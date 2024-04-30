Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

It’s a doggy dog world.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

I was promised a recession.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

We still have time to mess this up!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

This fight is for everything.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Please Don’t Kick the Bison (Open Thread)

Please Don’t Kick the Bison (Open Thread)

by | 72 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m not really here today, but it looks like we could use an open thread. Here’s something stupid that doesn’t involve an angry orange jack-o-lantern glowering in a Manhattan court room:

A 40-year-old man from Idaho was arrested at Yellowstone National Park this month after rangers received a report that he had harassed a herd of bison and kicked one of them in the leg.

Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls is facing charges in federal court for the District of Wyoming for allegedly approaching and disturbing wildlife, being under the influence of alcohol in a park area, and disorderly conduct. Yoder suffered minor injuries in the encounter, and rangers took him to a nearby medical center for treatment before transporting him to Gallatin County Detention Center.

Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls is a goddamn idiot, and he’s lucky the bison didn’t trample him to death. Why are people so dumb and hateful?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bee Girls
  • Brachiator
  • BruceFromOhio
  • CaseyL
  • Citizen Alan
  • CliosFanboy
  • cmorenc
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Delk
  • eclare
  • gratuitous
  • Gvg
  • gwangung
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hells littlest angel
  • hueyplong
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • JustRuss
  • KCSteve
  • Kelly
  • Martin
  • Maxim
  • Mike S
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Parfigliano
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • SpaceUnit
  • TBone
  • Tony Jay
  • Trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • VFX Lurker
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    72Comments

    2. 2.

      Trollhattan

      Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls is a Cohen brothers character and I demand my prize.

      BTW I have been to Idaho Falls.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Trollhattan

      Beginning to think being employed at one of Elmo’s love shops is a self-limiting gig. Talkin’ to you, Tesla workers.

      Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , has reportedly planned another round of job cuts at his billion-dollar automotive company. Hundreds of Tesla employees are set to get the boot just two weeks after the company laid off roughly 14,000 staff members. In an email to staff announcing the latest round of job cuts, Musk reportedly told employees that they need to be “absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction,” according to a recent report from The Information.

      The email reveals that in this round of layoffs, Tesla’s senior director of electric vehicle charging, Rebecca Tinucci, is exiting the company along with her team of roughly 500. Tinucci and her team were also responsible for the company’s Supercharging initiative, which helped to develop fast-charging stations that can charge Tesla vehicles in 15 minutes, adding 200 miles of range.

      The email from Musk also clarifies that Tesla is not stopping its development of new Superchargers. Daniel Ho, Tesla’s director of new vehicles programs and new product initiatives, is also leaving the company, along with his team. Most of Tesla’s public policy team are also being laid off. Musk also stated in the email that staff members of executives who “don’t obviously pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test” will also be laid off.

      Tesla’s recent cut to its Supercharging team comes after it began rolling out its Supercharger network to more non-Tesla EV owners across the nation in February. In the company’s first-quarter earnings report for 2024, it revealed that its fleet of Supercharger stations increased by 26% year-over-year, and its Supercharger connectors increased by 27%.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/business/article288155680.html#storylink=cpy

      “Work more, LOSERS.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anonymous At Work

      He *was* drunk.  That explains the “stupid.”  Could explain the “asshole” part as well.  I personally get stumbly and silly.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Maxim

      I saw a post the other day (on FB) that said park rangers are already seeing new heights (depths?) of stupidity from tourists this year. And there was an actual video of several such persons getting ridiculously close to various wild animals in order to film them with their phones.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jonas

      For every Florida Man who shoots his dick off while drinking and trying to fight an alligator, I suppose there’s an Idaho Man who nearly kills himself drinking and thinking it’s a good idea to pick a fight with a bison.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      VFX Lurker

      Yikes. I agree that the bison-kicking idiot is darned lucky he escaped without getting stomped by the one-ton animals.

      Max Brooks wrote about the bad behavior of tourists visiting wildlife parks in Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre. People treat wildlife like Disney animatronics instead of respecting them as wild animals.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike S

      Tech bros really are special.

      “What I’m really calling for is something like tech Zionism,” he said, after comparing his movement to those started by the biblical Abraham, Jesus Christ, Joseph Smith (founder of Mormonism), Theodor Herzl (“spiritual father” of the state of Israel), and Lee Kuan Yew (former authoritarian ruler of Singapore). Balaji then revealed his shocking ideas for a tech-governed city where citizens loyal to tech companies would form a new political tribe clad in gray t-shirts. “And if you see another Gray on the street … you do the nod,” he said, during a four-hour talk on the Moment of Zen podcast. “You’re a fellow Gray.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Trollhattan

      Damnit, 2031 is a LONG time from now.

