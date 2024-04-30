I’m not really here today, but it looks like we could use an open thread. Here’s something stupid that doesn’t involve an angry orange jack-o-lantern glowering in a Manhattan court room:

A 40-year-old man from Idaho was arrested at Yellowstone National Park this month after rangers received a report that he had harassed a herd of bison and kicked one of them in the leg. Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls is facing charges in federal court for the District of Wyoming for allegedly approaching and disturbing wildlife, being under the influence of alcohol in a park area, and disorderly conduct. Yoder suffered minor injuries in the encounter, and rangers took him to a nearby medical center for treatment before transporting him to Gallatin County Detention Center.

Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls is a goddamn idiot, and he’s lucky the bison didn’t trample him to death. Why are people so dumb and hateful?

Open thread.