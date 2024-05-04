Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

For the Night Shift

Hey night shift peeps, not sure if you saw the afternoon post earlier this week.  There were tons of posts that day, so this wasn’t on the front page by nighttime.  You guys get a brand-new Balloon Juice angel match of $1,000.

It’s Up To Us Now, Next Up: Michigan!

We are raising funds for Voting Access for All (VAAC) in Michigan.

VAAC found an external match for our $25,000 goal, and we have a Balloon Juice angel match, so donations up to $50 are 4x your donation amount.

What are we funding?  Just like last time, we are paying for teams who are doing direct work with the formerly incarcerated, not just to let them know they are eligible to vote, not just to get them registered to vote, but also to get them out to vote.

Lots more detail about what VAAC is up to are included in the post that’s linked above.

To count toward the match, let us know about your donation in the comments, or you can drop me an email message if you prefer. 

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: My eyes can’t take all the jumping around of ads and videos on Raw Story, but the picture was good.

      The caption on the photo was “reflecting”.

      For the Night Shift 1

      It’s almost as though she isn’t the former guy’s biggest fan.