      The United States and Mexico have withdrawn their joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup and will instead focus on bidding for the tournament in 2031.
      It comes less than three weeks before the hosts were to be chosen, at a Fifa congress in Bangkok on 17 May.
      The remaining bids are from Brazil and a joint one from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
      The US Soccer and Mexican Football Federations said their 2031 bid will call for equal investment as the men’s tournament in a “historic first”.
      “The revised bid will allow US Soccer to build on the learnings and success of the 2026 World Cup, better support our host cities, expand our partnerships and media deals, and further engage with our fans so we can host a record-breaking tournament in 2031.” the federations said in a statement.
      The US, Mexico and Canada are hosting the men’s World Cup in 2026.
      “Hosting a World Cup tournament is a huge undertaking – and having additional time to prepare allows us to maximize its impact across the globe,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      As in the classic statement by a Yellowstone park Ranger:

      “there’s considerable overlap between the intelligence of the smartest bear and the dumbest human.”

       

      Bison also, too, I guess.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kelly

      Went to Yellowstone with the family in 1989. We saw people were getting stupidly close bison and elk to get pictures way back then.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      hueyplong

      Not to kick start contentiousness in the new thread, but it seems like maybe this story in fact at least indirectly “involve[s] an angry orange jack-o-lantern glowering in a Manhattan court room,” because the smart money is on the defendant being an Idaho Falls-based MAGAt.  A whole lot of algorithms will spin out of control if he ain’t.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      twbrandt

      @Trollhattan: so, the other automakers finally adopt the Tesla standard meaning there will be a huge demand for supercharging stations, and all of Tesla’s model lineup is aging. Laying off the supercharger and new product team makes no sense whatever.

      Dumber than kicking a bison.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Trollhattan

      @Mike S: These douches again. Solano County way too close for comfort if you ask me.

      The particulars of this caper veer into the ridiculous. Flannery Associates, the billionaires’ front group, sneaked around for five years on a stealth mission to snatch up $900 million worth of agricultural land in Solano County, where land use laws expressly forbid projects like the one the group proposes. The company lavished money on local landowners, overpaying for the land by millions and creating a frenzy. Then, after some local landowners resisted their offers, the billionaires filed a $510 million lawsuit against them. Ironically, the plutocrats turned plaintiffs accused this handful of holdouts of “endless greed.”

      Solano County residents—whose approval will be needed next November for the project to move forward—are understandably dubious of the shady billionaires and their secretive plan for a new community whose name sounds like a celebrity cemetery. At packed town hall meetings, community members from cities like Fairfield, Rio Vista, and Vacaville have voiced fierce opposition. They fear the project will spur environmental damage, traffic, pollution, and sprawl.

      Yet there’s potentially a more sinister angle. California Forever aligns suspiciously with a cultish dystopian movement to build so-called “network states”—private zones where tech zillionaires can abandon democratic society to live under the rule of their own private micro governments. The secret plot to assemble vast swaths of land and build a new city fits a pattern of wealthy Silicon Valley types attempting to construct similar enclaves around the globe. San Francisco billionaire Michael Moritz, a driving force behind California Forever, appeared to hint at the idea in his pitch to potential investors back in 2017.

      “He painted a kind of urban blank slate where everything from design to construction methods and new forms of governance could be rethought,” reported The New York Times, which first revealed the billionaires’ plan.

      In a world of intensifying crises like climate change and economic inequality, some billionaires have a novel solution: high-tech secession.

      “We can secede by removing children from state-run schools, converting currency into gold or cryptocurrency, relocating to states with lower taxes, obtaining a second passport, or expatriating to a tax haven,” writes Slobodian. “We can secede, and many have, by joining gated communities to create private governments in miniature.”

      Like that place in Idaho preppers were planning to build, only the people with the guns will be employees.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bee Girls

      “Something, something, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, son”

      Clarence has somehow made it to 40 years old. His friend who was driving was also drunk and also charged.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      gwangung

      @Maxim: Add to that the observation made elsewhere that there a lot more asshole drivers and you have to wonder if the pandemic is causing all sorts of post-traumatic stress behaviors that are not at all obvious.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      This assclown had an accomplice, 37-year old McKenna Bass, his girlfriend?

      It’s almost 2-hours from Idaho Falls to the West Entrance and this happened on the 21st when it appears the west entrance hadn’t been open for long.  Even with climate change, I’ve been up there that time of year (we actually had a literal “IT Shack” in the park for the Fed Lands people (they do the roads in the National Parks) and it’s cold and snowbound.

