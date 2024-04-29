Pass it along!

We can trust President Biden to keep on working for us. He’s not a smart ass- although he can be very funny. He has the wisdom and experience, the temperament and the team to deliver for America. ??

Listen and Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/2xkLXn1mbr — Margie ?????? (@MargieVotes) April 25, 2024

Gift link – “Biden administration reinstates LGBTQ+ protections in health care”:

The Biden administration is reinstating federal protections for LGBTQ+ people seeking health care. Conservatives oppose the rules prohibiting discrimination, contending they would force providers to provide services against their religious belief. https://t.co/wXNHSk6rmW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2024

.@Axios: “It was a huge week…that could lead to higher wages for millions.” Thanks to “new rules from federal agencies intent on implementing the White House's pro worker agenda plus a big union victory in the South” pic.twitter.com/Xx0QjOmIHh — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) April 27, 2024





Through his policies and his personnel, President Biden has demonstrated his laser-like focus on not only rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure and manufacturing sector but also rebuilding the American middle class itself. https://t.co/km4xiaMB7R — Missouri AFL-CIO (@MOAFLCIO) April 27, 2024

In November, Americans will be voting to protect their fellow Americans, as well as to:

-prevent climate catastrophe

-fight global authoritarianism

-protect against more war & bloodshed

This is a very serious election. Europe is taking it seriously. Americans should too. — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) April 23, 2024



Interesting snippet from an otherwise extremely forgettable Washington Post interview with Chris Christie:

… Christie recounted a story illustrating Trump’s fears of prison: Christie said Trump asked him in 2004 about whether a New Jersey politician sentenced to 27 months in prison would go to “real prison.” Christie responded: “He’s going go to the Bureau of Prisons. I have nothing left to do, and if they decide where he goes, he can go anywhere in the country.” “[Trump] reached over and grabbed my arm. We’re sitting next to each other. He said, ‘Oh, my God, Chris. I could never do that. I can never go to jail. They tell you when to go to bed at night and when to wake up in the morning and what to wear and what to do, who you can talk to and what you can eat. I could never do that.’”…

Of course, Mr. Christie (how to phrase it politely?)… loves him a big story. But it’s nice to think, isn’t it?

Also, too, I’m seeing hints about this in GOP news stories…

My overarching theory of this year is that if at some point Trump looks cooked, Republicans will run from him, and this includes SCOTUS. If the polls looked different it might have happened already. [image or embed] — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) Apr 25, 2024 at 12:19 PM