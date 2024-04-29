Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Here We Go, Again

Gift link“Biden administration reinstates LGBTQ+ protections in health care”:


 
Interesting snippet from an otherwise extremely forgettable Washington Post interview with Chris Christie:

Christie recounted a story illustrating Trump’s fears of prison:

Christie said Trump asked him in 2004 about whether a New Jersey politician sentenced to 27 months in prison would go to “real prison.”

Christie responded: “He’s going go to the Bureau of Prisons. I have nothing left to do, and if they decide where he goes, he can go anywhere in the country.”

“[Trump] reached over and grabbed my arm. We’re sitting next to each other. He said, ‘Oh, my God, Chris. I could never do that. I can never go to jail. They tell you when to go to bed at night and when to wake up in the morning and what to wear and what to do, who you can talk to and what you can eat. I could never do that.’”…

Of course, Mr. Christie (how to phrase it politely?)… loves him a big story. But it’s nice to think, isn’t it?

Also, too, I’m seeing hints about this in GOP news stories…

My overarching theory of this year is that if at some point Trump looks cooked, Republicans will run from him, and this includes SCOTUS. If the polls looked different it might have happened already.

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) Apr 25, 2024 at 12:19 PM

a major caveat to this is the “if”.
If Trump can stay close in the polls and stay out of jail, or at least enough out of jail it doesn’t kill him in the polls, this won’t happen until after the election at best.

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) Apr 25, 2024 at 12:48 PM

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Regarding the GOP’s chances with or without Trump, I’m reminded of a quote from a bit of pulp fiction. “Given the choice between virtually certain doom and absolutely certain doom, I’ll take the former every time.” Trump did win once, for certain narrow and corrupt values of “winning”, and without his supporters, the GOP doesn’t have a chance.