      Two morans.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      gratuitous

      Why are people so dumb? I have no answer, except to relate my Yellowstone experience. We were walking the little tour past an area with bubbling mud pots, separating the path from the pots by a three rail fence. As we were looking at stuff, a bison came ambling down the slope on the other side of the fence. I grabbed my wife’s elbow and started slowing walking backwards. The bison was pretty chill, but there’s no guarantee he was going to stay that way, so we kept our distance.

      Not everyone though! There were probably a dozen eejets who rushed over to the fence to get selfies with the bison in the background. Luckily the beast was about his own business and nobody had to be life-flighted out of the area, but holy shit – how dumb can a person be?!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SpaceUnit

      I believe that people should be allowed to interact with bison in any way they choose.  It’s what Darwin would have wanted.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      eclare

      @Baud:

      I wouldn’t kick a cow, either.  I used to volunteer at a zoo, taking out small animals for interactions.  When I was asked “does it bite?” the standard response was “anything with teeth can bite.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      CliosFanboy

      Anybody else see the t-shirt for sale online with a Buffalo on it and the re t Please Don’t Pet the Fluffy Cows.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jeffro

      @Maxim:

      @VFX Lurker:

      visitors to NPs have been dumb since time immemorial…reading this helped me convince Mrs. Fro that being a ranger probably isn’t a healthy, relaxing post-retirement occupation (or, ever)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      cmorenc

      @twbrandt:

      The smartest person in the world doesn’t need no stinkin’’ engineers.  How does he know he is the smartest person in the world?  Because he’s the smartest person in the world.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Tony Jay

      @Trollhattan:

      Confiscatory tax-rates clearly aren’t just necessary for the good of society at large. Continent-sized assholery of this calibre absolutely demands that confiscatory tax-rates be ushered in wearing a dandy cape and straddling a bison, for only that could properly express how fabulous they would be when wielded against these Tai-Pans of Technobbery.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gvg

      @Baud: Cows especially Bulls are dangerous. Before modern times when most people lived on farms, more people were killed by bulls than most other causes. Modern dairy farms mostly don’t keep bulls and use artificial insemination. Farmers look through catalogs and compare how much milk all the heifers from bull A produce compared to Bull B etc. I think the states run the stud farms. Even the cows are no joke. They are huge.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @eclare: Yes in England walkers are basically given free reign to cross pastures on country rambles and there are a few people every year that are injured or killed by cows behaving badly.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      sdhays

      @Trollhattan: This hilarious:

      staff members of executives who “don’t obviously pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test” will also be laid off.

      This is an obvious lie since Musk himself continues to have a job.

      I guess now Tesla’s employees and investors get to experience Musk’s Xitter-level executive performance.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      sdhays

      @Baud: I seem to recall that the guy who assassinated McKinley was a guy who joined one of those very Christian sex communities and left because no one actually wanted to have sex with him. So he eventually got around to assassinating the President.

      Maybe it was Garfield?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mike S

      @Trollhattan:  They seem to think dystopian scenarios are workable with their grand visions attached to them. The people he plans on arming will be completely beholden to them:

      Grays would also receive special ID cards providing access to exclusive, Gray-controlled sectors of the city. In addition, the Grays would make an alliance with the police department, funding weekly “policeman’s banquets” to win them over.

      “Grays should embrace the police, okay? All-in on the police,” said Srinivasan. “What does that mean? That’s, as I said, banquets. That means every policeman’s son, daughter, wife, cousin, you know, sibling, whatever, should get a job at a tech company in security.”

      In exchange for extra food and jobs, cops would pledge loyalty to the Grays. Srinivasan recommends asking officers a series of questions to ascertain their political leanings. For example: “Did you want to take the sign off of Elon’s building?”

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Martin

      @Trollhattan: There is a real strain of technofascism developing here.

      “A huge win would be a Gray Pride parade with 50,000 Grays,” said Srinivasan. “That would start to say: ‘Whose streets? Our streets!’ You have the A.I. Flying Spaghetti Monster. You have the Bitcoin parade. You have the drones flying overhead in formation…. You have bubbling genetic experiments on beakers.… You have the police at the Gray Pride parade. They’re flying the Anduril drones …”

      Everyone would be welcome at the Gray Pride march—everyone, that is, except the Blues. Srinivasan defines the Blue political tribe as the liberal voters he implies are responsible for the city’s problems. Blues will be banned from the Gray-controlled zones, said Balaji, unlike Republicans (“Reds”).

      “Reds should be welcomed there, and people should wear their tribal colors,” said Srinivasan, who compared his color-coded apartheid system to the Bloods vs. Crips gang rivalry. “No Blues should be welcomed there.”

