancy Pelosi, Still Fighting the Idiots

I don’t think whining about how badly the pandemic went for TFG is a winning argument, but sure, Katy Tur, fight for the guy who tried to sicc his mob on you.

Pelosi’s just back a tour of Ireland and Britain:

ETA: Let’s not forget:

    1. 1.

      Martin

      Re-upping:

      No president has a job record that wasn’t influenced by external factors. How you respond to those factors is what matters. Trump could have gone to a Democratic Congress and said ‘yo, shits bad, we gotta find a way to keep everyone employed’ and Democrats would have come up with something.

      That never happened. FDR just fucking made up things for people to do. That’s a 100% valid solution.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      I am up for any Nancy Smash clips like this one.  Good for pushing back against the MSM goldfish memory types.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      My 401(k)s all went to shit when Vlad invaded Ukraine.
      I blame Brandon.
      Fact: all had finally clawed back their Covid 19 losses until the invasion.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Tur is such a tool.  Oh right, that’s a prerequisite for that position.  One must graduate from the American School of Feckless Journalism to even have a shot.

      It’s so nice that Nancy SMASH has no more fucks left to give.  Actually, she’s operated that way for a long time now, no wonder she’s effective.

      Best House Speaker ever.  Okay, that’s a *very* low bar to clear.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hrprogressive

      I hate how Katy Tur has morphed into a straight up propagandist for Trump and the corprofascist complex.

      I am pretty sure she didn’t always used to be such a bootlicking sycophant, but if I am misremembering her career, please let me know.

      Also, yeah, a global pandemic wrecked everyone’s shit for several years. Trump’s response was among the worst. Not every country faired nearly as poorly as America did before Biden became president.

      And I still believe had Trump and Co taken it seriously, there’s a nonzero chance he might have been reelected.

      So, yeah.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @Martin: +1

      Obligatory, J.M. Keynes:

      “If the Treasury were to fill old bottles with banknotes, bury them at suitable depths in disused coalmines which are then filled up to the surface with town rubbish, and leave it to private enterprise on well-tried principles of laissez-faire to dig the notes up again (the right to do so being obtained, of course, by tendering for leases of the note-bearing territory), there need be no more unemployment and, with the help of the repercussions, the real income of the community, and its capital wealth also, would probably become a good deal greater than it actually is. It would, indeed, be more sensible to build houses and the like; but if there are political and practical difficulties in the way of this, the above would be better than nothing.”

      ― John Maynard Keynes, The General Theory of Employment, Interest, and Money

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Isn’t today MONDAY, April 29?? Thread title says Tuesday. I’ll get confused when I come back looking for this.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      @hrprogressive:  Nancy Smash could have also informed that Biden presided over one of the best economic recoveries from Covid, although it’s no doubt a longer interview and she might have gotten to that later.

      I don’t watch cable TV or any of the news programs because you may end up dumber for doing so.  Certainly higher blood pressure.

      That is MSNBC subjecting its viewers to Tur-Key.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Spanky

      @sdhays:

      Does Katy Tur mention the pandemic when she’s interviewing anyone complaining about inflation?

      Or the record shattering profits  the oil companies and others sucked in during that inflationary period. Should it even be called “inflation” when it’s a result of pure price gouging and market manipulation?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Michael Bersin

      We travelled to Raymore, Missouri on Saturday for a drive-in “sign the petition” to get an initiative on the ballot in Missouri event for women’s health care, women’s reproductive rights, and abortion access. The deadline for submission of the 172,000 or so signatures (I’m betting there’s a lot more) is on May 5th. There’s speculation that if it gets certified it will probably be on the November ballot. It could be on the August ballot.

      I’m thinking that the initiative petition organizers are confident they’ll make the deadline. They received $1,075,000.00 today (per the Missouri Ethics Commission) in total from the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. They’re arming for bear…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @hrprogressive:

      https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1103933870/msnbc-news-anchor-katy-tur-rough-draft

      She learned her craft at the feet of her piece-of-work parents.

      She covered the Orange Fart Cloud in 2016 and whined massively when he’d turn campaign rallies on the assembled press folks.  That’s pretty much all her “cred”, it ain’t much.

      Another careerist in our Failed Media Experiment.  Again, nice to see Nancy SMASH not having any of that shit.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trnc

      “There was a global pandemic.”

      Yes, that DT actively made worse by ignoring the warnings of the Obama administration, disbanding the Global Health Security team, glibly ignoring the mounting death toll, siding with the anti-vaxers and anti-maskers, etc.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Michael Bersin:

      My wife’s Pandora channel still thinks we live back in Central Misery.  The ads are almost exclusively from forced-birther groups talking about “all lives matter” and telling people not to sign the petition.

      JFC.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      sdhays

      I’m reminded of how W “kept us safe”, as long as you start the clock on 9/12/2001 (and really a month or two after since they never did track down the anthrax terrorist, did they?).

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      @hrprogressive: Too many in the press think their job is to take the opposition position whenever any Democrat is asked a question.  I heard the same thing on the BBC NewsHour this morning when the host was interviewing Stiglitz on his new book on the dangers of “neo-liberal” economics [ man, I hate that term, but … ] as practiced by the MotU in the USA. Every question was combative, as if it were crazytalk that someone wouldn’t agree that the MotUs were obviously great and the “free market” was what is great about America…

      Good for Nancy SMASH!

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      FrequentLurker

      Loved the subtle dig at the British, “I’m from Baltimore, the Star Spangled Banner was written there. (while we were fighting British terrorism)”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      BREAKING NEWS (the good kind!): Froette has landed herself a summer internship up on Capitol Hill!  But wait!  There’s more:  she’s going to be working in the office of one of our very favorite Congressmen!

      Details to follow but suffice it to say I am stoked, psyched, extremely excited for her!

      She’s already giving me grief about “Take Your Dad to Work Day”.  I PROMISE NOT TO DELVE INTO TOO MUCH ARMCHAIR PUNDIT SHIT, ‘Ette!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      CHETAN R MURTHY

      @Another Scott: and Warren Buffett observed that that is not a far cry from what obtains today in the practice of gold mining:  people spend enormous quantities of money and effort to dig up and purify gold, only to then bury it elsewhere(haha in vaults)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      Laura K’s question fits with her history.  She’s a tool of the Tories and loved hanging out with BoJo.  Nancy SMASH handled that interview very well, also too.

      NewsThump.com* (from2021).

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      * – Satire site kinda like TheOnion

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      Nancy SMASH is having none of Katy’s defending of the orange shitstain who is responsible for at least 400,000 COVID deaths.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Burnspbesq

      Jack Pitney talking sense? He’s obviously been kidnapped by aliens and replaced with a clone.

      (I knew him in undergrad; he was an idiot then, too).

      Reply

