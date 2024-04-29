NearManhattan KS

Yellow-rumped (Myrtle) Warblers (Setophaga coronata) spend the winter months here, but spring is when our local birds molt into their summer colors, and lots of migrants from the south (as far south as Panama) also pass through. I would estimate that for most of April this single species will account for about 90% of the warblers I see here. This male, as you can see, was still molting at the time, but should be both gorgeous and further north by the time you read this. Click here for larger image.