      While the Blues would be excluded, they would not be forgotten. Srinivasan imagines public screenings of anti-Blue propaganda films: “In addition to celebrating Gray and celebrating Red, you should have movies shown about Blue abuses.… There should be lots of stories about what Blues are doing that is bad.”

      Balaji goes on—and on. The Grays will rename city streets after tech figures and erect public monuments to memorialize the alleged horrors of progressive Democratic governance. Corporate logos and signs will fill the skyline to signify Gray dominance of the city. “Take total control of your neighborhood. Push out all Blues. Tell them they’re … unwelcome,” he said. “Just as Blues ethnically cleanse me out of San Francisco, like, push out all Blues.” The idea, he added, is to do to San Francisco what Musk did to Twitter.

      The problem I that California does need development, so there’s an appetite for what they are wanting to do, but the manner in which they are doing it is just horrible, and their politics are as bad or worse than Trumps, but it has a lot of the trappings of what people on the left look for. Not in the passage above, but in the techno-utopian promises they offer – addressing climate change, universal healthcare and the like. All you need to do is give them all the money and power and it’s yours

      Heh. Mike S beat me too it. Touché good man.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Another Scott

      @Trollhattan: Is Andreessen an investor??

      ICYMI, Prospect.org – Rick Perlstein – My Dinner with Andreessen:

      The big idea: “Our enemy is the Precautionary Principle.” Normal people define that as the imperative of seeking to prevent and contain certain potentially civilization-ending potentialities like nuclear holocaust and pandemic. Andreessen, conversely, calls precaution “perhaps the most catastrophic mistake in Western society in my lifetime … deeply immoral, and we must jettison it with extreme prejudice.”

      Move fast! Break things! Let the proles suffer the consequences! Send me power and money!!

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      TBone

      @Mike S: sounds easily infiltrated to me.  I’d get one of those “security” jobs and perform small acts of resistance all over the damn place.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jeffro

      @NotMax: I’m pretty sure the new recruits don’t get that gig right out of the academy ;)

      And if they did want it?  Much less get it?  They’re not REAL rangers!! ;)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      CaseyL

      Don’t much care about tech MOTU building Galt’s Gulch in California, EXCEPT insofar as they’re buying up water rights.

      Water is going to be a Very Big Deal in 5 years – already is in the Southwest – and I worry quite a bit about bilionaires making sure that they, and no one else, has any.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Brachiator

      The email from Musk also clarifies that Tesla is not stopping its development of new Superchargers. Daniel Ho, Tesla’s director of new vehicles programs and new product initiatives, is also leaving the company, along with his team. Most of Tesla’s public policy team are also being laid off. Musk also stated in the email that staff members of executives who “don’t obviously pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test” will also be laid off.

      Wow. This Musk guy is a master fuck-up.

      He’s like an Ayn Rand roid rage.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      eclare

      @Martin:

      Does anyone else think it’s more than a coincidence that the Grays are the good guys and the Blues are the bad guys?  That’s a little too Civil War-ish.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      hells littlest angel

      Why are people so dumb and hateful?

      The answer is right there in the story: “being under the influence of alcohol”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Trollhattan

      @Citizen Alan: There’s a crapton of wind turbines sited in Solano County and those billionaire bastards will be spending a lot of time and money trying to outlaw the persistent wind making their cookouts so damn…windy.

      OTOH easy access to the Vacaville Outlets Mall and Travis AFB. “Somebody should make those C-17s less noisy. Who do I call?”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      JustRuss

      @CliosFanboy:Anybody else see the t-shirt for sale online with a Buffalo on it and the re t Please Don’t Pet the Fluffy Cows.

      Yep, very nearly bought one. There’s another one with a Bison on it that says: Actually, I can fix stupid.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Trollhattan

      @Another Scott: Why yes, how did you know? :-)

      In 2020, Balaji Srinivasan—a close associate of both Thiel and California Forever investor Marc Andreessen—published “The Network State: How to Start a New Country.” Srinivasan, the idea’s leading evangelist, defines a network state as “a highly aligned online community with a capacity for collective action that crowdfunds territory around the world and eventually gains diplomatic recognition from pre-existing states.”

      Srinivasan envisions an explosion of new mini-nations in which “the people are spread around the world in clusters of varying size, but their hearts are in one place.”

      He depicts traditional patriotism as an outdated concept with no place in the world of the future. “Is the US establishment a force for good in the world?” asks Srinivasan, who Donald Trump reportedly considered appointing as head of the Food and Drug Administration in 2017. “Is the US establishment a force for good at home?” His answer: “No.”

      Srinivasan, whose manifesto favors short paragraphs and numbered lists, also speaks matter-of-factly about the possibility of another Civil War.

      Evidently Thiel already has his own thing going elsewhere.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.