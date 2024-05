“Is this Heaven?”

” No, it’s Iowa. ” “No, it’s Maine.”

First night in her new home . It’s home for a month until MomSense moves into the “new to her” house.

Greetings from the lake. It’s a cold and rainy evening but the lake looks so peaceful.

We closed on the sale of my house today and I’m so relieved.

This is home for now.

MomSense